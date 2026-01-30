About Cookies on This Site

Solo-Mikrowelle Weiß (20 L, 700 Watt) | MS2082H

Solo-Mikrowelle Weiß (20 L, 700 Watt) | MS2082H

MS2082H
Vorderansicht des LG 20 L Mikrowellenherds Schwarz
Vorderansicht des geöffneten Mikrowellenherds
Mikrowellenherd mit elegantem Glasfront-Türdesign und leicht zu reinigender Oberfläche
Mikrowellenherd mit intuitiven Doppelbedienfeldern für Strom- und Zeitsteuerung
Mikrowellenherd mit heller LED-Beleuchtung, die das Essen im Inneren deutlich zeigt
Rechte Draufsicht des Mikrowellenherds
Rechte Draufsicht einer geöffneten Tür
Detailansicht des Bedienfelds
Linke Ansicht des Mikrowellenherds
Rechte Ansicht des Mikrowellenherds
Bild für Abmessung und Installation des Mikrowellenherds
Bild für Abmessung und Installation des Mikrowellenherds
Hauptmerkmale

  • Klares, minimalistisches Design: Klare Linienführung und abgestimmte Farbakzente an Tür und Bedienfeld – für einen zeitlos modernen Look.
  • Elegante Vollglastür mit nahtloser Oberfläche – fügt sich perfekt in moderne Küchen ein und ist besonders leicht zu reinigen.
  • Intuitive Doppel-Drehregler: Zwei elegante Drehknöpfe für einfache und präzise Steuerung von Leistung (3 Stufen + Auftauen & Warmhalten) und Garzeit (bis zu 35 Minuten).
  • Helle LED-Innenbeleuchtung: Gleichmäßige, augenschonende LED-Beleuchtung für klare Sicht auf das Gargut – ganz ohne Türöffnen.
Mehr

Mehr

FAQ

Q.

Was kann die Ursache sein, wenn das Mikrowellen-Licht nicht funktioniert?

A.

Die Glühbirne muss möglicherweise ausgetauscht werden oder das Gerät benötigt einen Service. Bitte überprüfe die Glühbirne und konsultiere die Bedienungsanleitung für weitere Hinweise.

Q.

Gelangen Mikrowellenstrahlen durch das Sichtfenster in der Tür?

A.

Nein. Die kleinen Löcher im Sichtfenster lassen Licht hindurch, damit du ins Innere sehen kannst, blockieren aber die Mikrowellenstrahlung zuverlässig.

Q.

Darf die Mikrowelle leer betrieben werden?

A.

Es wird nicht empfohlen. Der Betrieb ohne Speisen oder Flüssigkeit kann das Gerät beschädigen.

Q.

Warum platzen Eier manchmal?

A.

Beim Erhitzen kann sich Dampf unter der Dottermembran bilden, wodurch das Ei platzt. Um dies zu vermeiden, stich den Dotter vor dem Garen an. Eier dürfen nicht in der Schale in der Mikrowelle erhitzt werden.

LG Mikrowelle in moderner Küche mit elegantem Glasfront-Design

LG Mikrowelle in moderner Küche mit elegantem Glasfront-Design

Elegante Glasfront

Modernes Design & einfache Pflege

Die glatte Glasoberfläche sorgt für einen stilvollen Look und lässt sich mühelos reinigen.

Reinige die elegante Glastür der LG Mikrowelle ganz leicht mit einem einfachen Tuch.

Reinige die elegante Glastür der LG Mikrowelle ganz leicht mit einem einfachen Tuch.



Präzise Kochsteuerung mit intuitiven LG-Mikrowellen-Doppelrädern

Intuitive Doppel-Drehregler

Einfache Einstellung von Leistung und Zeit

Mit zwei praktischen Drehreglern für 3 Leistungsstufen und Timer stellst du deine Mikrowelle schnell und unkompliziert ein – für gleichmäßige Ergebnisse bei jeder Zubereitung.



Präzise Kochsteuerung mit intuitiven LG-Mikrowellen-Doppelrädern

Clean Touch Push

Sauberkeit leicht gemacht

Das Tastenlayout reduziert Schmutzansammlungen und macht die Reinigung der Bedienfläche einfach.



Helle LED-Beleuchtung

Verbesserte LED-Beleuchtung für klare Sicht

Die LED-Beleuchtung erhellt den Garraum deutlich, sodass du den Garstatus jederzeit prüfen kannst – ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

Helle LED-Beleuchtung im Inneren der LG Mikrowelle, die Lebensmittel deutlich anzeigt

Helle LED-Beleuchtung im Inneren der LG Mikrowelle, die Lebensmittel deutlich anzeigt



Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Türfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türdesign

    Unterteilt

  • EasyClean

    Nein

  • Bauart

    Arbeitsplatte

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Weiß

  • Ofenkapazität (in Liter)

    20

  • Produkttyp

    Solo

  • Marke

    LG

  • Ursprungsland

    China

KOMFORTFUNKTIONEN

  • Kindersicherung

    Nein

  • Signalton bei Programmende

    Ja

  • EasyClean

    Nein

  • Timer

    Nein

  • Zeiteinstellung

    Ja

  • 30 Sekunden hinzufügen

    Nein

  • Drehung Drehteller ein/aus

    Nein

MIKROWELLEN-MERKMALE

  • Stromverbrauch Mikrowelle (in W)

    1.050

  • Leistung der Mikrowelle (in W)

    700

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron®

    Nein

  • Durchmesser Drehteller (in mm)

    255

  • Beleuchtung Mikrowelle

    LED

  • Kochanleitung

    Manuell

  • Leistungsstufen der Mikrowelle

    5

  • Ofenkapazität (in Liter)

    20

  • Stromverbrauch, insgesamt

    1.050

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Display Anzeigetyp

    N/A

  • Steuerungsposition

    Rechte Seite

  • Steuerungstyp

    Knopf

PROGRAMME

  • Heißluftfrittieren

    Nein

  • Backen

    Nein

  • Konvektionsbacken

    Nein

  • Auftauen

    Ja

  • Grill

    Nein

  • Inverter Auftauen

    Nein

  • Schmelzen

    Nein

  • Rösten

    Nein

  • Slow Cooking

    Nein

  • Weich machen

    Nein

  • Stufenkochen

    Nein

  • Dampfgaren

    Nein

  • Aufwärmen

    Nein

  • Automatisches Garen

    Nein

  • Automatisches Aufheizen

    Nein

  • Entwässern

    Nein

  • Memory-Garen

    Nein

  • Nachweis

    Nein

  • Sensor Garen

    Nein

  • Sensor Aufwärmen

    Nein

  • Schnellkonvektion

    Nein

  • Schnellgrillen

    Nein

ABMESSUNGEN / GEWICHT

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    488 x 291 x 380

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    439 x 258 x 339

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    9,6

LEISTUNG

  • Leistung (in W)

    700

  • Strombedarf (in V; in Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • ThinQ® (Wi-Fi)

    Nein

  • NFC Tag On

    Nein

  • SmartDiagnosis®

    Nein

ZUBEHÖR

  • Benutzerhandbuch (St.)

    1

  • Glaseinschub (St.)

    1

  • Drehring (St.)

    1

  • Drehwelle (St.)

    1

DESIGN / AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Außendesign

    WideView – konventionell

  • Garraumdesign

    Viereckig

  • Türfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türglasdesign

    Smog

  • Innenverkleidung

    Grau

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Weiß

  • Anti-Fingerprint

    Nein

