70 - 75 Zoll UHD TVs

Erlebe gestochen scharfe Bilder mit 4K Ultra HD, lebendigen Farben und starken Kontrasten. Dank moderner HDR-Technologie und Smart TV-Funktionen genießt du mit LG UHD-Fernsehern Filme, Serien und Games in beeindruckender Qualität. Die leistungsstarken AI-Prozessoren von LG optimieren jedes Bild in Echtzeit und sorgen für ein immersives Erlebnis.

FAQs

Frage:

Was ist ein UHD-Fernseher?

Antwort:

UHD-Fernseher (Ultra High Definition), oft auch 4K genannt, zeigen Bilder mit einer Auflösung von 3840 x 2160 Pixeln. Das bedeutet: schärfere und detailreichere Bilder als bei herkömmlichen Full-HD-Fernsehern. Und auf LG UHD TVs werden Bild und Ton dank fortschrittlicher Bildverarbeitungsechnologien und AI Sound Pro sogar noch besser.

Frage:

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Full HD und einem UHD 4K Fernseher?

Antwort:

4K UHD ist der nächste Schritt nach Full-HD. Das bedeutet: Viermal so viele Pixel (3840 x 2160 gegenüber 1920 x 1080). Gerade auf LG UHD-Fernsehern sieht man den Unterschied deutlich – in Kombination mit HDR wirken Bilder unglaublich detailreich.

Frage:

Was bedeutet HDR bei einem Fernseher?

Antwort:

HDR (High Dynamic Range) macht Bilder lebendiger. Es verbessert Kontraste, Farben und Helligkeit. Auf einem UHD-Fernseher mit HDR sehen Weißtöne strahlender, Schwarztöne tiefer und Farben realistischer aus. Gerade beim Streaming und Gaming ist das ein echter Hingucker. 

Frage:

Wo findet man hochauflösende UHD 4K Inhalte?

Antwort:

Vergiss verpixelte Bilder - hochauflösende Inhalte sind der heutige Standard. Bei Streaming-Diensten wie Netflix, Disney+ und Amazon Prime Video findest du alles, was das Herz begehrt. Und mit LG Channels gibt's obendrauf noch kostenlose 4K-Inhalte. Auch Gaming-Fans profitieren von der UHD-Qualität moderner Konsolen. LG UHD-Fernseher sind mit ihrer niedrigen Eingabeverzögerung und Features wie VRR und ALLM die perfekte Wahl für ein immersives Gaming-Erlebnis.

Frage:

Wann lohnt sich ein UHD-Fernseher?

Antwort:

Je größer der Fernseher, desto eindrücklicher das Seherlebnis – das gilt auch für LG UHD Fernseher. Ab 50 Zoll sieht man den Unterschied deutlich: gestochen scharfe Details, die begeistern. Wer viel streamt oder in 4K zockt, wird die verbesserte Bildqualität lieben. 

Frage:

Auf was muss ich beim Kauf eines Ultra HD-Fernsehers achten?

Antwort:

Ein guter UHD-Fernseher kann den Unterschied zwischen einem durchschnittlichen und einem atemberaubenden Seherlebnis ausmachen. Achte beim Kauf eines LG UHD TV daher auf diese Features: HGiG-Unterstützung für realistische HDR-Darstellung in Spielen, Filmmaker Mode für ein kinogleiches Bild sowie Smart TV-Funktionen für den einfachen Zugriff auf Streaming-Dienste.

