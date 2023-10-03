About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu.ft. Super Capacity Dryer with EasyLoad™ dual-opening door

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

DLEX7300VE

EasyLoad™ Door

The dual-opening options of the LG EasyLoad™ door make loading and unloading the dryer easier than ever. Swing the door to the side to clear the way for your basket below. Even tight spaces and challenging laundry-room layouts are no match for versatility like this.

TurboSteam™
Technology

LG TurboSteam™ technology to the rescue. Toss the shirt in the dryer, turn on TurboSteam™ and in just 10 minutes your shirt is back in tip-top shape. Also helps refresh fabrics and reduce wrinkles in half the time of other Steam settings.

Accurate Drying

LG's Sensor Dry System measures the moisture levels during the cycleand automatically adjusts the drying time, assuring you get dry laundryevery time.

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again.

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the LG ThinQ® app. Select a cycle, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Big time saver

Do laundry a little less often. With 7.3 cubic feet of capacity, this dryer handles really large loads. Saving you time and energy.

Energy Star® Qualified

LG dryers are Energy Star® rated, meaning they use less energy than current federal standards.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
7.3 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 44 1/4" x 29 1/2" (50 1/4" H with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

Sensor Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

EasyLoad Door

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.3

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454070792

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Temp.

High, Mid High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

More Time

Yes

Less Time

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Custom PGM

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 47 1/8 x 30 31/32

Weight (lb.)

122.4

Weight include packing (lb.)

142.2

PROGRAMS

[DR]Normal

Yes

[DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[DR]Steam Sanitary

Yes

[DR]Steam Fresh

Yes

[DR]Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Air Dry

Yes

[DR]Delicates

Yes

[DR]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

