50QNED776RB

50" LG QNED AI QNED77 4K Smart TV s webOS23

(3)
Přední pohled

Technologie Quantum Dot se setkává s technologií NanoCell

Na televizní obrazovce se překrývá scéna s explodujícím barevným práškem.

Rozzářený QNED

Čisté barvy uvidíte ještě sytější

Zažijte barvy jako z jiného světa díky technologii QNED Color s technologií Quantum Dot a NanoCell.

*QNED85 je vybaven technologií QNED Color Pro.

*Funkce QNED80/75 QNED Color.

Dimming Pro & Ultra Contrast

Výrazné barvy

LG QNED využívá výkonnou technologii lokálního stmívání LG založenou na algoritmech hlubokého učení, která vytváří ostřejší a přirozenější obraz a zároveň minimalizují halo efekt.

Pohled na dvě televizní obrazovky – jednu vlevo a druhou vpravo. Na obou jsou zobrazeny stejné obrázky barevného krystalu. Obrázek vlevo je lehce bledý, zatímco obrázek vpravo hraje živými barvami. V levém dolním rohu televizoru na pravém obrázku se nachází obrázek čipu procesoru.

* QNED85/80(86") je vybaven technologií Precision Dimming.

* QNED80/77/75 je vybaven funkcí Dimming Pro.

* Snímky jsou simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkce.

Procesor α5 4K Gen6 AI  

Výkonné zpracování

'Procesor α5 4K Gen6 AI poskytuje dynamický zážitek ze sledování přizpůsobený vašim preferencím.

* QNED85/80 je vybaven procesorem α7 4K Gen6. AI

* QNED77/75 je vybaven procesorem α5 4K Gen6. AI

AI Brightness Control

Automaticky upravuje jas obrazovky tak, aby odpovídal okolnímu osvětlení, a zajišťuje tak optimální zobrazení v jakémkoli prostředí.

Obraz slunečnice se zobrazuje přes levou a pravou rozdělenou obrazovku. Pravý snímek s aktivovanou funkcí AI Picture Pro je jasnější a čistší.

AI Sound Pro

Pomocí hlubokého učení na základě zvukových dat rozpoznává procesor hlasy, zvukové efekty a zvukové frekvence, což mu umožňuje optimalizovat zvuk podle typu sledovaného obsahu a dosáhnout tak působivějšího prostorového zvuku.

Aktivuje se funkce AI Sound Pro a zobrazí se obraz, jako by prostor vyplňoval bohatý zvuk se zvukovými efekty.

* QNED77/75 je vybaven funkcí AI Brightness Control.

* QNED85/80/77/75 je vybaven virtuálním prostorovým 5.1.2 up-mixem.

* Konvenční označuje televizory LG UHD TV bez technologie NanoCell.

* Kvalita obrazu převzorkovaného obsahu se liší v závislosti na rozlišení zdroje.

* Snímky jsou simulované

Velká obrazovka QNED umožňuje skvělé zobrazení při nízkých úhlech.

Velkoplošná obrazovka

Zpět a větší než kdy jindy

Posuňte svůj divácký zážitek na vyšší úroveň díky živým barvám na úchvatné velké obrazovce QNED.

* QNED80 (75/65/55/50") má super tenký design.

** Použité modely se mohou v jednotlivých regionech lišit.

Získejte kompletní zábavu se špičkovým zvukem

LG Soundbar

Dokonalý pár pro lepší zábavu

LG Soundbary jsou speciálně navrženy tak, aby bez problémů komunikovaly s LG TV a poskytovaly dokonalý zážitek ze zábavy.

Perfektní kombinace je demonstrována na detailním záběru televizoru se soundbarem.

* Dostupnost funkce sdílení zvukového režimu TV se může u jednotlivých modelů TV lišit. 

* Verze procesoru TV AI se liší podle modelu televizoru.

* Ovládání režimu soundbaru se může u jednotlivých modelů soundbarů lišit. 

* Používání dálkového ovladače televizoru LG je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

WOW Interface

Diverzifikovaná nastavení

Po připojení k LG televizoru soundbar automaticky a odpovídajícím způsobem přepíná režimy. Přináší také další nastavení zvuku, které si můžete dopřát nejen prostřednictvím soundbaru, ale dokonce i připojeného televizoru.

Na obrazovce televizoru se zobrazí rozhraní pro změnu nastavení.

* Tuto funkci podporují pouze TV modely 2023. Podpora se liší podle modelu.

