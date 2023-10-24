We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG X mach – Oberklasse-Smartphone mit blitzschnellem Cat.9 LTE Internet-Standard, lichtstarker 12,3 MP Kamera, großem Akku und Fingerprint-Sensor
LG X mach – Oberklasse-Smartphone mit blitzschnellem Cat.9 LTE Internet-Standard, lichtstarker 12,3 MP Kamera, großem Akku und Fingerprint-Sensor
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
-
Android Marshmallow (6.0.1)
-
Technologie
-
TFT mit In-Cell Touch
-
Typ
-
Quad-HD IPS Display
-
Diagonale in cm
-
14 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,5”
-
Farben
-
16,7 Millionen
-
Auflösung
-
2560 x 1440 Pixel (Quad HD), 538 ppi, Gorilla Glass, (400cd/m^2) Nit
-
Megapixel
-
12,3 MP
-
Zoom
-
Digitaler 8x Zoom
-
Auflösung
-
4032 x 3024 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED-Blitz
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)
-
Features
-
Pause and Resume Recording, Auto Fokus, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Quick Share Option, Panorama-Aufnahme, Selfie-Automatik, HDR, Gesten-Auslöser, Intervallaufnahme, Dual-Modus, Zeitlupe & Zeitraffer-Video, Film-Effekte
-
Front-Kamera
-
8 MP, 3264 x 2448 Pixel
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 808 (MSM8992 )
-
Taktrate
-
1,8 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
6 (Hexa-Core)
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
-
Cat. 9 (450 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac (Dual Band), WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP, SIM, rSAP), Service Discovery Application Profile (SDAP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
Android Beam, Medienserver, Drucken, DLNA, LG AirDrive, Miracast, Screen Share
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0.438 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
Fingerprint Sensor, LG Smart Keyboard, KnockCode, Easy Home, Capture+, Bedinungshilfen,, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass, Umgebungslichtsensor, Gyroscop
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Suche, Hangouts, Google Maps, Play Filme & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Google Drive, Docs, Präsentationen, Tabellen, Chrome und Google Now.
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo, Taschenlampe
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Fetter Text, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen,, Hintergrundseiten, Animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Video-Formate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Midi, WAV, WMA, XMF, 3GP, 3GP2, IMelody, MXMF
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,85 V
-
Kapazität
-
3000 mAh Austauschbar)
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
2G: bis zu 300 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 300 Std., 4G: Bis zu 350 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 780 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 300 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
32 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
-
3 GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
149,1 x 76,5 x 8,9 mm
-
Gewicht
-
151 g
-
Lieferumfang
-
Gerät, Akku, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung, Öffner für Nano-SIM Steckplatz
-
Productcode - Titan
-
LGK600.ADEUTN
-
Productcode - Weiß
-
LGK600.ADEUWH
Bewertungen
Empfehlungen für dich
-
Handbücher und Software
Lade Benutzerhandbücher und Software für deine Produkte herunter.
-
Fehler-behebung
Finde hilfreiche Anleitungsvideos für dein Produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfe hier die Informationen zu deiner Produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecke Zubehör für dein Produkt.
-
Produkt Registrieren
Wenn Sie Ihr Produkt registrieren können wir Sie schneller unterstützen
-
Produkt-support
Finden Sie hilfreiche Informationen zu Ihrem LG Produkt. Anleitungen, Garantie und Tipps zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Reparatur-status
Verfolgen Sie den Status Ihrer Reparatur oder finden Sie FAQs
-
Reparatur-anfrage
Reparaturanfrage online stellen.
Kontaktieren Sie uns
-
Chatten Sie mit uns
Erhalten Sie Antworten von unserem virtuellen Assitenten oder einem unserer Mitarbeiter
-
Kontaktieren Sie unseren Kundenservice über WhatsApp
-
Senden Sie uns eine Nachricht. Ein LG-Mitarbeiter wird Ihnen so bald wie möglich antworten
-
Rufen Sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit einem unserer Supportmitarbeitern