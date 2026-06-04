About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

77“ LG SIGNATURE OLED T, první průhledný a skutečně bezdrátový televizor OLED TV na světě

OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

77“ LG SIGNATURE OLED T, první průhledný a skutečně bezdrátový televizor OLED TV na světě

OLED77T49LA
Čelní pohled na 77“ LG SIGNATURE OLED T, první průhledný a skutečně bezdrátový televizor OLED TV na světě OLED77T49LA
Čelní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T, emblém 12 let světové jedničky OLED, logo LG SIGNATURE OLED T, obojí vložené nad pozadím zobrazujícím měsíc nad pobřežím na průhledné obrazovce. Zero Connect Box s bezdrátovým přenosem obrazu a zvuku 4K 120 Hz připojený k televizoru umístěnému na připevněné modulární polici a signálem Wi-Fi vycházejícím z boxu.
Mírně natočený boční pohled vlevo na obrazovku LG SIGNATURE OLED T s vyobrazením měsíce nad pobřežím na průhledné obrazovce. Zero Connect Box s bezdrátovým přenosem obrazu a zvuku 4K 120 Hz připojený k televizoru umístěnému na připevněné modulární polici a signálem WiFi vycházejícím z boxu.
Obývací pokoj podkrovního bytu s televizorem LG Signature OLED T u panoramatického okna od podlahy ke stropu. Venku je krásný výhled na město u vodní plochy. Na TV obrazovce je jachta, ale protože je televizor v průhledném režimu, vypadá jachta, jako by plula ve skutečné vodě venku.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje na transparentní obrazovce měsíc vykreslený nad pobřežím. Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED T se nachází uprostřed místnosti s výhledem na útes sahající až k moři. Vpravo se nachází postel a křeslo.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje zelený strom, na který napadl sníh.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T s domovskou obrazovkou LG webOS. Protože je TV v průhledném režimu, uživatelské rozhraní vypadá, jako by se vznášelo a splývalo s realitou. Popisek zní: T-Contents, určeno pro transparentní obrazovky, aby splynuly s realitou.
LG Signature OLED T stojí uprostřed moderního obývacího pokoje a zobrazuje tanečnici. Zero Connect Box je umístěn na malém stolku vedle pohovky.
Čelní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s předměty umístěnými na levé a pravé modulární polici.
Boční pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s jednotkou Zero Connect Box umístěnou na podlaze přímo pod ní.
Zadní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T se zataženým stínítkem, aby bylo vidět černé pozadí a zadní strana jednotky Zero Connect Box.
Čelní pohled na Zero Connect Box.
Zadní pohled na Zero Connect Box.
Čelní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s připevněnou modulární policí a boční pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s uvedením rozměrů.
Mírně natočený pohled na Zero Connect Box zleva s uvedením rozměrů.
Čelní pohled na 77“ LG SIGNATURE OLED T, první průhledný a skutečně bezdrátový televizor OLED TV na světě OLED77T49LA
Čelní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T, emblém 12 let světové jedničky OLED, logo LG SIGNATURE OLED T, obojí vložené nad pozadím zobrazujícím měsíc nad pobřežím na průhledné obrazovce. Zero Connect Box s bezdrátovým přenosem obrazu a zvuku 4K 120 Hz připojený k televizoru umístěnému na připevněné modulární polici a signálem Wi-Fi vycházejícím z boxu.
Mírně natočený boční pohled vlevo na obrazovku LG SIGNATURE OLED T s vyobrazením měsíce nad pobřežím na průhledné obrazovce. Zero Connect Box s bezdrátovým přenosem obrazu a zvuku 4K 120 Hz připojený k televizoru umístěnému na připevněné modulární polici a signálem WiFi vycházejícím z boxu.
Obývací pokoj podkrovního bytu s televizorem LG Signature OLED T u panoramatického okna od podlahy ke stropu. Venku je krásný výhled na město u vodní plochy. Na TV obrazovce je jachta, ale protože je televizor v průhledném režimu, vypadá jachta, jako by plula ve skutečné vodě venku.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje na transparentní obrazovce měsíc vykreslený nad pobřežím. Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED T se nachází uprostřed místnosti s výhledem na útes sahající až k moři. Vpravo se nachází postel a křeslo.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje zelený strom, na který napadl sníh.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T s domovskou obrazovkou LG webOS. Protože je TV v průhledném režimu, uživatelské rozhraní vypadá, jako by se vznášelo a splývalo s realitou. Popisek zní: T-Contents, určeno pro transparentní obrazovky, aby splynuly s realitou.
LG Signature OLED T stojí uprostřed moderního obývacího pokoje a zobrazuje tanečnici. Zero Connect Box je umístěn na malém stolku vedle pohovky.
Čelní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s předměty umístěnými na levé a pravé modulární polici.
Boční pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s jednotkou Zero Connect Box umístěnou na podlaze přímo pod ní.
Zadní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T se zataženým stínítkem, aby bylo vidět černé pozadí a zadní strana jednotky Zero Connect Box.
Čelní pohled na Zero Connect Box.
Zadní pohled na Zero Connect Box.
Čelní pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s připevněnou modulární policí a boční pohled na LG SIGNATURE OLED T s uvedením rozměrů.
Mírně natočený pohled na Zero Connect Box zleva s uvedením rozměrů.

