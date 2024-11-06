Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Soundbar per TV con audio a 3.1.2 canali LG

S75Q

Soundbar per TV con audio a 3.1.2 canali LG

Immagine Soundbar con audio a 3.1.2 canali

La Soundbar LG S75Q e il TV LG sono collocati insieme nel soggiorno. Il TV è posizionato sopra e mostra un’immagine in bianco e nero.



L'unione
perfetta

Collega la nostra soundbar al tuo
TV LG per un’esperienza audio più coinvolgente.

Sfrutta al massimo il tuo TV LG

Le nostre soundbar sono state progettate per migliorare le prestazioni del tuo TV LG e per integrarsi con il suo design. Un'accoppiata vincente per creare la migliore esperienza audio.

WOW Orchestra: insieme per un suono che ti ammalia

Se abbini la nostra soundbar con uno dei nostri TV potrai ottenere un suono perfetto e armonioso, derivante dalla riproduzione simultanea da entrambi i dispositivi come fossero parte di un'orchestra. Così riuscirai a sentire ogni dettaglio del suono.

Dalla Sound Bar e dal televisore vengono emesse onde sonore di vari colori blu. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

*TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3, Z2, G2, C2, CS, B2 e A2; QNED serie 99, 95, 90, 85 e 80.
**WOW Orchestra viene abilitato con un aggiornamento software attraverso la connessione a Internet.

WOW Interface: pieno controllo nelle tue mani

Finalmente potrai vedere l'interfaccia per il controllo della soundbar direttamente sullo schermo del tuo TV LG, in modo da poterla controllare con un unico telecomando. Basta un clic per vedere il menu e le impostazioni della soundbar, ad esempio il volume, lo stato della connessione e la modalità audio. Il controllo è nelle tue mani, ed è ancora più semplice.

*La funzione Soundbar Mode Control può variare a seconda dei modelli di soundbar.

**L’uso del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3, Z2, G2, C2, CS, B2 e A2; QNED serie 99, 95, 90, 85, 80 e 75, NanoCell serie 80 e 75, UHD serie UR e UQ80, FHD serie 63.

****Questa funzione supporta il controllo dello stato della Sound Bar e la modifica delle impostazioni tramite lo schermo del televisore, la corrispondenza del livello del volume (40-100) e il controllo della modalità Sound Bar.

*****WOW Interface viene abilitato con un aggiornamento software attraverso la connessione a Internet.

Disegnata per l'eccellenza

Abbiamo progettato le nostre Soundbar per abbinarsi alla perfezione ai nostri TV, in modo da valorizzare il tuo arredamento.

Un suono migliore grazie al processore con AI del TV LG

L'accoppiata vincente per il tuo TV LG. La funzione TV Sound Mode Share consente alla soundbar LG di sfruttare la potenza di elaborazione del televisore per migliorare il suono e renderlo più chiaro e cristallino. Dalle notizie al gaming, otterrai sempre il massimo dal tuo TV LG.

*Verifica che la funzione TV Sound Mode Share sia supportata dal tuo TV LG.

**La versione del processore AI del TV LG potrebbe variare a seconda dei modelli.

Audio a 3.1.2 canali per un’esperienza immersiva completa

Con i suoi 3.1.2 canali e 380W di potenza, la Soundbar S75Q ti garantisce un’esperienza audio surround più coinvolgente. Sarà come portare il cinema a casa tua!

Il TV LG è sulla parete del soggiorno. Sullo schermo del TV viene riprodotto un film. La soundbar LG è posizionata esattamente sotto al TV su un ripiano beige con l’altoparlante posteriore a sinistra. I loghi di Dolby Atmos e DTS:X sono visualizzati nella parte inferiore al centro dell’immagine.

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il suono spaziale su tre livelli crea una cupola sonora virtuale

La soundbar S75Q si spinge oltre i confini dell'intrattenimento, grazie al suono spaziale su tre livelli che garantisce un'esperienza sonora più coinvolgente e accurata. Utilizzando il motore 3D HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), la soundbar crea uno strato sonoro intermedio virtuale ricavato dal mix dei segnali frontali e di quelli up-firing. Tutto questo si traduce in un suono surround sofisticato che normalmente puoi provare solo al cinema.

Le onde sonore blu a forma di cupola e a 3 strati coprono la Sound Bar e il televisore nel soggiorno. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

*Il “Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.
**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.
***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite

Suono stereo? Rendilo più ricco con l'esperienza audio multicanale

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.
*Disponibile con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro e Game

Da sinistra, un’immagine dell’altoparlante posteriore. Primo piano del TV LG che mostra la montagna sullo schermo e la soundbar LG sotto. Sulla destra in senso orario dall’alto verso il basso: primo piano della soundbar LG. TV LG che mostra una spiaggia al tramonto e l’altoparlante posteriore della soundbar LG nel soggiorno.

