Multi-Door Kühlschrank (E, 645L, 179.2 cm hoch) mit Wasserspender & Festwasseranschluss | GMF960EV2E

Hauptmerkmale

  • Total No Frost: Gleichbleibende Kühlleistung und nie wieder Abtauen durch 0% Frostbildung
  • DoorCooling+®: Mehr Frische durch schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung
  • Wasserspender mit Smart Fill (zusätzlich automatisches Befüllen: 200ml, 500ml, 1000ml)
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien am Wasserspenderausgang
  • Automatischer Eiswürfelbereiter im Gefrierfach - immer genügend Eis vorrätig
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

LG Multi-Door Kühlschrank in einer modernen Küche.

Was lieben wir so an LG Kühlgeräten?

Nahaufnahme eines mehrtürigen LG Kühlschranks mit verschiedenen frischen Obst- und Gemüsesorten.

LinearCooling®

Hält Lebensmittel länger frisch

Nahaufnahme eines Luftkanals für „DoorCooling“ an einem mehrtürigen LG Kühlschrank.

DoorCooling⁺®

Schnelles Kühlen für längere Frische

Eine Person entnimmt dem Wasserdosierer eines mehrtürigen LG Kühlschranks eine Tasse Wasser.

UVnano®

Zu jeder Zeit sauberes Wasser zum Genießen

Nahansicht der LG ThinQ-Funktion

LG ThinQ®

Überall in Verbindung bleiben.

LinearCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LinearCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage1). 

„Linear Cooling“ des mehrtürigen LG Kühlschranks regelt die Temperatur auf plus/minus 0,5 Grad Celsius genau und die Lebensmittel bleiben bis zu 7 Tage lang frisch.

1)LinearCooling™

– Basierend auf UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der internen Testmethode von LG, bei der die Zeit gemessen wurde, die benötigt wurde, um die 5-prozentige Gewichtsreduzierungsrate von Pak Choi auf dem Regal des Frischlebensmittelfachs des LGE LinearCooling™-Modells zu erreichen. Nur zutreffende Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.

– Basierend auf UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der internen LG-Testmethode, bei der die durchschnittliche Temperaturschwankung von Spitze zu Spitze im Frischhaltefach bei der werkseitigen Temperatureinstellung ohne Last gemessen wurde. Nur zutreffende Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.

DoorCooling⁺ ®

Schnelles Kühlen für längere Frische

Dank der verlässlichen DoorCooling+ ®-Technologie werden Getränke kälter2).

Die „DoorCooling“-Technologie von LG Kühlschränken sorgt mit dafür, dass Lebensmittel und Getränke eine konstante Temperatur beibehalten.

2)DoorCooling⁺ ™

– Basierend auf TÜV RHEINLAND-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der LG-internen Testmethode. Vergleich der Zeiten bis zum Temperaturabfall im Wasserbehälter im oberen Korb zwischen „DoorCooling⁺ ™-Öffnung geschlossen“ und „DoorCooling⁺ ™M-Öffnung geöffnet“ beim LGE Modell LFB61BLGAI. 

– DoorCooling+™ sollte sich abschalten, wenn die Tür geöffnet wird. 

– Nur zutreffende Modelle.

UVnano®

Schmecke die Frische

Unsere UV-Technologie beseitigt 99,99 % 3) der Bakterien und du kannst zu jeder Zeit sauberes Wasser genießen.

Vorführung, wie die Eigenschaft „UVnano“ anhand von Filtern das Wasser reinigt.

3)UVnano™

– Das Merkmal „UVnano“ (Name der Funktion: Self Care) wurde vom TÜV Rheinland durch Labortests unter Verwendung interner Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S  aureus und P. aeruginosa in Proben von destilliertem Wasser bewertet, nachdem die Proben stündlich 10 Minuten lang der UV-LED des Produkts ausgesetzt waren, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normaler Verwendung im Haushalt. Das tatsächliche Ergebnis ist von den Umgebungsbedingungen und der Nutzung abhängig. 

– „UVnano“ setzt sich aus den Wörtern „UV“ (Ultraviolett) und „Nanometer“ (eine Längeneinheit) zusammen.

Multi-Air Flow

Kühle aus allen Richtungen

Das Multi-Air Flow System umgibt die Lebensmittel aus mehreren Winkeln mit kühler Luft und sorgt so für verlässliche Kühlung, die sie kühl und frisch hält.

LG ThinQ®

Erlebe ein smartes Leben, bleibe verbunden mit LG ThinQ®

Verwalte deinen Kühlschrank ganz einfach und erhalte die neuesten Benachrichtigungen von überall mit der LG ThinQ® App.

Desfrute de uma vida inteligente com a app LG ThinQTM

Verbinde deinen Kühlschrank mit deinem Smartphone

Die LG ThinQ® App bietet dir eine intelligente Kühlschranküberwachung und ermöglicht es dir, die Funktion „Schnellgefrieren“ mit nur einem Fingertipp zu aktivieren.

