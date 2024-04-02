Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DS40TR

2.1 Soundbar DS40T mit 300 Watt

Frontansicht der LG Soundbar DS40TR und des Subwoofers

LG Soundbar vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund, der von einem Scheinwerfer angestrahlt wird.


Die ideale Begleitung für deinen LG TV


Mach dein TV-Erlebnis mit einer Soundbar komplett, die Design und Klangleistung deines TVs perfekt ergänzt.

Gönn' dir Kinosound


Die LG-Fernbedienung zeigt auf einen LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar darunter. Auf dem Bildschirm des LG TVs wird das Menü der WOW-Oberfläche angezeigt. LG Soundbar, LG TV und Subwoofer stehen in einem Wohnzimmer und zeigen ein Bild auf dem Bildschirm, während eine Musikaufführung gespielt wird. Zwei Zweige weißer, aus Tröpfchen bestehender Schallwellen ragen aus der Soundbar und ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. LG Soundbar mit drei verschiedenen Fernsehern darüber. Einer zeigt einen Film, einer ein Konzert und der andere eine Nachrichtensendung. Unter der Soundbar befinden sich drei Symbole für jedes Genre.



*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

LG Soundbars ergänzen LG TVs einfach perfekt



WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck



Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.


Die LG-Fernbedienung zeigt auf einen LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar darunter. Auf dem Bildschirm des LG TVs wird das Menü der WOW-Oberfläche angezeigt.



*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Mit der WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80, NANO 82/81, UHD UT80/UT81/UT73. Kompatibilität mit FHD 63 hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

*****WOW Interface kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.

Ein faszinierend realistisches Audio-Panorama



2.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Rundum-Sound



Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: 2.1-Kanal-Surround-Sound mit 300 Watt. 


LG Soundbar, LG TV und Subwoofer stehen in einem Wohnzimmer und zeigen ein Bild auf dem Bildschirm, während eine Musikaufführung gespielt wird. Zwei Zweige weißer, aus Tröpfchen bestehender Schallwellen ragen aus der Soundbar und ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.



*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Intelligenter Sound kennt deinen Geschmack



AI Sound Pro

Optimiert Sound genre-gerecht



Egal ob Blockbuster, Arthouse-Film oder Nachrichtensendungen – AI Sound Pro erkennt, was du dir gerade ansiehst, und passt den Sound genre-gerecht an.

 




*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Optisch

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Interface

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Soundbar

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Rücklautsprecher

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

GEWICHT

  • Soundbar

    1,65 kg

  • Rücklautsprecher (2EA)

    2,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,2 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    10,0 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • Optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja

BARCODE-INFORMATION

  • EAN

    8806096059586

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

