Großbild TVs Händler Finden
Großbild TVs
Ein LG NanoCell TV vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Fernseher zeigt ein Auto, das vor einer Bergkette durch Wasser fährt, in dem sich der leuchtende Himmel spiegelt.

Er ist Nicht Nur Groß. Er ist Gigantisch.

Tauchen Sie in ein beeindruckendes Seherlebnis ein, das auf einem kleineren Bildschirm einfach nicht erreicht werden kann.

NanoCell

Genießen Sie Reine Farben auf Einem Riesigen Bildschirm

Dank Nano-Technologie geben LG NanoCell TVs Farben verfeinert und akkurat wieder. Erleben Sie alle Inhalte noch intensiver und entdecken Sie beeindruckende Farben in 4K und 8K auf 75- oder 86-Zoll-Bildschirmen.

75-Zoll LG NanoCell TV vor einem dunken Hintergrund. Der TV zeigt die Nahaufnahme eines Zebragesichts.

Aufklappen und den Richtigen Fernseher Finden.

Table Caption
Features NANO99 NANO95 NANO90
NANO99 zeigt kleine pulsierende Farbbälle auf dem Screen sowie das 8K Logo unten rechts.
Das Meisterstück unserer NanoCell TVs
NANO95 zeigt kleine pulsierende Farbbälle auf dem Screen sowie das 8K Logo unten rechts.
Unser erschwinglicher High-End NanoCell TV
NANO90 zeigt kleine pulsierende Farbbälle auf dem Screen.
Unser bester NanoCell TV für Gamer
Display 8K (7680x4320) 86 / 75 Zoll 8K (7680x4320) 75 Zoll 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 Zoll
Audio 4.2-Kanal / 60W 2.2-Kanal / 40W 2.2-Kanal / 40W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI Picture Pro (8K), AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture, AI Sound
Farbe Nano Color Pro Nano Color Pro Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Standfuss Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Händler Finden Händler Finden Händler Finden
Table Caption
Features NANO80 NANO77
Der Nano80 mit kleinen Farbkugeln in Blau- und Grüntönen auf dem Display, die vom unteren Bildschirmrand aus aufsteigen.
Ein preisgünstiger NanoCell TV für das Gaming
NANO80 zeigt kleine pulsierende Farbbälle auf dem Screen.
Unser Allround-NanoCell TV
Audio 4K (3840x2160) 75 / 50 Zoll 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 Zoll
Display 2.2-Kanal / 40W - / 20W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K Quad Core Prozessor 4K
Verarbeitung AI Picture, AI Sound -
Farbe Nano Color Nano Color
HDR HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 6.1 webOS 6.0
Standfuss Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Händler Finden Händler Finden
Ein großer Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer rosafarbenen Wand, umgeben von schlichten Einrichtungsgegenständen. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen üppigen Wald.

Wie Passt ein Großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum?

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgröße die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgröße zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Wie Passt ein Großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum? Jetzt Ausprobieren

*Dieser Service ist ab der zweiten Jahreshälfte verfügbar.

