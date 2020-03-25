We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TELEVIZOR LG OLED ZNOVU ZÍSKAL NEJVYŠŠÍ OCENĚNÍ NA PRESTIŽNÍ SOUTĚŽI RED DOT DESIGN AWARDS
Společnost LG si z udílení cen Red Dot Design Awards odnesla 19 ocenění včetně ocenění Best of the Best
Praha, 25. března 2020 - Společnost LG si z letošního udílení cen Red Dot Design odnesla celkem 19 ocenění. V kategorii Best of the Bestse na prvním místě umístil 65palcový televizor LG GX Gallery ze série OLED TV (model 65GX).
- LG SIGNATURE OLED TV (model 77ZX)
- LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner
- LG V60 ThinQ and Dual Screen 3
- LG OLED TV (model 65WX)
- LG NanoCell TV (model 75NANO99)
- LG UltraFine Display Ergo (model 32UN880)
- LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model 27GN950)
- LG Soundbar (model SN11RG)
- LG Styler Black Edition
- LG InstaView Door-in-Door with Craft Ice
- LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Komp with Power Drive Mop
- LG CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop
- 24-inch Front-Load Washer with AI DD and DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer
- LG PuriCare 4-Wards Water Purifier
- LG Inverter Heat-Pump Water Heater
Kontakty pro média:
Kindred Group: Tereza Zmijová, M: +420 730 528 343, E.:> tereza.zmijova@kindredgroup.czLG: Gabriela Roušarová, Corporate Marketing & PR, M: +420 720 407 602 E.:gabriela.rousarova@lge.com
