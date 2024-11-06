Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
CordZero™ A9K Pro | Aspirapolvere Kompressor™ 200 W, 120 min | 3 spazzole + 4 accessori, Wi-Fi | Grigio

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

CordZero™ A9K Pro | Aspirapolvere Kompressor™ 200 W, 120 min | 3 spazzole + 4 accessori, Wi-Fi | Grigio

A9K-PRO1G

CordZero™ A9K Pro | Aspirapolvere Kompressor™ 200 W, 120 min | 3 spazzole + 4 accessori, Wi-Fi | Grigio

(0)
Aspirapolvere A9K-PRO1G con accessori

Spazzole incluse

Spazzola Multi-Superficie

La spazzola Multi-Superficie è dotata di motore interno che pulisce in profondità polvere e sporco da ogni tipologia di superficie ed è perfetta anche per pulire i tappeti.

The Power DriveTM Mini Nozzle

La The Power DriveTM Mini Nozzle è adatta a tutte le superfici in tessuto e ideale per eliminare i peli di animali.

Spazzola Slim per pavimenti duri

La spazzola Slim per pavimenti duri elimina efficacemente anche lo sporco più ostinato dai pavimenti duri. Grazie alle sue dimensioni è in grado di raggiungere anche gli spazi più difficili.

Accessori inclusi

Lancia

La lancia ti permette di aspirare anche le aree più difficili da raggiungere

2-in-1

L'accessorio 2-in-1 è dotato di due spazzole, soft e dura, ed è ideale per pulire angoli e piccole fessure.

Multi-Angolo

Accessorio rotante a 360° per aspirare polvere e sporco da tende, lampadari e ripiani.

Tubo flessibile ed estendibile

Tubo flessibile per raggiungere qualsiasi angolo.
La testa dell'aspirapolvere aspira rapidamente la polvere sul tappeto mostrando una forte capacità di aspirazione.

Aspirazione super potente per un pulito eccellente

Il Motore Smart Inverter™, garantito 10 anni, combinato alla tecnologia Axial Turbo Cyclone™ che separa le particelle di polvere e sporco, garantisce un flusso d'aria regolare per una massima potenza di aspirazione.

Aspirazione super potente per un pulito eccellente GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO
Una mano posiziona la batteria all'interno dell'aspirapolvere. A sinistra c'è un'icona con due batterie con 60 min sul lato e frecce. Le batterie si spostano per indicare che possono essere sostituite.

Pulisci e ricarica allo stesso tempo

CordZero™ è dotato di due batterie ricaricabili e facilmente intercambiabili tra loro che garantiscono fino a 120 min* di pulizie no stop.
Pulisci e ricarica allo stesso tempo GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO

*In base ai risultati dei test interni condotti da LG, la durata di funzionamento per ciascuna modalità – Normale, Power e Turbo – è rispettivamente di 120, 60 e 14 minuti. Il tempo di funzionamento si riferisce all’impiego di due batterie, di cui l’una caricata nell’aspirapolvere e l’altra direttamente dall’unità di ricarica. Con un’unica batteria (caricata direttamente dall’apposita unità), la durata di funzionamento per ciascuna modalità – Normale, Power e Turbo – è rispettivamente di 60, 30 e 7 minuti. Il test è stato eseguito a temperatura ambiente (26℃ - 78,8℉), senza bocchetta e con Wi-Fi attivato.
**La durata di funzionamento con la Spazzola per pavimenti duri per ciascuna modalità – Normale, Power e Turbo – è rispettivamente di 80, 40 e 12 minuti con l’impiego di due batterie. Con un’unica batteria, la durata di funzionamento per ciascuna ogni modalità – Normale, Power e Turbo – è rispettivamente di 40, 20 e 6 minuti.
***La durata effettiva di funzionamento può variare in base all’ambiente e alle ore di utilizzo.

Scegli la modalità di ricarica

Scegli la modalità di ricarica

CordZero™ può essere riposto facilmente grazie alle 3 soluzioni di ricarica. Le opzioni comprendono: libera installazione, supporto a parete o modalità compatta.
Scegli la modalità di ricarica GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO
Una mano sta afferrando il manico dell'aspirapolvere a mano. La maniglia mostra il pulsante di accensione / spegnimento, il pulsante Wi-Fi e il pulsante Turbo.

Gestisci Cordzero con un semplice tocco

Accensione, spegnimento e livelli di potenza possono essere gestiti facilmente con un semplice tocco.

Il prodotto è mostrato in vista laterale con una freccia sul tubo che indica l'opzione di estensione a 4 stadi. Un disegno al tratto a sinistra mostra la bacchetta estesa a 3,68 piedi e poi a 2,89 piedi e ruotata.

Tubo telescopico con altezza regolabile

Il tubo telescopico consente di regolare l'altezza dell'aspirapolvere in 4 diversi livelli per un utilizzo più confortevole.
Tubo telescopico con altezza regolabile GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO
Il lato del cestino dell'aspirapolvere a mano viene mostrato mentre si riempie di polvere, l'LG Kompressor ™ viene spinto verso il basso e mostra più spazio nel cestino.

