55" LG QNED evo AI QNED87 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025
Energetická třída : CZ
55" LG QNED evo AI QNED87 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

55" LG QNED evo AI QNED87 MiniLED 4k Smart TV 2025

55QNED87A6B
  • Front view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Rear view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
  • Left-facing side view of LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
  • Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
  • Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
  • 3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast. The title talks about how MiniLED and enhances clarity and provides exceptional contrast.
  • The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
  • Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
  • A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
  • LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
  • LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
  • Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
  • LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
  • A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
Hlavní funkce

  • Neuvěřitelně bohatá paleta barev díky zcela nové funkci Dynamic QNED Color
  • Kvalita obrazu 4K, vylepšený obraz a prostorový zvuk díky procesoru alpha 8 AI Gen2
  • Nové tlačítko AI, hlasové ovládání a funkce přetahování na dálkovém ovladači AI Magic Remote
  • Přesné stmívání zajišťuje nejostřejší obraz a odhaluje nejjemnější detaily
  • Vysoké rozlišení na obrovské obrazovce Ultra Big TV s úhlopříčkou až 100 palců
iF Design Award - Winner (QNED85, 100”)

iF Design Award – Vítěz (QNED85, 100”)

Logo iF Design Award Winner.

Znak CES Innovation Awards se zmínkou 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Kyberbezpečnost

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice pro LG webOS 24 jako Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„Systém webOS 24 i nadále nabízí elegantní, rychlé a snadno použitelné inteligentní prostředí, které je zároveň svěží a nepřeplácané.“

* Ocenění CES Innovation Awards se udělují na základě popisných materiálů předložených porotcům. Společnost CTA neověřovala správnost žádného příspěvku ani žádných tvrzení a netestovala položku, které byla cena udělena.

LG QNED TV na barevném tmavém pozadí. Na obrazovce je jasné a barevné umělecké dílo, které předvádí barevnou technologii QNED a schopnost zobrazit široké spektrum odstínů s výborným kontrastem. Zobrazeno nové logo LG QNED evo AI. S titulky vyzdvihujícími MiniLED technologii QNED a nový procesor alpha AI. Nadpis uvádí: Každá barva je redefinována, začíná nový zážitek.

Každá barva je nově definovaná, začíná nový zážitek

* QNED a QNED evo využívají různá barevná řešení s nejnovější a jedinečnou technologii LG pro široký barevný gamut, která zahrnuje nahrazení kvantových teček.

Kvalita obrazu webOS pro AI Design Sound Quality Kvalita zvuku Zábava

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

Nejnovější a jedinečná technologie širokého barevného gamutu od LG, která nahrazuje technologii Quantum Dot a zajišťuje vyšší míru reprodukce barev.

Na podlaze se objevují různobarevné cákance barvy.

Certifikace Intertrek pro 100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3.

Certifikovaný 100% barevný objem s technologií LG QNED evo

* Objem barevného gamutu (CGV) displeje je stejný nebo vyšší než CGV barevného prostoru DCI-P3, jak bylo nezávisle ověřeno společností Intertek.

MiniLED s technologií Precision Dimming

Díky MiniLED a novému procesoru alpha AI nabízí LG QNED evo dokonalý kontrast a realističnost detailů.

Trojrozměrná holografická květina v různých barevných odstínech na černém pozadí. Ostrost a detail květiny předvádí schopnost QNED MiniLED vytvářet obrazy s výjimečnou barevností, jasem a kontrastem.

* Specifikace se mohou lišit v závislosti na velikosti, modelech a regionu.

* Technologie Precision Dimming se vztahuje na 100" QNED85/86/87 a Advanced Local Dimming se vztahuje na modely QNED85/86/87 ve velikosti 86/75/65/55/50".

Inteligentnější a výkonnější NOVÝ alpha AI procesor, výsledek desetiletí inovací

Náš procesor s umělou inteligencí dokáže rozpoznávat obsah podle žánru. Na základě těchto informací poskytuje nejoptimálnější nastavení kvality obrazu, aby byla zajištěna lepší hloubka a detaily.

