LG X mach – Oberklasse-Smartphone mit blitzschnellem Cat.9 LTE Internet-Standard, lichtstarker 12,3 MP Kamera, großem Akku und Fingerprint-Sensor

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

lg-x-mach

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android Marshmallow (6.0.1)

DISPLAY

Technologie

TFT mit In-Cell Touch

Typ

Quad-HD IPS Display

Diagonale in cm

14 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,5”

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

2560 x 1440 Pixel (Quad HD), 538 ppi, Gorilla Glass, (400cd/m^2) Nit

KAMERA

Megapixel

12,3 MP

Zoom

Digitaler 8x Zoom

Auflösung

4032 x 3024 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)

Features

Pause and Resume Recording, Auto Fokus, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Quick Share Option, Panorama-Aufnahme, Selfie-Automatik, HDR, Gesten-Auslöser, Intervallaufnahme, Dual-Modus, Zeitlupe & Zeitraffer-Video, Film-Effekte

Front-Kamera

8 MP, 3264 x 2448 Pixel

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 808 (MSM8992 )

Taktrate

1,8 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

6 (Hexa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 9 (450 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac (Dual Band), WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth Version

4.2

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP, SIM, rSAP), Service Discovery Application Profile (SDAP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

Android Beam, Medienserver, Drucken, DLNA, LG AirDrive, Miracast, Screen Share

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0.438 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

Fingerprint Sensor, LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, Bedinungshilfen,, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass, Umgebungslichtsensor, Gyroscop

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Suche, Hangouts, Google Maps, Play Filme & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Google Drive, Docs, Präsentationen, Tabellen, Chrome und Google Now.

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS

Synchronisation

Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo, Taschenlampe

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Fetter Text, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen,, Hintergrundseiten, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

Video-Formate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Midi, WAV, WMA, XMF, 3GP, 3GP2, IMelody, MXMF

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,85 V

Kapazität

3000 mAh Austauschbar)

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: bis zu 300 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 300 Std., 4G: Bis zu 350 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 780 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 300 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

32 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

RAM

3 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

149,1 x 76,5 x 8,9 mm

Gewicht

151 g

Lieferumfang

Gerät, Akku, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung, Öffner für Nano-SIM Steckplatz

SUFFIX

Productcode - Titan

LGK600.ADEUTN

Productcode - Weiß

LGK600.ADEUWH

Bewertungen

