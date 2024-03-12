Money back guarantee! Purchase an LG Styler® Steam Closet.

Disclaimer:

*Current as of April 11, 2024. LG Trial & Buy Program: Available with the purchase of a new eligible LG Styler (S3MFBN.ALMEEUS). Not applicable to purchases made prior to April 11, 2024. If You paid shipping and/or installation fees, these fees will not be refunded. You have 60 calendar days from the Styler (“Product”) delivery date to start a return through the “My Order” page, by phone at 1-888-542-2623, or the online shopping web chat on the LG Canada website. You will receive a pre-approved RMA Number. Product returned to LG without the RMA Number will be shipped back to You at Your expense. The Product must be returned in like new condition and with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.) and in its original cartons and packaging, or, if necessary, in packaging suitable to prevent damage to the Product. Refund will then be initiated and issued in the original payment method. Product that is returned with missing accessories, or is damaged, scratched or dented will not be eligible for refund and You will be responsible for costs of returning the Product to you.

Once Your return request is approved, LG will arrange the pickup by the courier and You will be notified or contacted by the courier on behalf of LG regarding the pickup details.

If You received a free gift with Your purchase, it must be included with Your return in order to receive Your refund. If You choose to return one or more items included in a bundle offer, a lower discount rate (or no discount) will be applied to Your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund You receive.

Allow up to 2 weeks from the time we receive the Product to inspect it and process the refund. Returns for Products after sixty (60) days will not be accepted unless otherwise required by law.