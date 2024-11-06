Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
XBOOM Go XG2T | Speaker Bluetooth portatile 5W | Sound Boost, IP67, Autonomia 10 ore, Design resistente | Black

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

(0)
Immagine frontale dello speaker

Un uomo seduto sul pavimento che ascolta musica con LG XBOOM Go XG2T appeso allo zaino.

Per le avventure di tutti i giorni

Prendi l'iniziativa e vai: lo speaker XBOOM Go farà da sottofondo alle tue avventure.

Video dell'XG2T e icona per riprodurlo.

Sound Boost

Potente come non ti aspetti

Goditi la tua musica con un extra di potenza grazie al Sound Boost. Puoi anche personalizzare l'equalizzazione per adattarla alle tue esigenze.

LG XBOOM Go XG2T emette delle onde che simulano la potenza del suono.

Algoritmo di miglioramento dei bassi

Bassi vibranti anche a basso volume

Teniamo alla qualità del suono, anche quando ascolti la tua musica a basso volume. Per questo abbiamo migliorato il nostro algoritmo di gestione dei bassi che adatta la resa sonora in base al volume di ascolto.

Delle onde sonore che mostrano l'algoritmo di miglioramento dei bassi di LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

Non ti molla mai.

Laccetto elastico

Pronto a tutto

Porta la tua musica ovunque vuoi.

Un video che mostra l'utilità del laccetto elastico.
Varie immagini dell'XBOOM Go XG2T in diversi contesti di utilizzo.

Standard militari

Più resistente di quel che pensi

Quando abbiamo progettato lo speaker XG2T, volevamo che fosse resistente. Al punto da essere certificato secondo i rigorosi standard militari statunitensi.

Lo speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2T su una roccia per indicare gli standard militari.

*Immagini simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità.

*Lo speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2T ha superato 7 test dello standard MIL-STD-810H: Urti, Alta temperatura, Immersione, Polvere, Pioggia, Vibrazioni e Nebbia di sale. Test di certificazione condotti dal laboratorio indipendente KOLAS Labs.

Certificazione IP67

Non teme né l'acqua né la polvere

La certificazione IP67 tiene al sicuro il tuo speaker dalle infiltrazioni di acqua e di polvere. Così potrai continuare la tua attività a tempo di musica, anche se piove.

*Lo standard IP67 certifica la capacità del prodotto di resistere all'esposizione alla polvere e all'immersione in acqua per massimo 30 minuti a una profondità di massimo 1 metro, sulla base di test condotti in laboratorio in condizioni controllate. I test non riproducono reali situazioni di utilizzo in cui potrebbe trovarsi il dispositivo e pertanto la tenuta di tale resistenza potrebbe variare in base alle reali condizioni d'uso. Lo standard IP67 non implica un'effettiva impermeabilità o tenuta stagna del dispositivo, né una resistenza nei confronti di liquidi diversi dall'acqua dolce pura in condizioni di pressione normale (es. evitare l'utilizzo in mare o in piscina e in generale il contatto con acqua salata, saponata o altre soluzioni, getti a pressione e simili). La capacità di resistenza potrebbe diminuire nel tempo con la normale usura del dispositivo, o essere compromessa in caso di sollecitazioni meccaniche rilevanti (urti, cadute, etc.). La garanzia convenzionale di LG Electronics non copre in ogni caso danni da ossidazione o infiltrazione di liquidi. Questo non pregiudica il diritto del consumatore di far valere i diritti di cui alla garanzia legale di conformità prestata dal venditore (art. 128 e ss. Codice del Consumo). Per maggiori informazioni sulla differenza tra garanzia legale e garanzia convenzionale consultare https://www.lg.com/it/supporto/garanzia .

Autonomia 10h

Ti stancherai prima tu di lui

La sua batteria interna dura fino a 10 ore: XBOOM Go XG2T non ti abbandonerà sul più bello!

*10 ore di autonomia misurata in base a test interni con volume al 50% e con equalizzazione e LED spenti. I risultati possono variare in base alla musica riprodotta e all'ambiente di utilizzo.

Funzione vivavoce

Rispondi alle chiamate

Se stai ascoltando la musica e ricevi una chiamata, puoi ascoltare il tuo interlocutore direttamente dalle casse dell'XBOOM Go XG2T. Così non devi prendere in mano il telefono e puoi parlare liberamente in vivavoce.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    1ch (1Way)

  • Potenza

    5W

EQUALIZZATORE

  • Sound Boost

  • Standard

  • Equalizzatore personalizzabile (tramite app)

FORMATI AUDIO

  • SBC

  • AAC

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.3

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • USB C

BATTERIA

  • Tempo di ricarica (ore)

    4

  • Autonomia (ore)

    10

CONSUMI

  • Acceso

    5W

  • Modalità Stand-by

    0.5W

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • Multi point

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

  • Aggiornamento software over-the-air

  • App Bluetooth per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • Comandi vocali (Google assistant, Siri)

  • Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

    IP67

  • Indicatore della batteria

  • Vivavoce

  • Blocco di sicurezza

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Speaker

    94 x 98 x 46

  • Imballo

    123,5 x 129,5x 65

SPEAKER

  • Woofer

    1.5" x 1

PESO

  • Peso

    0,28 kg

  • Peso con imballo

    0,4 kg

ACCESSORI

  • Garanzia

  • Cavo USB C

  • Laccetto

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806084417817

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

