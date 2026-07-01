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Vestavné myčky nádobí

Vestavné myčky nádobí LG dokonale zapadnou do designu moderní kuchyně. Nabízejí elegantní vzhled, pokročilé technologie, účinné čištění a pohodlné ovládání pro dokonale čisté nádobí každý den.

Všechny vestavné spotřebiče
Chladničky
Trouby
Varné desky
Mikrovlnné trouby
Vestavné myčky
Výhodné sety

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