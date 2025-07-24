Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV review

TV kaufen und
Bewertung schreiben!

Kaufe einen ausgewählten TV auf LG.com, schreibe eine Bewertung

und erhalte eine 100€ Geschenkkarte!

TV kaufen und<br>Bewertung schreiben! Teilnahmebedingungen ansehen

So einfach geht´s:

TV kaufen & Bewertung schreiben

 

Kaufe einen ausgewählten TV auf LG.com und schreibe eine Bewertung. Fülle anschließend bitte das hinterlegte Google Sheet aus.

100€ Geschenkkarte erhalten

 

Nach Prüfung deiner eingereichten Angaben senden wir dir per Mail eine 100€ Geschenkkarte (MasterCard Guthaben) zu. Du kannst das Guthaben in vielen Onlineshops einlösen.