Hlavní funkce

  • První průhledný a skutečně bezdrátový 4K OLED
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Modulární design
  • procesor alpha 11 AI 4K Gen2
Další
Logo 2024 CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation.

CES Innovation Awards – Best of Innovation

Zobrazení videa

Logo TIME Best Inventions 2024.

TIME Best Inventions

Nové pojetí rafinovaně atraktivního televizoru

Logo USA Today Top Picks CES 2025.

USA Today – Top Picks CES 2025

OLED T

Logo iF Design Gold Award 2025.

iF Design Award – Gold Winner

OLED T

Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree

Digitální zobrazovací technika a fotografie, vestavěné technologie

Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree

Obsah a zábava

Logo „IF Design Award Winner“

iF Design Award – Winner

OLED T

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Kyberbezpečnost

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„Systém webOS 24 i nadále nabízí elegantní, rychlé a snadno použitelné inteligentní prostředí, které je zároveň svěží a nepřeplácané.“

* Ocenění CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. Společnost CTA neověřovala správnost žádného příspěvku ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které byla cena udělena.

První transparentní a
skutečně bezdrátový televizor OLED TV
na světě s bezdrátovým přenosem obrazu a zvuku v rozlišení 4K 

Velryby plavou k levému okraji displeje LG SIGNATURE OLED T, přičemž klesající hladina vody odkrývá transparentní panel. Záběr se oddálí a zobrazí LG SIGNATURE OLED T stojící v předsálí před lidmi usazenými na pohovce, zatímco velryby pokračují v plavbě přes průhlednou obrazovku a odhalují panorama města na večerní obloze.

Poznejte neviditelnou část života

S prvním průhledným a skutečně bezdrátovým televizorem 4K OLED TV na světě s bezdrátovým přenosem obrazu a zvuku v rozlišení 4K zažijete WOW efekt, který překoná všechna očekávání, od transparentnosti až po černé pozadí umožňující jemné rozlišení.

Vytvořte si surreální prostředí

Různé scény ukazující neskutečný obraz, když je LG Signature OLED T v transparentním režimu. Městská krajina s ohňostrojem, pták, který si něco vybírá z malého stromu, a ryby v obrovském akváriu. Všechny tyto scény působí, jako by se odehrávaly v reálném životě, ale ukazuje se, že jde jen o vizuální efekty vycházející z obrazovky LG Signature OLED T, které se prolínají se skutečným pozadím v realitě.

LG Signature OLED T ve třech různých obývacích pokojích. V každém z těchto krásných prostorů je televizor LG Signature OLED T v transparentním režimu, obraz na televizoru se zdánlivě vznáší ve vzduchu a dodává místnosti na sofistikovanosti.

LG Signature OLED T ve třech různých obývacích pokojích. V každém z těchto krásných prostorů je televizor LG Signature OLED T v transparentním režimu, obraz na televizoru se zdánlivě vznáší ve vzduchu a dodává místnosti na sofistikovanosti.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T nově definuje možnosti a nabízí úchvatný a skutečně surreálný zážitek ze sledování.