Procesor alpha 8 AI Gen2 se rozsvítí oranžově a růžově a vystřelují z něj barevné blesky světla. Titulek pojednává o tom, jak procesor poskytuje 4K kvalitu, ohromující barvy a jas. Text obrázku uvádí přibližně 1,7krát větší NPU AI neuronové zpracování a 1,4krát rychlejší provoz CPU.

* Ve srovnání se základním modelem Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 ze stejného roku na základě interního srovnání specifikací.

 

 

AI Picture Pro oživí každý snímek

Funkce AI Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyzují prvky každého snímku a zvyšují rozlišení, jas, hloubku a čistotu.

* Funkce AI Super Upscaling a Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro se týká modelů QNED93, QNED9M a QNED85/86/87.

* AI Picture Pro nebude fungovat s žádným obsahem chráněným autorskými právy ve službách OTT.

* Kvalita obrazu převzorkovaného obsahu se liší v závislosti na rozlišení zdroje.

Nová generace LG AI TV

Další informace

Ovladač AI Magic Remote doplňuje AI zkušenost

Ovládejte TV snadno pomocí ovladače AI Magic Remote – nepotřebujete žádné další zařízení! Díky pohybovému senzoru a skrolovacímu kolečku ho můžete používat jako myš typu air mouse nebo jednoduše zadávat hlasové příkazy.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote se zvýrazněným tlačítkem AI. Je zde grafické znázornění uživatelského rozhraní s ikonami, jak tlačítko AI umožňuje uživatelům přístup k různým funkcím AI. Mezi tyto služby patří AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard a AI Sound Wizard. Funkce jsou pak předvedeny tak, že se kurzor objeví nad rozhraním a ukáže, jak lze dálkový ovladač používat jako myš typu air mouse, kdy stačí jen ukázat a kliknout.

* Design, dostupnost a funkce dálkového ovladače AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

* Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznává jedinečný hlasový projev každého uživatele a nabízí personalizovaná doporučení v okamžiku, kdy promluvíte.

* V závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah.

* Funkce Voice ID je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

* Funguje pouze s aplikacemi, které podporují účet Voice ID.

* Hlasové ovládání je k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zemích.

Detail obrazovky televizoru LG QNED TV zobrazující, jak funguje funkce AI Search. Otevře se malé okno chatu, ve kterém se zobrazí, jak se uživatel ptal na nabídku sportovních her. AI vyhledávání reagovalo prostřednictvím chatu a zobrazováním miniatur dostupného obsahu. Zobrazí se také výzva, abyste se obrátili na Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Zeptejte se televize na cokoli. Umělá inteligence rozpozná váš hlas a nabídne personalizovaná doporučení. Pomocí nástroje Microsoft Copilot můžete také získat další výsledky a řešení.

* Funkce AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

* USA a Korea využívají model LLM.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

Na obrazovce LG QNED TV se přehrává sci-fi obsah. Na obrazovce je rozhraní AI Chatbot. Uživatel napsal chatbotovi, že obrazovka je příliš tmavá. Chatbot nabídl možnosti řešení požadavku. Celá scéna je také rozdělena na dvě části. Jedna polovina je tmavší, druhá jasnější, demonstrující, jak AI Chatbot automaticky vyřešil situaci pro uživatele.

AI Chatbot

Komunikujte s AI Chatbotem prostřednictvím ovladače AI Magic Remote a vyřešte vše od konfigurace nastavení až po odstraňování problémů. Umělá inteligence rozumí záměrům uživatele a poskytne řešení.

* Je vyžadováno připojení k internetu.

* Funkce AI Chatbot je k dispozici pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

* AI Chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem.

Dálkový ovladač LG AI Magic Remote před obrazovkou LG TV. Na obrazovce je personalizovaný pozdrav od LG AI s vlastními klíčovými slovy založenými na uživatelově historii vyhledávání a sledování. U ovladače se nachází ikona a označení znázorňující, že funkci AI Concierge lze jednoduše aktivovat jedním krátkým stisknutím AI tlačítka.

AI Concierge

Jedním krátkým stiskem tlačítka AI na ovladači aktivujete AI Concierge, který nabízí personalizovaná klíčová slova a doporučení podle vaší historie vyhledávání a sledování.

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Zobrazené nabídky se mohou při vydání lišit.

