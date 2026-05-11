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LG AI TV explanation is shown with a flowing wave of purple particles across a dark background, where dynamic motion and fine granular detail visually represent advanced AI processing.

LG AI TV explanation is shown with a flowing wave of purple particles across a dark background, where dynamic motion and fine granular detail visually represent advanced AI processing.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV is a revolutionary breakthrough, redefining your viewing experience through the sophisticated intelligence at its core, the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 now with a Dual AI Engine—LG's most advanced Contextual Immersive AI Processor. With 5.6x more powerful AI neural processing, the new alpha 11 processor powers pixel-level precision that delivers breathtakingly realistic picture and also enables webOS to learn your viewing habits and adapt to your preferences to provide a unique and personalized experience, just for you. And even with this level of personalization, the reliable and award-winning LG Shield's advanced security measures help keep your data safe and protected.

LG AI TV powered by alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine is shown as an abstract wave of purple particles on a black background, with variations in brightness forming a smooth horizontal flow.

LG AI TV powered by alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine is shown as an abstract wave of purple particles on a black background, with variations in brightness forming a smooth horizontal flow.

alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine drives pixel-level precision for breathtaking realism

The alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, now powered by a Dual AI Engine, features pixel-level precision and intelligence that goes beyond simple upscaling. Compared to a single AI engine, a Dual AI Engine refines sharpness and texture at the same time for more natural-looking, high-quality visuals. Together with the massive 5.6x boost in AI neural processing power, your TV now understands your content's context, dynamically optimizing picture and sound for ultimate immersion. Its advanced algorithms analyze every pixel and object, refining even the most granular details to deliver 4K visuals that look and feel breathtakingly real.1)

LG AI TV powered by alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine presents a sequence evolving from processor chip visuals to a high-quality panther image, where AI-driven processing enhances detail and texture for lifelike realism, delivering up to 5.6X NPU, +50% CPU, and +70% GPU.

LG AI TV powered by alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine presents a sequence evolving from processor chip visuals to a high-quality panther image, where AI-driven processing enhances detail and texture for lifelike realism, delivering up to 5.6X NPU, +50% CPU, and +70% GPU.

Learn more about the cutting-edge intelligence at the core of every LG AI TV

LG's most advanced AI processor, now with Dual AI Engine

Sophisticated algorithms refine sharpness and texture simultaneously for more natural-looking 4K picture. Even SDR content is elevated to HDR-like quality with sound remastered to be ultra-immersive.

LG AI TV features alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine, a processor chip glowing in purple light on a dark circuit board, highlighting its advanced AI performance and intelligent picture processing.

Immersive depth and HDR quality from precise object-aware AI upscaling

AI analyzes every frame, identifies objects to intelligently upscale quality to enhance overall depth, detail, and vividness. Audio is also refined with each sound remastered for optimal clarity.

LG AI TV features alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, a processor chip glowing in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting its advanced AI performance and intelligent picture processing.

Every emotion brought to life with AI face-based picture upscaling

AI-powered image processing fine-tunes the brightness and darkest areas to enhance picture clarity and facial expressions while ensuring audio is optimized to match the content.

LG AI TV features alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, a processor chip glowing in yellow light on a circuit board, highlighting its advanced AI performance and intelligent picture processing.

Optimal contrast and detail from LG processor technology

Every scene is refined to have better contrast and clearer, more defined details. Sound is optimized to express more spatial depth.

LG AI TV features alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen9, a processor chip glowing in orange light on a circuit board, highlighting its advanced AI performance and intelligent picture processing.

AI Super Upscaling transforms a wide range of content to deliver breathtaking 4K clarity

Unlock the ultimate viewing potential of your LG AI TV. A symphony of algorithms work in perfect harmony to analyze content, instantly identifying its genre to intelligently eliminate noise and sharpen objects. It enhances faces and textures, delivering a natural, realistic-looking 4K experience that brings every visual element to life.2)

LG AI TV with AI Super Upscaling presents a sequence of tiger images improving in clarity, where AI recognizes the image and progressively reduces noise while sharpening detail to deliver refined 4K picture quality.

AI HDR Remastering transforms SDR to HDR quality for vivid visuals you can enjoy

Experience peak picture quality, regardless of the original source. AI intelligently analyzes and optimizes color, brightness, and contrast to transform standard content to deliver dynamic, immersive HDR visuals.

LG AI TV with AI Object Remastering Ultra shows two acoustic musicians performing on a street, where AI separates voices from background noise to deliver clearer music and more balanced, immersive audio.

LG AI TV with AI Object Remastering Ultra shows two acoustic musicians performing on a street, where AI separates voices from background noise to deliver clearer music and more balanced, immersive audio.

AI Object Remastering Ultra extracts and enhances each sound element for better clarity

Hear every audio detail effortlessly. AI extracts dialogue and other distinct audio elements from the background mix with precision. By individually enhancing objects like vocals, music, and sound effects, it delivers a balanced soundscape where every nuance is crisp and clear.3)

LG AI TV with AI Picture Wizard shows multiple versions of the same photo arranged in a grid, allowing users to select preferred options that guide the creation of personalized pictures on screen.

