About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Monthly LG I l Listopad

LG znovuobjevené: Očima skutečných recenzentů

Objevte LG znovu během Black Friday prostřednictvím skutečných příběhů uživatelů.

Black Friday je den, kdy si konečně můžete přidat do košíku ten malý kousek, na který už dlouho pokukujete.
Co kdybyste se letos při Black Friday zaměřili na technologické vychytávky, které mohou usnadnit váš každodenní život?

V listopadovém vydání Monthly LG jsme shromáždili autentické recenze, které ukazují, jak se spotřebiče LG přirozeně hodí do každodenního života a dělají ho jednodušším, chytřejším a příjemnějším.

*Obrázky byly vytvořeny pomocí umělé inteligence pro ilustrační účely.
*Recenze uvedené v tomto obsahu jsou založeny na ověřených zákaznických recenzích zveřejněných na stránkách LG.com/uk, LG.com/de a LG.com/es. Některé byly zkráceny nebo mírně upraveny, aniž by došlo ke změně jejich významu. Recenze odrážejí individuální názory spotřebitelů a výkon produktu se může lišit v závislosti na podmínkách použití, prostředí a modelu.

 

 

 

 

 

LG OLED TV

Jasné dny, temné noci – vždy jasné vidění

"

★★★★★

Sledování seriálů po práci je můj rituál a obraz na této televizi je tak hluboký a živý, že mění způsob, jakým se vžívám do příběhu.

"

"

★★★★★

Náš obývací pokoj je velmi slunný, ale díky automatickému nastavení jasu je obraz ostrý i během dne

"

"

★★★★★

Dříve jsem v tmavých scénách ztrácel tváře herců, ale díky technologii OLED nyní zachytím každý jejich výraz.

"

průhledné pozadí

„Každá scéna působí naprosto odlišně a tak realisticky. Nemusím se ani starat o jas nebo vyvážení barev.“

Až konečně budete mít čas se uklidnit a sledovat seriál, proměňte svůj domov v soukromé kino. Procesor AI televizoru LG OLED upravuje jas a barvy scéna po scéně, přizpůsobuje tmavé momenty tak, aby byly vidět všechny detaily, a vyhlazuje rychlé střihy. Dokonce vylepšuje starší klipy s nižším rozlišením, aby vypadaly znovu svěže a ostře.

LG Tip!
Přepněte do režimu AI Picture Mode a užijte si automatické nastavení jasu a barev, ať už ve dne nebo v noci.

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor

Hrajte ve větším měřítku. Reagujte rychleji.

"

★★★★★

Teď už chápu, co opravdu znamená ponoření, a stále je to pro oči tak příjemné.

"

"

★★★★★

Díky velkému, živému displeji se hraní her podobá sledování filmu.

"

"

★★★★★

Přechody jsou plynulé a rychlé – moje reakce jsou rozhodně ostřejší!

"

průhledné pozadí

„O vítězi rozhoduje rychlost a tento monitor mi dává náskok!“

Ve hrách rozhoduje zlomek sekundy a monitor LG UltraGear je navržen tak, aby vám zajistil vítězství díky obnovovací frekvenci 240 Hz, bleskové odezvě 0,03 ms a charakteristické živé čistotě obrazu OLED. Herní monitor se přizpůsobí vašemu zornému poli a vtáhne vás do akce od prvního tahu až po konečné vítězství. Náš displej je navržen pro maximální soustředění, rychlá rozhodnutí a konečné vítězství, aby vám umožnil předvést své skutečné schopnosti.

LG Tip!
Pomocí režimu Dual-Mode můžete jediným kliknutím přepínat mezi nastavením pro hraní her a práci..

Sušička LG

Citlivé tkaniny, šetrné sušení

"

★★★★★

Moje oblečení je po vyprání měkké, ne tuhé.

"

"

★★★★★

Každé prádlo je po vyprání úplně suché a svěží, takže ho mohu hned nosit.

"

"

★★★★★

Přizpůsobí se látce, takže je méně záhybů a žehlení je mnohem méně pracné.

"

průhledné pozadí

„Moje oblíbené oblečení suším podle druhu látky. Je méně zmačkané a vydrží déle.“

Všichni jsme se potýkali s problémem tuhých svetrů nebo zmačkaných košil po sušení. Různé materiály vyžadují odlišnou péči, ale většina sušiček se nedokáže přizpůsobit. Systém AI Dry sušičky LG suší vše s přesností a přizpůsobuje se materiálu a prostředí. To znamená hladší praní a oblečení, které je stejně svěží, jak vypadá!

LG Tip!
Důvěřujte AI Dry i u jemných tkanin, protože tato funkce automaticky rozpozná materiál a přizpůsobí se mu, aby zajistila skutečně šetrnou péči.

Pračka LG

Šetrné k látkám, ještě šetrnější k vašim uším

"

★★★★★

Vibrace jsou minimální i při silných cyklech, takže jej mohu používat kdekoli v domě bez jakýchkoli rušivých vlivů.

"

"

★★★★★

Večer mi hluk vadil, ale teď je znatelně tišší.

"

"

★★★★★

Dříve jsem plánovala kolem času na odpolední spánek, ale teď můžu bez obav prát prádlo.

"

průhledné pozadí

„Už se nemusíte starat o praní prádla pozdě v noci.“

Jste unaveni z hlasitého dunění pračky? Vyhýbáte se praní během odpoledního spánku kvůli vibracím? Díky tichému designu LG můžete prát v klidu kdykoli během dne. Technologie AI DD™ šetrně pečuje o tkaniny, aniž by to mělo vliv na účinnost praní.

LG Tip!
Pomocí aplikace LG ThinQ můžete sledovat průběh praní a dostávat upozornění, abyste prádlo vyndali přesně v okamžiku, kdy je hotové.

Tento Black Friday, když čelíte nespočtu možností, se podívejte na skutečné recenze a objevte pravou hodnotu a pohodlí produktů LG. Znovu objevte, co dělá život jednodušším, chytřejším a příjemnějším díky LG.

Een display met LG-huishoudelijke apparaten en geschenkdozen tegen een donkere achtergrond.

Een display met LG-huishoudelijke apparaten en geschenkdozen tegen een donkere achtergrond.

Připravte se na LG Black Friday

Skvělé nabídky LG jsou na cestě. Připravte se ušetřit!

Usnadněte si život a buďte chytřejší s LG

Další měsíční čtení LG

Miniatura obsahu za říjen

Jak vzniká recenze: soustředění a flow

Zjistěte více
Miniatura obsahu za září

Londýnská kuchyně s korejskou duší

Zjistěte více
Miniatura obsahu za srpen

Vytvořte si prostor podle sebe

Zjistěte více