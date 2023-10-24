We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Turnier Überblick
Qualifikationsrunde
- Registrierungsphase: 10. NOV. - 04. DEZ. 2022.
- Qualifikationsphase: 07. DEZ. – 13. DEZ.2022.
Playoffs
- Halbfinale: 17. DEZ. – 18. DEZ.2022.
- Endspiel: 14. JAN. 2023 (IM LEC STUDIO IN BERLIN).
Playoffs & Endspiel
Werdet zum besten Team um für euren Server anzutreten. Die Gewinner jedes Qualifikationsspiels stehen sich gegenüber, um zum besten Team in Europa aufzusteigen - live auf der LEC Bühne mit Kommentatoren aus den LEC Talenten! Und natürlich live im Stream auf dem UltraGear™ Twitch Kanal.
Preise
Spielt im Turnier und gewinnt unglaubliche Preise! Zeigt euer Können als Finalisten der EUW & EUNE Server und kommt in den Genuss des Vollverpflegungs-Programms, inklusive Unterkunft, Transport, Flugtickets und Mahlzeiten!