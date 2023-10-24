About Cookies on This Site

UltraGear™.

LG UltraGear™ EU SERVER CLASH.

LG UltraGear™ EU Server Clash

Mach dich bereit für den härtesten Wettkampf und gewinne auf der größten Bühne! Du bist ein Amateurspieler auf dem Europe West oder Europe Nordic&East Server? Dann nehmt jetzt als Team teil im LG UltraGear™ EU Server Clash.

Turnier Überblick

Qualifiziere dich für die LEC Bühne.

Qualifiziert Euch für die LEC Bühne

Registriert euch für euren Server und tretet der Qualifikationsphase bei. Die beiden besten Teams jedes Qualifikationsspiels rücken ins Halbfinale vor und kämpfen um einen Platz auf der LEC Bühne!

Qualifikationsrunde

  • Registrierungsphase: 10. NOV. - 04. DEZ. 2022.
  • Qualifikationsphase: 07. DEZ. – 13. DEZ.2022.

Playoffs

  • Halbfinale: 17. DEZ. – 18. DEZ.2022.
  • Endspiel: 14. JAN. 2023 (IM LEC STUDIO IN BERLIN).

Playoffs & Endspiel

Werdet zum besten Team um für euren Server anzutreten. Die Gewinner jedes Qualifikationsspiels stehen sich gegenüber, um zum besten Team in Europa aufzusteigen - live auf der LEC Bühne mit Kommentatoren aus den LEC Talenten! Und natürlich live im Stream auf dem UltraGear™ Twitch Kanal.

Preise

Spielt im Turnier und gewinnt unglaubliche Preise! Zeigt euer Können als Finalisten der EUW & EUNE Server und kommt in den Genuss des Vollverpflegungs-Programms, inklusive Unterkunft, Transport, Flugtickets und Mahlzeiten!

Alle Teilnehmer Erhalten ein League of Legends Skin + Champion Bundle!

Alle Teilnehmer

Skin + Champion Bundle.

Finalisten

Vollverpflegungs-Programm + vor-Ort Endspiel Erlebnis.

Jedes Teammitglied der Top 4 Teams Erhält Einen LG UltraGear™ Monitor.

1. Platz Siegerteam

LG UltraGear™ 48GQ900
• 4K OLED

ZUM 48GQ900

2. Platz Team

LG UltraGear™ 32GQ950
• 4K Nano IPS with ATW

ZUM 32GQ950

3. & 4. Platz Team

LG UltraGear™ 27GP850
• QHD Nano IPS

ZUM 27GP850

Erkämpft euch euren Weg durch eure Gruppe

Jede Turnierrunde wird im folgenden Format auf Toornament.com abgehalten:
• Regionale Qualifikationsspiele: Best-of 1.
• Halbfinale: Best-of 3.
• Endspiel: Best-of 5.

Jetzt Teilnehmen