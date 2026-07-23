1)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

2)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

3)*Requires an internet connection and LG account registration.

*The AI feature may change, be replaced, or be discontinued if required by third-party service terms, licensing, technical changes, or legal requirements.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

*AI-generated responses may not always be accurate and should only be used as a general guide.

4)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG (Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO UHD TVs.

5)*An internet connection is required for use.

*Support for Sports Portal varies by region and model.

*Sports Portal requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts​.

*Information provided by Sports Portal is for general purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

6)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

7)*Connect Fitness Gear is the official Bluetooth SIG standard that enables LG AI TV to sync real-time workout data from compatible fitness equipment (treadmills, bikes, etc.).

*Only one device that supports FTMS can be connected at a time.

*The storage of workout records is only supported by FTMS devices, and the saved records can be viewed in the LG Fitness app.

*Measurements are typical values based on LG's internal testing; actual results may vary by user environment.

*Available only on models that run webOS 26 or later and with at least 2GB DDR memory. Supported models include OLED, MRGB, QNED90 (115-inch only), QNED85, QNED82, QNED80, QNED70, and NU85 (95-inch only).

8)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

9)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

*From webOS26 initial, most of nudges will be provided based on LG account login, and only the following two will be provided when the LG account is NOT logged in:

1) Nudge to resolve TV error situations after self-diagnosis.

2) Default nudge within the device (e.g. HDMI input switching suggestion).

10)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

11)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

12)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

13)*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

*Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and their related services.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

14)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

15)*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

*webOS is secured by LG Shield.

16)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.