* Doporučení klíčových slov se liší podle aplikace a denní doby.

AI Picture Wizard

Pokročilé algoritmy se naučí vaše preference procházením 1,6 miliardy možností obrázků. Na základě vašich voleb vytvoří televizor obraz na míru právě vám.

AI Sound Wizard

Vyberte si z nabídky audioklipů ten, který se vám líbí. Ze 40 milionů parametrů vytvoří umělá inteligence zvukový profil na míru vašim preferencím.

Logo a název programu webOS Re:New Program s označením CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree v jeho blízkosti.

Aktualizace po dobu 5 let s programem webOS Re:New

Kompletní aktualizace a výhody nejnovějších funkcí a softwaru. Jako držitel ocenění CES Innovation Award v kategorii kyberbezpečnosti vám systém webOS zajišťuje bezpečí vašeho soukromí a dat.

webOS Re:New Program se vztahuje na televizory 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD.

* Program webOS Re:New podporuje celkem čtyři upgrady během pěti let, přičemž hraniční hodnotou je předinstalovaná verze systému webOS a harmonogram upgradů se liší od konce měsíce do začátku roku.

* Aktualizace a harmonogram některých funkcí, aplikací a služeb se mohou lišit podle modelu a oblasti.

* Upgrady jsou k dispozici pro modely 2022 OLED a 2023 UHD a vyšší.

Vyzkoušejte, co pro vás může LG AI TV udělat!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot a AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Spravujte jednoduše různé domácí spotřebiče LG spolu se zařízeními Google Home a dalšími zařízeními. Zažijte maximální pohodlí při ovládání celé domácnosti z jediného intuitivního ovládacího panelu.

Home Hub, komplexní platforma pro vaši chytrou domácnost

* LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“. Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ.

* Použití hlasové funkce hands-free bez dálkového ovládání je možné pouze s procesorem alpha 9 AI a alpha 11 AI. Může se lišit v závislosti na produktech a oblastech.

Ultra velký televizor s úhlopříčkou až 100″

Sledujte všechny své oblíbené filmy, sportovní přenosy a hry na ultra velkém televizoru LG. Ponořte se do vysokého rozlišení na mimořádně velké obrazovce.

Dívka a pes sedí před televizorem LG QNED TV umístěným na stěně, který zobrazuje tři slony kráčející směrem ven nad LG Soundbar.

* QNED85/86/87 se dodává v maximální velikosti 100 palců, přičemž délka palců se může lišit v závislosti na regionu.

Super tenký design

Štíhlý design vnese do vašeho prostoru rafinovaný nádech.

Mírně nakloněný pohled na LG QNED TV upevněnou na zdi nad soundbarem LG Soundbar v moderním obývacím pokoji. Televizor LG QNED TV zobrazuje abstraktní pozadí v zelené, bílé, červené a oranžové barvě.

Slightly angled view of LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, white, red and orange.

LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living room space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, red and orange.

*Super Slim Design applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*Images show TV wall mounted. Wall-mounting requires a bracket – not included, available separately. Gap between TV and wall will depend on bracket used.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powered by AI Processor

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

All-encompassing surround sound with virtual 9.1.2 channels

Get the surround sound experience with just your LG TV. AI uses deep learning algorithms to make it feel as if sound is coming from 9.1.2 channels all around you.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Living room with an LG QNED TV and LG Soundbar with graphics representing how both devices fill the space with multi-surround sound.

WOW Orchestra, immersive sound through perfect synergy

LG QNED TVs and LG Soundbars are the perfect match, made to work harmoniously together to provide multi-surround sound environments.

LG Soundbar is below an LG QNED TV. On the TV screen is the UI for the soundbar and TV volume controls.

WOW Interface lets you control sound easier from your TV

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.  
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.
LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.
Living room with a wall-mounted LG TV. Sound waves are graphically represented to fill the space showing how virtual 9.1.2 channels create a surround sound experience for the user.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

Synergy Bracket

The Synergy Bracket positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.

*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and can be paired with 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

*Wall-mounting requires a separate bracket – available separately.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

 Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels,

puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free.
Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Advanced Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance. 

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG QNED TV. VRR logo and a 144Hz logo are on the upper right corner.

