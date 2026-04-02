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Kitchen Special

Kitchen Special

Upgrade für deine Küche – wir sorgen für den perfekten Start

Erfülle dir deine Traumküche und starte direkt durch: 30 € REWE Geschenkkarte plus 10 % Rabatt mit dem Code LGKITCHEN10 auf ausgewählte Haushaltsgeräte auf LG.com.

 

So gelingt der Einlöseprozess ganz einfach

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Aktionsprodukt auf LG.com kaufen

 

Kaufe bis zum 30.04.2026 ein Aktionsprodukt und löse den Code LGKITCHEN10 im Warenkorb ein. Du bist somit automatisch für die REWE Geschenkkarte berechtigt.

 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

30€ REWE Geschenkkarte sichern

 

Wir senden dir den REWE Gutschein* bis zu 2 Wochen nach Abschluss der Kampagne via Email (Email aus deiner LG Bestellung) zu. Bitte prüfe in diesem Zeitraum unbedingt deinen Spam Ordner.

 

Highlights der Kampagne

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Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 30.04.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Gültig für alle verfügbaren Aktionsprodukte.
  • Die 30€ REWE Geschenkkarte wird ca. 2 Wochen nach Ablauf der Kampagne via Email versendet. Bitte verwende für deine LG Bestellung keine einmal generierten Email Adressen.
  • Bitte prüfe unbedingt deinen Spam Ordner.
  • Gutschein wird nur an erfolgreiche Bestellungen versendet. Keine Retoure!