* Podpora funkcí se liší podle modelu LG Soundbaru.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Inteligentní funkce pro vás

Vneste do svého televizoru komfort díky personalizovaným upozorněním, přizpůsobeným doporučením a dalším funkcím. Inteligentní funkce, jako je například All New Home, vám umožní rychlejší a intuitivnější prohlížení.

My Profile

Díky přizpůsobitelnému profilu pro každého člena rodiny uvidíte jen to, co chcete vidět. Užívejte si doporučení obsahu na míru a rychlý přístup k nejčastěji používaným aplikacím.

Na televizní obrazovce se přehraje scéna aktivující funkci My profile.

Quick Card

Snadný a rychlý přístup k aplikacím a obsahu, který je pro vás důležitý! Můžete dokonce upravovat Quick Cards pro různé uživatelské profily, abyste měli svůj oblíbený obsah stále po ruce.

Na televizní obrazovce se přehraje scéna aktivující funkci Quick card.

* Dostupnost služby se může lišit v závislosti na regionu nebo zemi.

* Pro služby OTT jsou nutná samostatná předplatná.

* V závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení se může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah.

* Lze vytvořit neomezený počet profilů, na domovské obrazovce se však zobrazí pouze 10 profilů.

AI Concierge

Váš osobní kurátor obsahu

Získejte doporučení na míru. AI Concierge vám na základě vaší jedinečné historie vyhledávání pomocí rozpoznávání hlasu doporučí související nebo trendová klíčová slova, abyste získali více toho, co se vám líbí.

Na televizní obrazovce se zobrazí mužská tvář a v její blízkosti doporučená klíčová slova.

* Dostupnost služby se může lišit v závislosti na regionu a řadě.

* „Nabídku klíčových slov“ lze poskytnout pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

Amazon Alexa a AirPlay a HomeKit

Užívejte si bezproblémové připojení a snadné ovládání LG TV díky podpoře služeb, jako je Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple Airplay a HomeKit a Matter. 

Logo Hey Google Logo vestavěného asistenta Alexa Logo kompatibility s Apple AirPlay Logo kompatibility s Apple Home

* LG podporuje zařízení Wi-Fi standardu „Matter“. Podporované služby a funkce „Matter“ se mohou lišit v závislosti na připojených zařízeních. Prvotní připojení zařízení ThinQ a Matter by mělo proběhnout prostřednictvím mobilní aplikace ThinQ.

* Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay a HomeKit jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Dostupnost hlasového ovládání se může lišit v závislosti na produktu a zemi.

* Zobrazené nabídky se mohou při vydání lišit.

* Podpora AirPlay 2 a HomeKit se mohou lišit podle regionu.

* Podpora Amazon Alexa se může lišit podle jazyka a oblasti.

LG Smart Cam

Díky snadné instalaci na TV a štíhlému designu se s kamerou LG Smart Cam snadno dostanete na velkou obrazovku.

Žena sedí na opěrce pohovky, v ruce drží notebook a sleduje televizi. V televizi na velké obrazovce jsou vidět čtyři postavy a videokonference.

* LG Smart Cam se prodává samostatně.

Osoba siedząca na kanapie i oglądająca film na dużym telewizorze na ścianie.

True Cinema

Domácí kino, které se vyrovná divadlu

Vychutnejte si dechberoucí filmový zážitekz pohodlí domova díky televizoru LG QNED.

Muž se upřeně dívá ven. Obrázek je rozdělen na polovinu. Barvy v levé polovině obrázku jsou mdlé a méně živé, zatímco v pravé polovině obrázku vypadají živější a definovanější. V levém horním rohu se objeví nápis „Běžný“, v pravém horním rohu „HDR 10 PRO“.

Odborně zdokonalený obraz

HDR10 Pro používá dynamické mapování tónů, které automaticky zlepšuje kontrast a čistotu obsahu jednotlivých snímků.

* Snímky jsou simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkce.

* Konvenční označuje televizory LG UHD TV bez technologie NanoCell.

Režim FILMMAKER Mode

V režimu FILMMAKER MODE™ můžete sledovat filmy v podobě, v jaké je zamýšlel režisér. Tento režim zachovává původní barvy, nastavení a snímkovou frekvenci, aby vám zprostředkoval původní vizi režiséra.

Filmový režisér se dívá na velký televizní monitor a něco upravuje. Na televizní obrazovce je zobrazen věžový jeřáb na fialové obloze. V pravém dolním rohu.je umístěno logo režimu FILMMAKER.

