Domov, chytrý domov

Zaměřte se více na svůj život. Řešení LG AI Home jsou navržena tak, aby váš domov byl ještě pohodlnější. LG Affectionate Intelligence se promyšleně postará o každého ve vaší domácnosti a ulehčí vám starosti, abyste mohli žít opravdověji a lidštěji.

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

Co dělá domov lidštějším?

Jak vzhled vyjadřuje váš styl?

Jak vám prostředí pomáhá relaxovat?

Jak vzpomínky zaplňují prostor?

 

Chytrá zařízení LG s funkcí LG Affectionate Intelligence jsou optimalizována tak, aby se učila a analyzovala vaše fyzické a emocionální životní vzorce a zajistila vám, že si svůj čas doma užijete tak, jak by měl být – home sweet home.

LG OLED

Nová generace LG AI TV

Doplňte svůj zážitek z umělé inteligence pomocí AI Magic Remote s vyhrazeným tlačítkem AI. Vyzkoušejte LG AI TV, která vás rozpozná, přizpůsobí se vám a postará se o vás. Vaším jediným úkolem je užít si show.

LG OLED

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Doplňte svůj zážitek z umělé inteligence pomocí AI Magic Remote s vyhrazeným tlačítkem AI.

Ovládejte svůj televizor snadno pomocí dálkového ovladače AI magic – není potřeba žádné další zařízení! Díky jednoduchým, ale výkonným funkcím kliknutí, přetažení a přetažení je používání webOS intuitivní a snadno se ovládá.

AI Voice ID s My profile se vám synchronizuje

LG AI Voice ID zná jedinečný hlasový podpis každého uživatele a nabízí přizpůsobená doporučení v okamžiku, kdy jej zapnete a mluvíte.

Mluvte do dálkového ovládání a najděte, co hledáte, pomocí AI Search

Zeptejte se své televize na cokoliv. Vestavěná umělá inteligence rozpozná váš hlas a rychle poskytne personalizovaná doporučení k vašim požadavkům. Pomocí aplikace Microsoft Copilot můžete také získat další výsledky a řešení.

Řešte požadavky v reálném čase s AI Chatbotem

Nechte svého vlastního AI Chatbota aktivně vyřešit a pomoci vám s vašimi požadavky. Jednoduše mluvte se svým televizorem, protože dokáže klasifikovat vaše záměry a podle toho reagovat.

Užijte si personalizovaná doporučení jediným kliknutím s AI Concierge

Jedním krátkým stisknutím tlačítka AI na dálkovém ovladači se otevře služba AI Concierge, která poskytuje přizpůsobená klíčová slova a doporučení na základě vaší historie vyhledávání a sledování.

LG WashTower

Ulehčete si náklad

LG AI dává nový význam „nastav to a zapomeň na to“ s technologií AI DD™. Detekuje velikost náplně a typ tkaniny a optimalizuje každé praní stisknutím tlačítka, což vám umožní zapomenout na prádlo.

LG WashTower

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

AI Wash

AI Wash optimalizuje prací pohyby na základě typu prádla. Může pomoci dosáhnout lepší péče o tkaniny a úspory energie u měkkých tkanin.

LG AI Pračka

Již 26 let posouvají pračky LG hranice inovací. Zažijte budoucnost praní prádla, kde umělá inteligence zasahuje do samotného jádra domácích spotřebičů. AI do jádra, snadné praní.

LG xboom

Obklopte svůj prostor zvukem a světlem, optimalizovanými pomocí LG AI.

Zvuk a styl se střetávají a poskytují silný zvuk po celý den a celou noc.

LG xboom

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

AI Zvuk

AI zdokonaluje zvuk pro každý žánr. Vyberte si ručně z rytmu, melodie nebo hlasově orientovaných režimů podle svých preferencí, nebo nechte AI nastavit pro vás ten nejoptimálnější režim. AI analyzuje zvuk a upravuje zvuk tak, aby vyhovoval žánru.

AI Kalibrace

Kalibrace AI pro zvuk vyplňující prostor. Umělá inteligence kalibruje zvuk na základě velikosti a tvaru prostoru, ve kterém se nacházíte. Poskytuje plný, nezkreslený zvuk, ať už v prostorném prostoru nebo v malé místnosti.

AI Osvětlení

AI osvětlení, které se synchronizuje se zvukem. AI detekuje žánr vaší hudby a poskytuje optimální osvětlení, které se synchronizuje se zvukem. Vyberte si z režimů Ambient, Party, Voice a nastavte náladu. Zkontrolujte informativní osvětlení stavu reproduktoru.