Různé úhly zobrazení obsahu T na obrazovce LG Signature OLED T v transparentním režimu. Jeden z nich ukazuje detailní záběr informačního panelu. Na druhé jsou zobrazeny ikony systému LG webOS, které se jakoby vznášejí ve vzduchu. Druhá ukazuje vizuální obraz měsíce, který se prolíná se skutečným večerním obzorem za oknem.

Různé úhly zobrazení obsahu T na obrazovce LG Signature OLED T v transparentním režimu. Jeden z nich ukazuje detailní záběr informačního panelu. Na druhé jsou zobrazeny ikony systému LG webOS, které se jakoby vznášejí ve vzduchu. Druhá ukazuje vizuální obraz měsíce, který se prolíná se skutečným večerním obzorem za oknem.

T-Contents představuje převratné vizuální efekty. Transparentní displej umožňuje interakci s obsahem s ohledem na budoucnost.

T-Curtain Call

Plynulý přechod z průhledné obrazovky na černou, to vše v rozlišení 4K OLED

LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje průhlednou obrazovku se zeleným stromem. Stín se zatahuje, když přichází zima a na strom padá sníh.

Sledujte, jak se obsah v transparentním režimu plynule prolíná s prostorem. Nebo přepněte do režimu černé obrazovky a získejte dechberoucí kvalitu 4K OLED.

* Funkci T-Curtain Call v LG SIGNATURE OLED T TV umožňuje fyzické stínění.

* Proměnlivé scény v tomto videu jsou simulovány pro ilustrační účely.

T-Contents

Určeno pro transparentní obrazovky, aby splynuly s realitou

Der Bildschirm des LG SIGNATURE OLED T zeigt T-Home und schaltet dann auf Always Ready um, wo das T-Objet mit dem Titel "Aquarium" ausgewählt ist. Auf dem transparenten Bildschirm des LG SIGNATURE OLED T wird eine Aquariumszene dargestellt.

Zažijte budoucnost technologií prostřednictvím obsahu, který dokáže zprostředkovat pouze transparentní obrazovka a který přináší rozšířenou realitu díky technologiím T-Home, T-Objet a T-Bar

Zobrazování informací novými způsoby

T-Bar díky propracovanému designu posouvá informační displej na novou úroveň. Zprávy, počasí, datum a další informace můžete snadno získávat díky maximálně přívětivému vizuálnímu provedení.

* V závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah.

* Výše uvedené podporované funkce, nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích a po vydání lišit.

* Design a konfigurace uživatelského rozhraní systému webOS Home doznaly řady změn, které umožňují optimalizovat transparentní obrazovky.

* T-Objet a T-Bar nabízí pro váš komfort několik různých nastavení/režimů obrazovky.

* T-Contents jsou k dispozici v průhledném i černém provedení.

Open Space

Open Space

Otevřený prostor

Nový středobod vašeho interiéru

LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje na transparentní obrazovce měsíc vykreslený nad pobřežím. Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED T se nachází uprostřed místnosti s výhledem na útes sahající až k moři. Vpravo se nachází postel a křeslo.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje na transparentní obrazovce měsíc vykreslený nad pobřežím. Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED T se nachází uprostřed místnosti s výhledem na útes sahající až k moři. Vpravo se nachází postel a křeslo.

Navrhujte více než průhledný displej s novou průsvitností. Zvolte televizor, který zmizí, když budete chtít.

LG Signature OLED T stojí uprostřed moderního obývacího pokoje a zobrazuje tanečnici. Zero Connect Box je umístěn na malém stolku vedle pohovky.

LG Signature OLED T stojí uprostřed moderního obývacího pokoje a zobrazuje tanečnici. Zero Connect Box je umístěn na malém stolku vedle pohovky.

Skutečně bezdrátová
inovace je osvobozující

Maximalizujte svůj prostor díky bezkonkurenční variabilitě umístění. Zažijte vizuálně bezztrátový 4K obraz a pohlcující zvuk s prvním transparentním a skutečně bezdrátovým televizorem OLED TV na světě.

