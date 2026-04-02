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Upgrade für deine Küche – wir sorgen für den perfekten Start
Erfülle dir deine Traumküche und starte direkt durch: 30 € REWE Geschenkkarte plus 10 % Rabatt mit dem Code LGKITCHEN10 auf ausgewählte Haushaltsgeräte auf LG.com.