LG CordZero™

Tajný pomocník domácnosti

Tajný pomocník v domácnosti LG CordZero™ Robotický vysavač vše v jednom - vaše dokonalé řešení úklidu. Postará se o úklid každého koutu vašeho prostoru, a dokonce sám vyčistí mop, takže si můžete užívat skutečnou svobodu každodenních povinností.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Chytrá navigace, která hladce vyčistí celý váš obytný prostor.

Mapuje optimální trasu pomocí senzoru LiDAR a chytře čistí, detekuje a vyhýbá se překážkám pomocí RGB kamery a 3D senzoru.

LG StanbyME

Rozmanitost zobrazení

Krásné, funkční a flexibilní – LG StanbyME, bezdrátová chytrá dotyková obrazovka, vám umožní vychutnat si obsah po svém, v jakémkoli prostoru, pro práci nebo odpočinek.

* Prodávané produkty se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

LG Prací věž

LG WashTower | 12 / 10 kg |1400 ot./min | AI DD™ | TurboWash™360°|Černá/šedá

OLED TV

65"|LG OLED evo AI|C4 4K Smart TV| OLED65C4

* Všechny obrázky jsou simulovány pro ilustrační účely.

* Dostupnost funkcí

LG OLED

AI magické dálkové ovládání

* Design, dostupnost a funkce AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

* Pro použití je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

* AI Voice Recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v jejich rodném jazyce.

AI Voice ID

* V závislosti na oblasti a připojení k síti se může zobrazovat omezený nebo omezený obsah.

* Podpora Voice ID se může lišit v závislosti na regionu a zemi a je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD od roku 2024.

* Voice ID je k dispozici pro LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games a PPW.

AI Search

* AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD od roku 2024.

* USA a Korea používají model LLM.

AI Chatbot

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

* AI Chatbot dostupný v zemích podporujících NLP v jejich rodném jazyce.

* AI chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem a mobilními kontakty.

AI Concierge

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Zobrazené nabídky se mohou po uvolnění lišit.

LG WashTower

*Testováno společností Intertek v listopadu 2023. V porovnání s cyklem Bavlna vykázal cyklus AI Wash zlepšení péče o tkaniny a snížení spotřeby energie při 3kg smíšené náplni z měkkých tkanin (smíšené košile, halenky, funkční trička, šifonové sukně, polyšortky atd.) (F4X7VYP15). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na hmotnosti a typu tkaniny prádla a/nebo dalších faktorech. Snímání AI se aktivuje, když je náplň prádla nižší než 3 kg. Snímání AI není aktivováno, když je vybrána možnost Pára. Praní AI by se mělo používat pouze s podobnými typy tkanin [nejsou detekovány všechny tkaniny] a vhodným pracím prostředkem.

LG StanbyME

* Výška: 1 265 mm ~ 1 065 mm na základě horizontální obrazovky.

* Otočení: Celkem 180˚ (ve směru hodinových ručiček 90˚, proti směru hodinových ručiček 90˚) / Otočení: Celkem 130˚ (doleva 65˚, doprava 65˚) / Naklonění: dopředu 25˚, dozadu 25˚.

* Vertikální režim obrazovky nemusí podporovat všechny aplikace.

* Vertikální režim obrazovky může fungovat odlišně v závislosti na použité aplikaci.

* StanbyME musí být připojen k bezdrátové síti, aby podporoval streamovací služby.

* StanbyME podporuje platformu webOS (nepodporuje Google Play Store ani Apple Store).

* Funkce dotykové obrazovky se liší podle aplikace a nemusí být podporována všemi aplikacemi.

* Aplikace, které nelze ovládat dotykem, lze ovládat pomocí dodaného dálkového ovladače.

* Dodávaný dálkový ovladač funguje pouze s produkty StanbyME.

* Funkce NFC funguje po načtení aplikace ThinQ do mobilního zařízení a připojení zařízení ke StanbyME přes Wi-Fi (podpora se může lišit v závislosti na mobilním zařízení).

* Sdílení mobilní obrazovky (zrcadlení) je dostupné pouze na zařízeních Android (iOS a macOS nejsou podporovány).

* Podmínky připojení se mohou lišit v závislosti na síťovém prostředí uživatele.

* V závislosti na specifikacích a výrobci mobilního zařízení se mohou způsoby sdílení obrazovky (zrcadlení) a kvalita obrazu lišit.