TELEVIZOR LG OLED ZNOVU ZÍSKAL NEJVYŠŠÍ OCENĚNÍ NA PRESTIŽNÍ SOUTĚŽI RED DOT DESIGN AWARDS

CORPORATE 03/25/2020
Print

Společnost LG si z udílení cen Red Dot Design Awards odnesla 19 ocenění včetně ocenění Best of the Best



Praha, 25. března 2020 - Společnost LG si z letošního udílení cen Red Dot Design odnesla celkem 19 ocenění. V kategorii Best of the Bestse na prvním místě umístil 65palcový televizor LG GX Gallery ze série OLED TV (model 65GX).
 
Značka LG nabízí špičkové televizory s jedinečným designem. Tenké modely inspirované uměním ze série GX Gallery, které umožňují jednoduché zavěšení na stěnu podobně jako umělecké dílo, tak sklidily obrovský úspěch. Právem si vysloužily ocenění Best of the best, tedy nejlepší z nejlepších. Tento model, stejně jako většina televizorů LG OLED, přináší neuvěřitelný zážitek ze sledování s novým procesorem α (Alpha) 9 Gen3 AI. Uživatelé si také vychutnají bezkonkurenční úroveň obrazu a zvuku.
 
Udílení cen Red Dot Design patří mezi tři nejprestižnější soutěže v profesionálním produktovém designu na světě. V letošním roce o titul bojovalo okolo 6 500 produktů z více než 60 zemí. Kromě televizoru LG 65GX získaly v této kategorii ocenění další dva OLED televizory od LG - SIGNATURE OLED 8K (model 77ZX) a LG OLED WX Wallpaper 4K (model 65WX). Minulý měsíc tyto tři modely bodovaly také v soutěži iF design Awards, která také patří mezi významné mezinárodní designové soutěže.
 
Od roku 2013, kdy se televizory LG OLED poprvé objevily na trhu, jsou na Red Dot Design Awards každoročně úspěšné a každý rok také získávají jen ta nejvyšší ocenění. Mezi úspěšné televizory v předchozích letech patřila také první rolovací televize na světě, elegantní model „Wallpaper“ a minimalistický televizor Picture-on-Glass.
 
 
 
 
 
Mezi další špičkové LG produkty, které letos v Red Dot Design Awards bodovaly, patří:
 
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED TV (model 77ZX)
  • LG SIGNATURE Air Conditioner
  • LG V60 ThinQ and Dual Screen 3
  • LG OLED TV (model 65WX)
  • LG NanoCell TV (model 75NANO99)
  • LG UltraFine Display Ergo (model 32UN880)
  • LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model 27GN950)
  • LG Soundbar (model SN11RG)
  • LG Styler Black Edition
  • LG InstaView Door-in-Door with Craft Ice
  • LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Komp with Power Drive Mop
  • LG CordZero ThinQ Robotic Mop
  • 24-inch Front-Load Washer with AI DD and DUAL Inverter Heat Pump Dryer
  • LG PuriCare 4-Wards Water Purifier
  • LG Inverter Heat-Pump Water Heater
 
„Pro naši společnost je dokonalý design velice důležitý, je vždy velkou ctí získat na Red Dot ocenění,” říká Noh Chang-ho, viceprezident a vedoucí korporátního designu LG Electronics. „Společnost LG chce i nadále pro své zákazníky vytvářet takové televizory, které budou pokračovat v inovativním designu a přinášet uživatelům nové a výjimečné zážitky.”
 
 
# # #
 
O společnosti LG Electronics
Společnost LG Electronics Inc. je globálním inovátorem v oblasti technologií a výroby, s působností na 140 místech a s více než 70 000 pracovníky po celém světě. S celosvětovým obratem v roce 2018 ve výši 54,4 miliard dolarů, se LG skládá z pěti společností – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. Společnost LG je předním světovým výrobcem televizorů, chladniček, klimatizací, praček a mobilních zařízení, včetně prémiových produktů LG SIGNATURE a LG ThinQ s umělou inteligencí. Nejnovější zprávy společnosti LG naleznete na adrese www.LGnewsroom.com

 

 Kontakty pro média:

Kindred Group: Tereza Zmijová, M: +420 730 528 343, E.:> tereza.zmijova@kindredgroup.cz

LG: Gabriela Roušarová, Corporate Marketing & PR, M: +420 720 407 602 E.:gabriela.rousarova@lge.com