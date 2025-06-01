Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Trockner Weiß (A+++, 9 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I RT90V9W
RH90V9AVEN.BBWQKDG(RT90V9W).pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Trockner Weiß (A+++, 9 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I RT90V9W

RT90V9W

Trockner Weiß (A+++, 9 kg) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I RT90V9W

RT90V9W
Hauptmerkmale

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie: schonende Trocknung mit niedrigen Temperaturen
  • Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator: Ausspülung mithilfe von Wasserdruck
  • Sensor Dry: optimiert die Trocknungsleistung
  • ECO Hybrid System: Sie haben die Wahl zwischen Zeit- oder Energieersparnis
  • DUAL Filter: einfache und effiziente Wartung
  • Inverter Direct Drive® und DUAL Inverter Compressor®: energieeffizient, langlebig und leise mit jeweils 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
6 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar

F6WV709P1.RT90V9W

Waschmaschine (9 kg, 1.600 U./Min.) & Trockner (9 kg) im Set | F6WV709P1.RT90V9W

F4WR709G.RT90V9W

Waschmaschine Weiß (9 kg, 1.360 U./Min., EEK A) mit AI DD® + Trockner Weiß (9 kg, EEK A+++) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

F4WR4911P.RT90V9W

Waschmaschine (11 kg, 1.400 U./Min., EEK A) + Trockner Weiß (9 kg, EEK A+++) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

F4WR709YP.RT90V9W

Waschmaschine (9 kg, 1.400 U./Min.) und Trockner (9 kg) im Set | F4WR709YP.RT90V9W

F4WR7031.RT90V9W

Waschmaschine (13 kg, 1.400 U./Min., EEK A) mit silber Bullaugenring + Trockner Weiß (9 kg, EEK A+++) mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

F4WR7092.RT90V9W

Waschmaschine (9 kg, 1.360 U./Min.) und Trockner (9 kg) im Set | F4WR7092.RT90V9W
Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Die fortgeschrittene Invertertechnologie mit DUAL Inverter-Wärmepumpe® bietet eine noch nie dagewesene Energieeffizienz oder Zeiteinsparung.
Der Bereich der Umlaufgeschwindigkeit von sehr schnell bis langsam ohne Ein- und Ausschalten wurde erweitert.
Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie des DUAL Inverter Compressor passt zur 10-Jahres-Garantie des Inverter-Motors.

*Seit 2018 bietet LG auf den Motor und Kompressor jeweils 10 Jahre Garantie.

Reduziert Falten und verringert das Einlaufen
Schonende Pflege

Reduziert Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Eine niedrige Temperatur dank Wärmepumpentechnologie kann Falten reduzieren und ein Einlaufen verringern.
Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen
Allergy Care

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Mit Allergy Care werden 99,9% der Allergene reduziert, z. B. Hausmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können. Verbessern Sie Ihre Lebensqualität durch Beibehaltung einer allergenfreien Umwelt.

*Getestet unter der Aufsicht des TÜV SUD. Der LG Wäschetrockner beseitigt 99,9% der Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) mit dem Allergy Care-Programm. Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus reduziert 99,9% der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Durch BAF zertifiziert

Verringert Allergene im Haushalt um bis zu 99,9%.

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Genießen Sie die mühelose Wartung des Kondensators mit automatischer Selbstreinigung – wie der Name schon sagt, reinigt er sich ganz einfach selbst, ohne dass Sie etwas tun müssen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Häufigkeit, mit der die automatische Kondensatorreinigung erfolgt, hängt von der Menge und der anfänglichen Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche ab.

Immer sauber
Dual-Filter

Immer sauber

Mit dem Dual-Filter hält der Trockner eine hohe Trockenleistung durch Herausfiltern von Flusen aus der Kleidung aufrecht.
Die Trockenleistung optimieren
Trockensensor

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Erkennt die Feuchtigkeit auf der Kleidung und stellt die Trocknungszeit automatisch ein.
Türinstallation für Ihren Raum
Umkehrbare Tür

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Installieren Sie die Tür nach links oder nach rechts je nach Ihren Raumbedürfnissen.
Smarter Komfort mit LG ThinQ®
LG ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort mit LG ThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Programmen – Ihr Trockner ist nun intelligent! Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

Intelligente Fernbedienung

Waschen oder überwachen Sie Ihre Wäsche jederzeit von einem beliebigen Ort aus. Sie können außerdem den Energieverbrauch verfolgen.

Waschprogramm-Download

Mit dem Waschprogramm-Download können Benutzer neue Trocknungsprogramme, wie Sportkleidung, Auffrischen von Decken, Lingerie und Minimieren von Falten, herunterladen

Smart Diagnosis®

Smart Diagnosis® beseitigt nahezu alle kleinen Fehler sofort, bevor diese zu einem größeren Problem werden.

Zusammenfassung

Abmessungen

V3RT8N V5RT9N RT8DIH1Q V3RT8 V5RT9 RT8DIHP
Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)
9
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Steam
Nein
Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)
A+++

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Farbe (Front)

    Weiß

  • Tür (Material)

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    9

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Zeitverzögerungs-Timer (in Stunden)

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigetyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Angabe bei Türverriegelung

    Nein

  • Zeitanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Nein

  • AI DD®

    Nein

  • Bauart

    Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Signalton bei Programmende

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Ja

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Automatischer Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Nein

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Nein

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Trommelmaterial

    Ja

  • Doppeltes Flusensieb

    Ja

  • Indikator Wasserstand

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektrische Wärmepumpe

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    A+++

PROGRAMME

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • Schnelltrocknung

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Wolle

    Ja

  • AI Dry

    Nein

  • Auffrischen Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Voluminöse Wäsche

    Nein

  • Kalt Trocknen/Lüften

    Nein

  • Baumwolle

    Ja

  • Baumwolle +

    Ja

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacken-Auffrischung

    Nein

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Schnell 30

    Ja

  • Korbtrocken

    Ja

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Dampf-Hygieneprogramm

    Nein

  • Dampf-Auffrischprogramm

    Nein

  • Handtücher

    Ja

  • Babykleidung

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Kurz 34

    Nein

  • Hemden/Kurz 20

    Nein

  • Synthetik

    Nein

  • Trocknungszeit

    Nein

  • Wolle auffrischen

    Nein

  • Warm Trocknen/Lüften

    Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Ton An/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Zeitverzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Steam

    Nein

  • Anti-Falten

    Ja

  • Kondensatorpflege

    Ja

  • Trommelpflege

    Ja

  • Trocknungsgrad

    3 Stufen

  • Favorit

    Nein

  • Weniger Zeit

    Ja

  • Mehr Zeit

    Ja

  • Schranktrocken

    Nein

  • Timer-Trocknen

    Nein

SMART-TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Programmüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    56,0

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    60,0

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1.115

LEISTUNG

  • Kondensationseffizienzklasse

    A

  • Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

    194

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

    91

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

    91

  • Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

    0,18

  • Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

    0,18

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    157

  • Automatischer Wäschetrockner

    Ja

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Nein

  • Dauer des unausgeschalteten Zustands (in Min.)

    10

  • Energieverbrauch Teilbeladung (E dry1/2; in kWh)

    0,86

  • Energieverbrauch Vollbeladung (Edry; in kWh)

    1,66

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    62

  • Standardtrocknungsprogramm

    Koch-/Buntwäsche & Eco Schranktrocken

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beivollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

    212

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beiTeilbefüllung (T dry1/2 in Min.)

    115

  • Gewichtete Kondensationseffizienz (in %)

    91

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806084122346

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

