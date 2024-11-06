Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
LG Soundbar S80QY I 480W I 3.1.3 canali I Meridian, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Wi-Fi

LG Soundbar S80QY I 480W I 3.1.3 canali I Meridian, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Wi-Fi

S80QY

LG Soundbar S80QY I 480W I 3.1.3 canali I Meridian, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Wi-Fi

vista frontale con subwoofer

La Soundbar LG S80QY e il TV LG sono collocati insieme nel soggiorno. Il TV è sopra e mostra un’immagine in bianco e nero.



L'unione
perfetta

Collega la nostra soundbar al tuo TV LG per
un’esperienza audio più coinvolgente.

Sfrutta al massimo il tuo TV LG

Le nostre soundbar sono state progettate per migliorare le prestazioni del tuo TV LG e per integrarsi con il suo design. Un'accoppiata vincente per creare la migliore esperienza audio.

WOW Orchestra: insieme per un suono che ti ammalia

Se abbini la nostra soundbar con uno dei nostri TV potrai ottenere un suono perfetto e armonioso, derivante dalla riproduzione simultanea da entrambi i dispositivi come fossero parte di un'orchestra. Così riuscirai a sentire ogni dettaglio del suono.

Dalla Sound Bar e dal televisore vengono emesse onde sonore di vari colori blu. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

*TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3, Z2, G2, C2, CS, B2 e A2; QNED serie 99, 95, 90, 85 e 80.
**WOW Orchestra viene abilitato con un aggiornamento software attraverso la connessione a Internet.

WOW Interface: pieno controllo nelle tue mani

Finalmente potrai vedere l'interfaccia per il controllo della soundbar direttamente sullo schermo del tuo TV LG, in modo da poterla controllare con un unico telecomando. Basta un clic per vedere il menu e le impostazioni della soundbar, ad esempio il volume, lo stato della connessione e la modalità audio. Il controllo è nelle tue mani, ed è ancora più semplice.

*La funzione Soundbar Mode Control può variare a seconda dei modelli di soundbar.

**L’uso del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3, Z2, G2, C2, CS, B2 e A2; QNED serie 99, 95, 90, 85, 80 e 75, NanoCell serie 80 e 75, UHD serie UR e UQ80, FHD serie 63.

****Questa funzione supporta il controllo dello stato della Sound Bar e la modifica delle impostazioni tramite lo schermo del televisore, la corrispondenza del livello del volume (40-100) e il controllo della modalità Sound Bar.

*****WOW Interface viene abilitato con un aggiornamento software attraverso la connessione a Internet.

Disegnata per l'eccellenza

Abbiamo progettato le nostre Soundbar per abbinarsi alla perfezione ai nostri TV, in modo da valorizzare il tuo arredamento.

Un suono migliore grazie al processore con AI del TV LG

L'accoppiata vincente per il tuo TV LG. La funzione TV Sound Mode Share consente alla soundbar LG di sfruttare la potenza di elaborazione del televisore per migliorare il suono e renderlo più chiaro e cristallino. Dalle notizie al gaming, otterrai sempre il massimo dal tuo TV LG.

*Verifica che la funzione TV Sound Mode Share sia supportata dal tuo TV LG.

**La versione del processore AI del TV LG potrebbe variare a seconda dei modelli.

Audio a 3.1.3 canali per un’esperienza immersiva

Con i suoi 3.1.3 canali e 480W di potenza, la Soundbar S80QY ti garantisce un’esperienza audio surround coinvolgente. Sarà come portare il cinema a casa tua!

Il TV LG è sulla parete del soggiorno. Sullo schermo del TV viene riprodotto un film. La soundbar LG posizionata proprio sotto al TV su un ripiano grigio, con un subwoofer a fianco. Set di due altoparlanti posteriori sul retro del soggiorno. Le grafiche degli effetti sonori fuoriescono da ogni altoparlante. I loghi di Dolby Atmos e DTS:X e il logo IMAX Enhanced sono visualizzati nella parte inferiore al centro dell’immagine.