Náš Zero Connect Box vysílá obraz v rozlišení 4K ve vizuálně bezztrátové kvalitě s nízkou latencí. Zbavte se nepořádku kolem kabelů a užívejte si různý obsah bez nepříjemností spojených se složitým kabelovým nastavením.

* Krabička Zero Connect by měla být umístěna níže než bezdrátový přijímač televizoru.

* Zařízení je nutné k jednotce Zero Connect Box připojovat kabelem.

* K televizní obrazovce i jednotce Zero Connect Box je nutné připojit napájecí kabel.

Modulární regál představuje
dokonalou vytříbenost

Zušlechtěte svůj prostor modulární jednotkou. Exkluzivní kompozice pro stejně jedinečný zážitek ze sledování.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazuje kočku skákající po průhledné obrazovce, která současně zobrazuje vnitřní prostor za ní. Předměty jsou umístěny na pravé a levé straně modulární police. Další průhledná televize je umístěna u okna a rámuje zimní scenérii před domem. Na obrazovce jsou padající okvětní lístky. Na obrazovce LG SIGNATURE OLED T v první scéně se nyní zobrazují tři keramické objekty, které přecházejí od rozmazaných čar ke ztuhlému objektu.

Pohled zepředu na LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazující abstraktní pozadí na průhledné obrazovce. Levý roh displeje LG SIGNATURE OLED T s lištou T-Bar zobrazující čas a počasí na pozadí velkoměsta.

Pohled zepředu na LG SIGNATURE OLED T zobrazující abstraktní pozadí na průhledné obrazovce. Levý roh displeje LG SIGNATURE OLED T s lištou T-Bar zobrazující čas a počasí na pozadí velkoměsta.

* Modulární police se prodávají samostatně.

* Modulární poličky LG SIGNATURE OLED T lze umístit vpravo nebo vlevo od televizoru a podle přání zákazníka je lze rozebrat. Montáž se může lišit. Podrobnosti naleznete v montážní příručce. 

Mimořádná čistota obrazu a zvuku 

Procesor LG alpha 11 AI 4K se rozsvítí modrou barvou s fialovým gradientem uprostřed barevných šroubů, které z něj vystřelují. Napříč základní deskou se objevují další paprsky a dále se protahují.

Procesor LG alpha 11 AI 4K se rozsvítí modrou barvou s fialovým gradientem uprostřed barevných šroubů, které z něj vystřelují. Napříč základní deskou se objevují další paprsky a dále se protahují.

Procesor alpha 11
AI Gen2

Inteligence s dokonalými vylepšeními. Optimalizace až do posledního pixelu a zvuk vyladěný na zamýšlenou výšku.

Vizuální přesnost v průsvitných detailech

Zářivý obraz OLED v průhledném televizoru pro bohatší obsah. Dolby Vision a FILMMAKER MODE™ neponechávají žádný prostor pro zkreslení.

Z průhledné obrazovky vychází bohatý zvuk

Dolby Atmos zvedá akustiku a zaplňuje určený prostor, abyste si užili pohlcující filmové dobrodružství.

* FILMMAKER MODE je ochranná známka společnosti UHD Alliance, Inc.

* Výše uvedené snímky na této stránce s podrobnostmi o produktu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům. Přesnější znázornění naleznete na snímcích v galerii.

* Všechny výše uvedené snímky jsou simulované.

* Modulární police se prodávají samostatně.

* Interní testování stanovilo průhlednost produktu na 43 %, tato hodnota se může lišit podle skutečných podmínek prostředí a používání.

* Bezdrátová OLED TV se týká připojení mezi jednotkou Zero Connect a obrazovkou.

* Kompatibilita s NVIDIA G-Sync potvrzuje omezení zasekávání, nízké vstupní zpoždění a absenci problikávání.

* Vizuálně beze ztrát, na základě výsledků interních testů podle normy ISO/IEC 29170-2, přičemž výsledky měření se mohou lišit v závislosti na stavu připojení.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.
Chcete-li se dozvědět více o tom, jak tento produkt nakládá s daty a o svých právech jako uživatel, navštivte „Pokrytí dat a specifikace“ na LG Privacy

Názory zákazníků

Naše tipy pouze pro vás