Tecnologia audio Meridian

Insieme, per creare un suono più evoluto

La nostra partnership con Meridian Audio - leader nelle tecnologie audio ad alta risoluzione - è sinonimo di soluzioni innovative che hanno portato la fruizione della musica e dei film a un livello superiore. Grazie a questa collaborazione, le nostre soundbar ti permettono di goderti un suono ad alte prestazioni.

Primo piano del lato sinistro della soundbar LG con il logo Meridian in basso a sinistra su un prodotto.

L'esperienza di Meridian al tuo servizio

Meridian si impegna a darti la migliore esperienza di ascolto possibile in ogni tipologia di ambiente. Grazie alla competenza nel campo della psicoacustica, ovvero la scienza che studia come ascoltiamo e percepiamo il suono, Meridian sa cosa è più importante per l’orecchio umano. Proprio per questo, ha sviluppato delle tecnologie DSP e delle tecniche di regolazione del suono su misura che garantiscono prestazioni audio più accurate e autentiche indipendentemente da ciò che ascolti e dove lo ascolti.

Collage. In senso orario dall’alto a sinistra: un microfono sul supporto con un faretto, un primo piano di meridian, un altoparlante nero Meridian e una console Meridian R

Le tecnologie e l’esperienza leader di Meridian

Grazie alla sua filosofia rigorosa e ispirata alla ricerca, Meridian ha esplorato i limiti del possibile nel suono, diventando pioniere nell'audio ad alta risoluzione e maestra dell'elaborazione digitale del segnale (DSP). Nel corso degli anni, il suo ruolo nello sviluppo e nell'adozione di tecnologie audio all'avanguardia è stato fondamentale.

Alt text

Elaborazione digitale del segnale (DSP)

A differenza del suono analogico che si utilizzava in passato, il suono digitale permette un'elaborazione più approfondita. Per questo, il DSP di Meridian svolge un ruolo fondamentale nell'esperienza di ascolto: controlla il suono in tutti i suoi attributi e ne regola le caratteristiche per regalarti un audio migliore.

L’immagine di un chip DSP

Audio ad alta risoluzione come dovrebbe essere ascoltato

L’High Resolution Audio utilizza frequenze di campionamento a 96kHz e profondità a 24bit per un suono più preciso e un’esperienza di ascolto più piacevole. Goditi la musica come è stata realmente concepita dagli artisti grazie all'audio ad alta risoluzione per una precisione cristallina.

Immagine intera della soundbar LG con il logo LG nell’angolo inferiore destro di un prodotto. Il logo Hi-Res AUDIO è riportato a destra dell’immagine.

Un'esperienza home entertainment completa

Collega la nostra soundbar al tuo TV per ascoltare un suono incredibile e goderti i tuoi contenuti al 100%.
Il TV LG mostra una persona che fa bungee jumping, mentre la soundbar LG è collocata sotto al TV.
Film

4K pass-through per non perdere nessun dettaglio

Collega un lettore Blu-Ray all'ingresso HDMI della soundbar S75Q e goditi contenuti in 4K - anche HDR e Dolby Vision - con la massima qualità.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos e il simbolo della doppia D sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories.

Il TV LG è sulla parete e mostra un gioco di corse automobilistiche. La soundbar LG è collocata sul ripiano marrone proprio sotto al TV LG. Un uomo tiene in mano un joystick. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

Gaming di ultima generazione con VRR e ALLM

Abbiamo progettato la soundbar S75Q per offrirti la migliore esperienza di gioco grazie al supporto delle tecnologie VRR e ALLM. Il VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) fino a 120Hz ti permette di eliminare i fenomeni di trascinamento dell'immagine (chiamati in gergo "tearing") per un'esperienza più fluida. La modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM) imposta automaticamente il TV nella modalità gaming per ridurre al minimo l'input lag, garantendoti una risposta ai comandi più rapida.

*Per abilitare queste funzioni, il TV, la soundbar e la console devono supportare il VRR e l'ALLM.

