Jízda do budoucnosti
Pohybujte se svobodně. Zažijte LG Affectionate Intelligence kdekoli, nejen doma a v kanceláři. Během jízdy se LG AI synchronizuje s vašimi zařízeními připravenými k připojení jinde, detekuje vaše okolí a rozumí vašemu chování a emocím.