Comprimi sporco e polvere per una maggiore capacità

Con la tecnologia LG Kompressor™, comprimi la polvere e lo sporco raccolto per aumentare la capacità del contenitore e ridurre la frequenza del suo svuotamento.

*Comparato con la capacità di un'aspirapolvere CordZero A9 non Kompressor. I risultati possono variare in funzione dell'ambiente d'uso.

Il sistema di filtrazione a 5 fasi del prodotto è stato separato e mostrato con frecce e parole che indicano ogni passaggio con: 1 ° ciclone, filtro per polveri metalliche, 2 ° ciclone, prefiltro, filtro per polveri sottili.

Cattura anche la polvere più sottile

La polvere e lo sporco più grandi vengono accumulati nel contenitore della polvere, mentre la polvere più sottile viene trattenuta dal filtro finale per evitare la dispersione nell'ambiente domestico. 

Un rubinetto è mostrato in esecuzione e l'acqua riempie metà della foto per mostrare la facilità di pulizia dei tre oggetti che compongono il sistema di filtro e ciclone dell'aspirapolvere a mano che galleggiano.

Filtri rimovibili e lavabili

Nel tempo polvere e sporco possono accumularsi nei filtri dell'aspirapolvere. Il filtro in metallo, il pre-filtro in tessuto e quello per la polvere sottile possono essere rimossi e lavati.
Filtri rimovibili e lavabili GUARDA IL VIDEO COMPLETO

*Dopo il lavaggio, assicurarsi che i filtri siano completamente asciutti prima di rimontarli.

L'aspirapolvere nel supporto di ricarica è in un soggiorno sullo sfondo con una donna che guarda il suo telefono in primo piano. Un'immagine dello schermo del telefono mostra la cronologia della pulizia del suo prodotto.

L'aspirapolvere intelligente

L'app ThinQ* ti permette di monitorare CordZero avvisandoti quando è ora
di controllare lo stato del filtro e della batteria. Inoltre puoi eseguire la diagnosi
e tracciare la cronologia delle pulizie.

*Compatibile con Smartphone richiede Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) o successivi, o iOS 9 o successivi per l'app LG ThinQ®. È richiesta una connessione dati Mobile o Wi-Fi domestica. È richiesta la registrazione di un account tramite app LG ThinQ®.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa
Autonomia batterie
Fino a 120 min
Capacità contenitore polvere
2,4 x 0.44 L
Potenza
2 batterie ricaricabili
Peso Netto
2.7 kg

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO (ASPIRAPOLVERE)

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Altezza (mm) (max)

    1120

  • Peso (kg)

    2.66

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore dell'aspirapolvere

    Grigio

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806091358622

ACCESSORI BASE

  • Alloggio per panni mop e spazzola secondaria

    No

  • Tubo estendibile e flessibile

  • Pre-filtro extra

  • Lancia flessibile

    No

  • Accessorio sporco ostinato

    No

  • Accessorio per i materassi

    No

  • Accessorio multiangolo

  • Multifunzione 2-in-1

  • Spazzolina per la pulizia

  • Lancia

BATTERIA

  • Autonomia massima - modalità Power + spazzola (min/batteria)

    20

  • Batterie incluse

    2

  • Tipologia batteria

    Litio

  • Tempo di ricarica (min/batteria)

    240

  • Autonomia massima - modalità normale + spazzola (min/batteria)

    60

  • Autonomia massima - modalità Turbo + spazzola (min/batteria)

    6

DIMENSIONI E PESO (ASPIRAPOLVERE)

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    283 x 720 x 326

CARATTERISTICHE (ASPIRAPOLVERE)

  • Tipologia

    Aspirapolvere senza fili

  • Controlli a pressione singola

  • Doppia batteria

  • Motore Smart Inverter

  • Sistema di filtraggio a 5 strati (con filtro HEPA)

  • Indicatore stato della batteria

  • Tipologia di installazione

    3 soluzioni (parete / libera installazione / compatta)

  • Indicatore oggetti intasati

  • Tecnologia Cyclone

  • Indicatore per la pulizia dei filtri

  • Tecnologia Kompressor

  • Tubo telescopico (4 livelli)

  • Filtri lavabili

BOCCHETTE

  • Spazzola multi-superficie

  • Spazzola per materassi

    No

  • Spazzola lava e aspira

    No

  • Spazzola mini per tessuti e imbottiti

  • Spazzola slim per parquet e pavimenti duri

PRESTAZIONI (ASPIRAPOLVERE)

  • Modalità Power

  • Capacità nominale del contenitore (litri)

    0.44

  • Capacità del contenitore con sistema Kompressor (litri)

    1.05

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Cronologia pulizie

  • Avviso per la pulizia dei filtri

  • Guida alla pulizia dei filtri

  • Smart Diagnosis

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

I nostri consigli