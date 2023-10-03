About Cookies on This Site

LG UQ8000 75” 4K LED TV w/ ThinQ AI

75UQ8000AUB

LG UQ8000 75” 4K LED TV w/ ThinQ AI

A front view of the LG UHD TV with infill image and product logo on

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.

*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colours and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.
A UHD TV mount on wall behind a tabe with zen style setting.

See UHD TV on a whole new scale

Experience your favourite content up-close with an ultra-large 4K UHD TV.
Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit in your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complement your home interior.
An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.

A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

AI Sound Pro

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtually up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 5.1.2 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience. LG UHD optimizes automatically recognizing genres and optimizing the sounds.
Video showing the medivel times as arrows show how sound flows out from multiple directions.

*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.

Video showing the medivel times as arrows show how sound flows out from multiple directions.

Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favourite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

OTT Service

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance colour and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favourite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favourites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy fantastic gaming experience using Cloud Game, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, and HGiG.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD monitor box packaging.

Greener for better

LG UHD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174029084

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

TEST LOCAL NAME

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

31.8

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

40.7

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1027 x 361

TV Stand (WxD)

1344 x 361

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