**La console deve supportare il VRR. Il VRR è limitato ai contenuti a 60Hz.

Il televisore LG è posizionato sulla mensola marrone, la Sound Bar LG S75Q è collocata davanti al televisore. Il subwoofer è posizionato sul lato sinistro del TV. Il televisore mostra una scena di concerti. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

Compatibile con la musica in streaming HD

Anche quando il TV è spento, puoi usare la soundbar per riprodurre i tuoi brani preferiti collegando lo smartphone via Bluetooth. Inoltre, la soundbar S75Q è compatibile con Spotify e Tidal Connect, per ascoltare le tue playlist sfruttando direttamente il Wi-Fi di casa. E supporta anche la codifica MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), per una resa audio ancora più elevata sia tramite Bluetooth, sia Wi-Fi.

*Sono necessari contenuti registrati con MQA

Sound progettato per ciò che ti piace

Grazie agli algoritmi di Intelligenza Artificiale, la funzione AI Sound Pro analizza i contenuti che stai riproducendo per regalarti un suono ottimale sia che stia guardando un film, sentendo il notiziario o ascoltando della musica.

Eco-sostenibile, dall’inizio alla fine

Dalla produzione alla spedizione, l’intero processo è eco-certificato.

Da sinistra: ENERGY STAR (logo), UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo).

Parti interne realizzate in plastica riciclata

UL ha certificato le soundbar LG come prodotti ECV (Environmental Claims Validation): i componenti superiori e inferiori della struttura sono infatti realizzati in plastica riciclata. La scelta di questi materiali dimostra il nostro approccio ecologista nella produzione delle soundbar.

Vista frontale della soundbar dietro e immagine della struttura metallica della soundbar davanti.

Imballi riprogettati per ridurre le emissioni di CO2

Abbiamo riprogettato l'imballo delle nostre soundbar scegliendo un design più intelligente, con una forma dalle dimensioni ridotte in cui la soundbar e il subwoofer sono disposti a L. Questa nuova configurazione ci permette di spedire più prodotti alla volta, riducendo il traffico su strada e di conseguenza le emissioni di CO2.

A sinistra, un pittogramma che rappresenta una scatola rettangolare e un camion con numerose scatole della stessa forma. Si vede anche il simbolo che rappresenta la CO2. A destra, una scatola a L e un camion con numerose scatole della stessa forma. Si vede anche il simbolo che rappresenta la riduzione della CO2.

Imballaggi realizzati con polpa di cellulosa riciclata

Le nostre soundbar sono state certificate da SGS come Eco Product, perché gli imballaggi interni non usano più la schiuma EPS (polistirene espanso) e sacchetti in plastica, ma polpa di cellulosa riciclata. Un’alternativa che rispetta l’ambiente e allo stesso tempo protegge il prodotto.

Logo ECO PRODUCT SGS nell’angolo in alto a sinistra. Simbolo grigio di divieto sull’immagine del polistirene espanso sintetizzato a sinistra e immagine di imballaggi a destra.

*SGS è una multinazionale svizzera specializzata in servizi di ispezione, verifica, test e certificazione.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

  • Canali

    3.1.2

  • Potenza totale

    380W

  • Potenza diffusori frontali

    30W x 2

  • Potenza diffusore centrale

    30W

  • Potenza diffusori up-firing

    35W x 2

  • Potenza subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • Dolby Digital Plus

  • Dolby TrueHD

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Virtual:X

    No

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

  • IMAX Enhanced

    No

  • LPCM

FORMATI FILE

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    No/Sì

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    No / Sì

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Sì / Sì

MODALITÀ AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Meridian

  • Cinema

  • Standard

  • Music

    Sì (con Meridian)

  • Clear Voice

  • Sport

  • Game

  • Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Radio FM

    No

  • AI Room Calibration

    No

  • Soundbar Mode Control

  • TV Sound Share

  • Simplink

    Si

  • Sound Sync

    Bluetooth (TV LG) e ottico

  • Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

    eARC

  • Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

    No

  • App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

  • Accensione e spegnimento automatici

    Bluetooth (TV LG) e ottico

  • Hi-Res Audio Sampling

    24 bit, 96KHz

  • Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

    24 bit, 96KHz

CONNESSIONI

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

    No

  • Optical in

    1

  • Bluetooth

    4.2

  • Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

    No

  • Google Cast

    No

  • Google Multi Zone

    No

  • Compatibile Alexa

    No

  • Airplay2

    No

  • Spotify Connect

    No

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    890 x 65 x 119 ; 3,79

  • Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

    180 x 394 x 290 ; 5,8

  • Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    1027 x 470 x 247 ; 13,7

NETWORK

  • Cavo Ethernet

    No

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    No

COLORE

  • Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

    Dark Steel Silver

ACCESSORI

  • Manuale d'uso

  • Telecomando

  • Batterie

  • Garanzia

  • Cavo ottico

    No

  • Cavo HDMI

  • Staffe montaggio a parete

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