Warnungen bei offener Tür

Wenn die Kühlschranktür offensteht, sendet dir die LG ThinQ® App umgehend eine Benachrichtigung.

*Die Funktionen von LG ThinQ® sind von Produkt und Land abhängig. Informationen über verfügbare Services kannst du von deinem LG Vertriebspartner erhalten und auch auf der LG-Website deines Landes finden.

*„LG SmartThinQ“ heißt jetzt „LG ThinQ“.

Automatischer Eisbereiter

Reichlich Eis

Spare Zeit und Mühe dank automatischer Eisproduktion und unkomplizierter Lagerung im Gefrierfach.

Eigenschaft „Automatischer Eisbereiter“ zum Herstellen und Aufbewahren von Eis an einem mehrtürigen LG Kühlschrank.

Smart Fill

Präzision ganz einfach – mit einer einzigen Berührung

Drücke 3 Sekunden lang, um die gewünschte Menge einzustellen, dann drücke einmalig, um die gewünschte Menge zu erhalten. Habe Vergnügen mit der spritzwasserfreien Befüllung mit voreingestellten Mengen von 250 ml, 500 ml und 1,0 l.

*Smart Fill funktioniert nur, wenn der Benutzer die gewünschte Abgabemenge (250 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml) manuell auswählt.

FAQ

Q.

Was ist LG LinearCoolingTM?

 
A.

Bei LinearCoolingTM handelt es sich um eine Technologie, mit der die Temperatur im Kühlschrank durch behutsames Anpassen der Kaltluftzufuhr auf ±0,5℃ konstant gehalten wird. So wird der Feuchtigkeitsverlust von Lebensmitteln verhindert und die Lebensmittel bleiben länger frisch.

Q.

Was ist LG DoorCooling+ TM?

A.

Bei DoorCooling+™ handelt es sich um eine Technologie, bei der die in der Tür gelagerten Lebensmittel durch die Lüftungsschlitze an der Vorderseite des Kühlschranks mit kräftiger Kaltluft versorgt werden. Mit dieser Technologie bleibt alles, was du in der Kühlschranktür aufbewahrst, kühl und frisch.

Q.

Was benötige ich für einen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank mit Wasseranschluss?

A.

Weitere Informationen erhältst du über den untenstehenden Link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung an meinem LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank? 

A.

Die Temperatur im Kühlschrank und die Temperatur im Gefrierschrank kannst du anhand des Bedienfelds an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks einstellen bzw. anpassen. Bei Modellen, von denen die LG ThinQ™-App unterstützt wird, kannst du anhand deines Smartphones die Temperatureinstellung auch aus der Ferne ändern. 

Q.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks beachten?

A.

Bei LG findest du eine breite Palette eleganter, energiesparsamer Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen American Style und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Technologie bis hin zu Combi und Slim-Modellen: bei LG findest du den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für deinen Haushalt. Beim Planen einer komplett neuen Küche ist es kein Problem, dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Musst du das Gerät jedoch in eine bereits vorhandene Lücke einpassen, kann es sein, dass deine Entscheidung vom verfügbaren Platz diktiert wird. Hast du dich für einen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank entschieden, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf Stauraum, innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano Wasser- und Eisdosierer, klappbare Ablagen und das FRESHBalancer™-Schubladensystem achten. Vergesse nicht, auf Energieeffizienz und Produktgarantie zu achten. 

Q.

Wie groß muss mein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank sein?

A.

Das ist zwar von deinem Lebensstil abhängig, als Faustregel gilt jedoch: Der LG Combi Kühl-/Gefrierschrank (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 l) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen und die Slim Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 l) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen. Für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder American Style-Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 l). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie größere Tabletts und größere Servierplatten. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde den für ihn am besten geeigneten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an. 

Q.

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Kühlschrank mit und ohne Wasseranschluss?

A.

Bei LG hast du die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl des Aufstellorts deines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks und du findest Modelle mit und Modelle ohne Wasseranschluss. Zur Versorgung des Eis- und Wasserdosierers wird der Kühlschrank direkt an eine Wasserleitung angeschlossen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Wasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem an der Tür montierten Wasserdosierer verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser aus dem Wasserhahn.

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie für das Smart Inverter Compressor-Logo befindet sich neben dem Smart Inverter-Logo.

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt die Energieeffizienz auf die nächste Stufe und hilft Ihnen, mehr zu sparen und 10 Jahre lang Ruhe zu haben.

Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:
LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)
0800 45 444 45

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GMF960EV2E-dim

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Multi-Door

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    645

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    261

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    384

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    136

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    914 x 1.792 x 729

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    126

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    684

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    729

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.753

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.792

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    972 x 1.881 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserversorgung

    Festwasseranschluss

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Metall mit Vinylbeschichtung

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Ja

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    352

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben u. seitlich

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    4

  • Gemüsefach

    Nein

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096445068

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6 transparente

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    6

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

