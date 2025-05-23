Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV + 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos
75QNED93A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU

75 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV + 5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos

3 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
Frontansicht des LG QNED evo TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo TV zeigt bunte Paintike-Texturen, die zusammenkommen.

75QNED93A6A

75 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI MiniLED TV
75QNED93A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Schrägansicht der LG Soundbar DS90TY und des Subwoofers

DS90TY

5.1.3 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS90TY mit Dolby Atmos

BT5-1P

LG WOW Bracket BT5-1p
Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(75QNED93A6A)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED93A6A)
Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(75QNED93A6A)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Music

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Clear Voice Pro

Ja

Sport

Ja

Game

Ja

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ja

HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

UNTERSTÜTZTE BLUETOOTH AUDIOFORMATE

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS:X

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

AAC

Ja

AAC+

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Optisch

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

WLAN

Ja

Wireless Rear Ready

Ja

Kompatibel mit Alexa

Ja

Spotify Connect

Ja

Tidal Connect

Ja

AirPlay 2

Ja

Chromecast

Ja

Kompatibel mit Google Home

Ja

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

Pass-through

Ja

Pass-through (4K)

Ja

VRR / ALLM

Ja

120Hz

Ja

HDR10

Ja

Dolby Vision

Ja

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

BEDIENUNG

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Ja

Soundbar Mode Control

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Orchestra

Ja

WOW Interface

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Soundbar

1.250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

GEWICHT

Soundbar

5,65 kg

Subwoofer

10,0 kg

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

22,2 kg

ZUBEHÖR

Garantiekarte

Ja

Optisches Kabel

Ja

HDMI Kabel

Ja

Wandhalterung

Ja

Fernbedienung

Ja

BARCODE-INFORMATION

EAN

8806087999488

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(DS90TY)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(DS90TY)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
GEWICHT

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

3.5Kg