* Podpora režimu FILMMAKER Mode se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Vedle loga jednotlivých streamovacích služeb jsou umístěny ukázky nabízeného obsahu. Konkrétně se jedná o seriál Wednesday na Netflixu, seriál Ted Lasso na Apple TV a film Pán prstenů na Prime Videu.

Zábava

Nekonečný obsah na vyžádání

Snadno si dopřávejte obsah z největších streamovacích platforem přímo na LG QNED.

* Je vyžadováno předplatné streamovací služby Netflix.

* Apple, logo Apple a Apple TV jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích.

* Apple TV+ a/nebo vybraný obsah nemusí být k dispozici ve všech regionech.

* Služba Apple TV+ vyžaduje předplatné.

* Amazon, Prime Video a všechna související loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích přidružených subjektů. Členství ve službě Amazon Prime a/nebo poplatky za službu Prime Video je zpoplatněné. Podrobnosti najdete na primevideo.com/terms.

* Podporované služby se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Na stěně je namontovaný velký televizor a na obrazovce vidíme závodní hru. Před televizorem vidíme ovladač a ruce hráče, který se soustředí na hru.

Pokročilý herní zážitek

Odemkněte herní velkolepost

Vylepšete svou herní konfiguraci o špičkový televizor navržený pro dokonalé hraní her nové generace.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Nástroj Game Optimizer uchovává všechna vaše herní nastavení v jedné snadno použitelné nabídce, zatímco nový herní panel vám umožní rychlý přístup k aktuálním nastavením.

Snímek ovládacího panelu zobrazený na herní obrazovce – jeho paleta zobrazuje ikony stavu hry, tmavého režimu, aplikace v aplikaci, optimalizátoru hry, všech nastavení a uživatelské příručky.

ALLM & eARC

Posuňte hraní na vyšší úroveň díky plynulé a synchronizované grafice. Redukce rozmazání pohybu a efektu duchů pomocí funkcí ALLM a eARC při nejnovějších specifikacích HDMI 2.0.

Je tu červená stíhačka a obraz je rozdělen na dvě části – levá polovina obrazu vypadá méně barevně a o něco tmavší, zatímco pravá polovina obrazu je světlejší a barevnější. V levém horním rohu obrázku je nápis „Konvenční“ a v pravém horním rohu je logo LG QNED.

*Dostupnost aktualizací softwaru se může lišit v závislosti na modelu a regionu.

*Položky v nabídce Game Optimizer se mohou lišit podle série.

*„Herní panel“ se aktivuje pouze tehdy, když je „Optimalizátor hry“ i „Herní ovládací panel“ zapnuto

* Konvenční označuje televizory LG UHD TV bez technologie NanoCell.

* Snímky jsou simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkce.

Pohled na dva televizory, které jsou umístěny naproti sobě. Na levém televizoru vidíme obrázek rychle jedoucího závodního auta, které je značně rozmazané, zatímco na pravém televizoru je to samé vozidlo vyobrazeno ostře.

Prémiový herní výkon

Technologie AMD FreeSync Premium zlepšuje váš herní zážitek snižováním zasekávání a trhání obrazu.

Před červenou stěnou je umístěn televizor, který přehrává basketbalový zápas. na záběru vidíme dva hráče. Vpravo dole jsou dva stejné obrázky. Na tom vlevo, který je rozmazaný, je nápis Bez VRR, zatímco na tom vpravo je napsáno s VRR.

Už žádná zpoždění

Díky VRR si užijete rychlé, plynulé hraní a menší vstupní zpoždění.

* QNED85/80 je vybaven technologií AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

* QNED85/80 je vybaven funkcí VRR.

* Snímky jsou simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkce.

HGiG

LG spolupracuje s nejvýznamnějšími firmami v herním průmyslu, aby vám mohla přinášet nejnovější hry HDR s maximálním realismem a pohlcujícím zážitkem.

Na snímku je zachycena žena se zbraní v ruce a s maskou na obličeji. Levá polovina obrázku je bledá a méně barevná a pravá polovina obrázku je relativně barevnější.

* HGiG je dobrovolné sdružení společností z oboru herního průmyslu a výroby televizních displejů, jehož cílem je stanovit parametry a zásady ke zlepšení herních zážitků zákazníků v rozlišení HDR.

* Podpora HGiG se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

* Snímky jsou simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkce.

Wokół telewizora tańczą płomienie, a na ekranie widać kadr z gry Cyberpunk. Na górze telewizora znajduje się logo Geforce NOW.