LG AI TV with AI Picture Wizard shows multiple versions of the same photo arranged in a grid, allowing users to select preferred options that guide the creation of personalized pictures on screen.

AI Picture Wizard analyzes your preferences to tailor picture to your taste.

Simply select the images you prefer, and AI analyzes your choices using a database of billions of data points. It then precisely tailors your picture settings to deliver a visual experience customized to your unique taste.

LG AI TV with AI Sound Wizard presents multiple sound profile options arranged in a grid, allowing users to select preferred audio settings that guide the creation of a personalized sound profile.

LG AI TV with AI Sound Wizard presents multiple sound profile options arranged in a grid, allowing users to select preferred audio settings that guide the creation of a personalized sound profile.

AI Sound Wizard analyzes your preferences to personalize sound for you

Simply make your selections, and AI Sound Wizard analyzes your choices. Trained on millions of data points, it learns your unique preferences and personalizes your audio settings just for you.

LG AI TV also provides smart answers to make your life more effortless and convenient

Discover more
LG AI TV showcases the webOS home screen at the center of multiple entertainment scenes, including live soccer viewing, smart home controls, AI-generated image content, and an interactive home workout displayed across TV screens.

LG AI TV showcases the webOS home screen at the center of multiple entertainment scenes, including live soccer viewing, smart home controls, AI-generated image content, and an interactive home workout displayed across TV screens.

LG AI TV with award-winning LG Shield is visualized as abstract formations of small blue particles on a black background, arranged symmetrically on both sides in a scattered pattern with a soft glowing light.

LG AI TV with award-winning LG Shield is visualized as abstract formations of small blue particles on a black background, arranged symmetrically on both sides in a scattered pattern with a soft glowing light.

Stay confident knowing your privacy and data are protected

Award-winning LG Shield provides advanced protection for your data

Designed to help safeguard your privacy, LG Shield features powerful security features like network encryption, digital signatures, multi-layer protection, and continuous updates from the webOS Re:New Program.

LG AI TV with LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform is recognized at the 2026 CES Innovation Awards as a Cybersecurity Honoree, represented by a glowing shield icon with purple light.

LG AI TV with LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform is recognized at the 2026 CES Innovation Awards as a Cybersecurity Honoree, represented by a glowing shield icon with purple light.

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG Shield's 7 Core Technologies

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Storage and Management, illustrated by a key icon, where enhanced protection mechanisms safeguard sensitive information within the system.
Secure Data Storage and Management

Secure data storage through enhanced key technology4)

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Cryptographic Algorithms, illustrated by a protected display and shield icon, where encryption-based security ensures safe and reliable data transmission.
Secure Cryptographic Algorithm

Client certificate management for secure data transmission

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Ensuring Software Integrity, illustrated by a secure system icon, where authentication mechanisms verify system reliability and protect against unauthorized access.
Ensuring Software Integrity

Credential technology for secure user authentication

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for User Authentication and Access Control, illustrated by connected user and lock icons, where system-level protection manages access and secures application environments.
User Authentication and Access Control

System protection and application security solutions for software integrity

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Secure Data Transmission, illustrated by connected server and device icons, where verification processes ensure integrity and protect data during transfer.
Secure Data Transmission

A verified solution ensuring integrity for security updates

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Security Event Transmission and Response, illustrated by connection and monitoring icons, where cryptographic systems enable rapid detection and response to threats.
Security Event Transmission and Response

A solution powered by secure cryptographic algorithms

LG AI TV with LG Shield is recognized for Security Update Management, illustrated by system and shield icons, where real-time monitoring and update mechanisms help prevent threats and maintain system protection.
Security Update Management

Real-time intrusion prevention and threat monitoring for security events

LG AI TV with LG Shield is represented with a shield icon inside a glowing spherical shape with purple and blue lighting effects on a dark background.

LG AI TV with LG Shield is represented with a shield icon inside a glowing spherical shape with purple and blue lighting effects on a dark background.

Explore the technology behind LG Shield

Explore the technology behind LG Shield Discover more about LG Shield

Globally-recognized reliability, trusted by experts

LG AI TV is a winner at the 2026 CES Innovation Awards for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, and is continuously recognized as the Best Smart TV System by AVForums, delivering an innovative AI experience with protection for your data.

Tom’s Guide AI Award 2026

Winner-LG Alpha 11 Processor

"this handy piece of hardware is already leaving its mark on some of the year’s best TVs."

Learn More

2026 CES Innovation Awards

Honoree in Cybersecurity

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform (webOS 26)

Learn More

2026 CES Innovation Awards

Honoree in Artificial Intelligence

Multi-AI Architecture (webOS 26)

Learn More

AVForums Editor's Choice

Best Smart TV System 2025/26

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System (webOS 25)

Learn More

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Explore the LG AI TV lineup and find the right one for you

Learn more about the different LG AI TVs and discover the one that fits your needs best.

Browse LG AI TVs

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

1)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

2)*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*AI Dual Super Upscaling only applies to W6, G6, C6, MRGB95, and MRGB9M.

 

3)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

4)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

*webOS is secured by LG Shield.