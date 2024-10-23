Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Nejzajímavější informace Co je systém webOS? Domovská obrazovka a aplikace Hry a životní styl Propagační akce

Je čas na hraní

Vyzkoušejte základní životní potřeby na televizoru LG. Od vzdělávání přes nakupování, hraní her až po fitness. Je to tak snadné, jako přepnout kanál.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

Dvě televizní obrazovky vedle sebe. Jedna zobrazuje domovskou obrazovku služby Boosteroid a druhá domovskou obrazovku služby GeForce NOW.

Globální cloudové hraní

Svět plný her na dosah ruky

Vše, co hráči potřebují, na jednom místě. Od odkazů na oblíbené hry až po služby cloudového hraní, jako jsou GeForce NOW a Boosteriod, ovládání vstupních zařízení atd. Vše snadno přístupné z herní obrazovky.

* Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

** Pro služby GeForce NOW a Boosteriod jsou vyžadována samostatná předplatná a související subjekty. 

*** Může být nutné připojení gamepadu.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Váš osobní fitness instruktor

Ať už dáváte přednost józe, nebo třeba meditaci, ve Fitness Space na televizoru LG najdete zábavné a efektivní cvičení.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

*** Mohou být vyžadována samostatná předplatná a související subjekty. 

Learning

Znalosti na dosah ruky

Malý chlapec sleduje platformu Pinkfong na televizoru LG připevněném na zdi v obývacím pokoji s dětskými hračkami.

Pinkfong

Zpívejte, hrajte si a učte se s Baby Sharkem a jeho rodinou na zábavné vzdělávací platformě Pinkfong.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

*** Pro služby Pinkfong a ABC mouse jsou vyžadována samostatná předplatná a související subjekty. 

Malý chlapec sedí na podlaze a sleduje vzdělávací obsah na ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

ABCmouse nabízí více než 10 000 vzdělávacích aktivit pro děti od 2 do 8 let a pomáhá probudit celoživotní lásku k učení.

* Snímky na obrazovce jsou simulované.

** Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a oblasti.

*** Pro služby Pinkfong a ABC mouse jsou vyžadována samostatná předplatná a související subjekty. 

Vaše oblíbené televizní pořady na vás čekají

Nejzajímavější streamovací služby a televizní aplikace na televizoru LG.

Další informace