Cloud Gaming

Obohaťte svůj herní zážitek

LG QNED vám díky GeForce NOW přináší řadu nových her.

* Podporovaná partnerství se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

Obalová krabice QNED je umístěna na růžovém, zeleném pozadí a z jejího vnitřku vyrůstá tráva a motýli.

Udržitelný QNED

Obaly, které znamenají rozdíl

Přepracovaný obal LG QNED využívá jednobarevný tisk a recyklovatelnou krabici.

* Obsah krabice se může lišit podle modelu nebo země. 

Televizor LG OLED G3 evo jasně září v tmavém prostoru. A vpravo nahoře je umístěno logo na oslavu 10. výročí televizorů OLED.

LG OLED evo G3

Objevte novou úroveň TV

Podívejte se výš a objevte zářivost LG OLED evo.

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    60Hz nativně

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    QNED Color

  • Procesor

    Procesor α5 4K Gen6 AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 120 x 653 x 49,2

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    14,0

Všechny specifikace

OBRAZ (DISPLEJ)

  • Typ displeje

    4K QNED

  • Rozlišení

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Typ podsvícení

    Edge

  • Obnovovací frekvence panelu

    60Hz nativně

  • Rozšířený rozsah barev

    QNED Color

OBRAZ (ZPRACOVÁNÍ)

  • Procesor

    Procesor α5 4K Gen6 AI

  • Vylepšení rozlišení obrazu (AI Upscaling)

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ano

  • AI kontrola jasu

    Ano

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ano

  • Technologie lokálního stmívání

    Local Dimming

  • Režim obrazu

    9 módů (Živý, Standardní, Eco, Kino, Fotbal, Hra, Filmmaker Mode, ISF (světlá místnost), ISF (tmavá místnost))

HRANÍ

  • HGIG Mód

    Ano

  • Game Optimizer

    Ano (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ano

PŘÍSTUPNOST

  • Vysoký kontrast

    Ano

  • Stupnice šedé

    Ano

  • Invertované barvy

    Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOSTI

  • Rozměry - TV bez stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 120 x 653 x 49,2

  • Rozměry - TV včetně stojanu (Š x V x H mm)

    1 120 x 718 x 257

  • Rozměry - balení TV (Š x V x H mm)

    1 215 x 775 x 152

  • Rozměry - TV stojan (Š x H mm)

    945 x 257

  • Hmotnost TV - bez stojanu (kg)

    14,0

  • Hmotnost TV - se stojanem (kg)

    14,4

  • Hmotnost TV - balení (kg)

    17,1

  • Držák na stěnu / VESA (mm)

    200 x 200

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • ČÁROVÝ KÓD

    8806096182512

ZVUK

  • AI zvuk

    AI Sound Pro (Virtuální 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ano

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • Simultánní výstup zvuku

    Ano

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ano (2 Way Playback)

  • Hudební výkon

    20W

  • AI akustické ladění

    Ano

  • Audio Kodek

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Viz manuál)

  • Směr reproduktoru

    Dolů

  • Systém reproduktorů

    2.0 kanál

KONEKTIVITA

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Ano (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet

    1x

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ano

  • SPDIF (Optický digitální audio výstup)

    1x

  • CI Slot

    1x

  • HDMI výstup

    4x (podporuje eARC, ALLM podle specifikace HDMI 2.1)

  • RF vstup (Anténa/Kabel)

    2x

  • USB vstup

    2x (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Podporuje Apple Airplay2

    Ano

  • Operační systém (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Upozornění na sport

    Ano

  • Nastavení pro rodinu

    Ano

  • ThinQ

    Ano

  • Kompatibilní s USB kamerou

    Ano

  • Webový prohlížeč

    Ano

  • Domácí Hub

    Ano

  • Inteligentní rozpoznávání hlasu

    Ano

  • LG Channels

    Ano

  • Ovládání Magickým ovladačem

    Ano

  • Aplikace pro smartphone

    Ano (LG ThinQ)

  • Podporuje Apple Home

    Ano

SPOTŘEBA ELEKTRICKÉ ENERGIE

  • Napájení (napětí, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Pohotovostní režim

    Menší než 0.5W

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ V BALENÍ

  • Dálkový ovladač

    Magický dálkový ovladač

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano (odnímatelný)

  • Baterie dálkového ovladače

    Ano (AA x 2x)

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Názory zákazníků

Najít prodejnu v okolí

Vyzkoušejte tento produkt ve svém okolí.