*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED85 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED85 support 120Hz.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Dolby Vision & Ambient
FILMMAKER MODE

 

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

 

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG QNED TV. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Certification mark for Carbon Trust, carbon reduction and measurement, and a certifcation mark for resource efficiency by Intertek.

Made with the environment in mind

Trusted global institutions have recognized LG TV's eco-conscious efforts. Now certified for resource efficiency by Intertek.

*Intertek certification for Resource Efficiency applies to the following models: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, and QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82, and QNED80.

*Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

LG TVs with colorful artwork that highlight the new vivid and vibrant color reproduction technology of LG QNED are on their screens. ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI logo is also present.

Meet the All-New
QNED evo

Meet the All-New <br>QNED evo Learn More

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    120Hz nativně

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    Dynamické barvy QNED Color

  • Procesor

    Procesor α8 AI 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    15,5

Všechny specifikace

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ)

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Rozlišení

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Typ podsvícení

    Mini LED

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    120Hz nativně

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    Dynamické barvy QNED Color

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ)

  • Procesor

    Procesor α8 AI 4K Gen2

  • Vylepšení rozlišení obrazu (AI Upscaling)

    α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ano (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Výběr žánru

    Ano (SDR/HDR)

  • AI kontrola jasu

    Ano

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ano

  • Technologie lokálního stmívání

    Local Dimming

  • Pohyb

    Motion Pro

  • Režim obrazu

    10 režimů

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ano

  • Automatická kalibrace

    Ano

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ano

HRANÍ

  • FreeSync kompatibilní (AMD)

    Ano

  • HGIG Mód

    Ano

  • Game Optimizer

    Ano (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ano

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ano (až 120 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision pro hry (4K 120Hz)

    Ano

PŘÍSTUPNOST

  • Vysoký kontrast

    Ano

  • Stupnice šedé

    Ano

  • Invertované barvy

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Rozměry - TV včetně stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 236 x 786/746 x 260

  • Rozměry - balení TV (Š x V x H mm)

    1 360 x 810 x 187

  • Rozměry - TV stojan (Š x H mm)

    500 x 260

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    15,5

  • Hmotnost TV - se stojanem (kg)

    19,3

  • Hmotnost TV - balení (kg)

    24,2

  • Držák na stěnu / VESA (mm)

    300 x 300

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

  • Čárový kód

    8806096317914

ZVUK

  • AI zvuk

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtuální 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano (Automatické vyrovnávání hlasitosti)

  • WiSA připraveno

    Ano (až 2.1 kanál)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ano

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • Simultánní výstup zvuku

    Ano

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ano (2 Way Playback)

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • AI akustické ladění

    Ano

  • Audio kodek

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Viz manuál)

  • Směr reproduktoru

    Dolů

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

KONEKTIVITA

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth

    Ano (verze 5.3)

  • Ethernet

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ano

  • SPDIF (Optický digitální audio výstup)

    1x

  • CI Slot

    1ea (kromě Spojeného království, Irska)

  • HDMI výstup

    4x (podporuje 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 porty))

  • RF vstup (Anténa/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB vstup

    2x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Podporuje Apple Airplay2

    Ano

  • Operační systém (OS)

    WebOS 25

  • Kompatibilní s USB kamerou

    Ano

  • Chatbot s umělou inteligencí

    Ano

  • Vždy připraven

    Ano

  • Webový prohlížeč

    Ano

  • Google Cast

    Ano

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ano

  • Domácí Hub

    Ano

  • Inteligentní rozpoznávání hlasu

    Ano

  • LG Channels

    Ano

  • Ovládání Magickým ovladačem

    Ano

  • Multi View

    Ano

  • Aplikace pro smartphone

    Ano (LG ThinQ)

  • Hlasová identifikace

    Ano

  • Podporuje Apple Home

    Ano

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE

  • Napájení (napětí, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Pohotovostní režim

    Menší než 0.5W

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ V BALENÍ

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Magický dálkový ovladač MR25GA / MR25GB (Velká Británie, Itálie)

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano (odnímatelný)

VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový TV příjem

    Ano

  • Digitální TV příjem

    DVB-T2/T (pozemní), DVB-C (kabelové), DVB-S2/S (satelitní)

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