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Ascolta il suono in un modo tutto nuovo con il triplo canale up-firing

Scopri la nostra nuova tecnologia audio: oltre ai due speaker laterali up-firing per l'audio immersivo, ne abbiamo implementato uno centrale supplementare che, proiettando il suono verso l'alto, migliora l'udibilità dei dialoghi nei film e contribuisce a estendere il palcoscenico sonoro. Un'esperienza tutta nuova che ti regalerà un ascolto più coinvolgente a casa tua come al cinema.

Vista a volo d’uccello del TV LG sul pavimento con la soundbar LG appena sotto al TV nello spazio infinito. Sullo schermo del TV si vede il profilo di una coppia con i fuochi d’artificio sullo sfondo. Le grafiche delle onde sonore fuoriescono dall’altoparlante in mezzo, a sinistra e a destra dall’alto della soundbar.

*Informazioni verificate secondo una ricerca interna

Il suono spaziale su tre livelli crea una cupola sonora virtuale

La soundbar S80QY si spinge oltre i confini dell'intrattenimento, grazie al suono spaziale su tre livelli che garantisce un'esperienza sonora più coinvolgente e accurata. Utilizzando il motore 3D HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), la soundbar crea uno strato sonoro intermedio virtuale ricavato dal mix dei segnali frontali e di quelli up-firing. Tutto questo si traduce in un suono surround sofisticato che normalmente puoi provare solo al cinema.

Le onde sonore blu a forma di cupola e a 3 strati coprono la Sound Bar e il televisore nel soggiorno. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

*Il “Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.
**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.
***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite

Suono stereo? Rendilo più ricco con l'esperienza audio multicanale

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.

*Disponibile con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro e Game

Con il nuovo subwoofer wireless i bassi ruggiscono

Ascolta bassi più forti e profondi nelle tue canzoni e nei tuoi film preferiti. Il nuovo subwoofer wireless con l'altoparlante più grande riproduce le basse frequenze con un volume e una pressione sonora maggiori e trasmette il suono a una maggiore distanza.

Collage. Da sinistra, un’immagine del subwoofer. Primo piano del TV LG che mostra la montagna sullo schermo e la Soundbar LG sotto. A destra, in senso orario dall’alto verso il basso: primo piano del canale di up-firing centrale. Soundbar LG, subwoofer e TV LG che mostra un tramonto sulla spiaggia sono posizionati all’interno di un soggiorno.

Tecnologia audio Meridian

Insieme, per creare un suono più evoluto

La nostra partnership con Meridian Audio - leader nelle tecnologie audio ad alta risoluzione - è sinonimo di soluzioni innovative che hanno portato la fruizione della musica e dei film a un livello superiore. Grazie a questa collaborazione, le nostre soundbar ti permettono di goderti un suono ad alte prestazioni.

Primo piano del lato sinistro della soundbar LG con il logo Meridian in basso a sinistra su un prodotto.

L'esperienza di Meridian al tuo servizio

Meridian si impegna a darti la migliore esperienza di ascolto possibile in ogni tipologia di ambiente. Grazie alla competenza nel campo della psicoacustica, ovvero la scienza che studia come ascoltiamo e percepiamo il suono, Meridian sa cosa è più importante per l’orecchio umano. Proprio per questo, ha sviluppato delle tecnologie DSP e delle tecniche di regolazione del suono su misura che garantiscono prestazioni audio più accurate e autentiche indipendentemente da ciò che ascolti e dove lo ascolti.

Collage. In senso orario dall’alto a sinistra: un microfono sul supporto con un faretto, un primo piano di meridian, un altoparlante nero Meridian e una console Meridian R

Le tecnologie e l’esperienza leader di Meridian

A differenza del suono analogico che si utilizzava in passato, il suono digitale permette un'elaborazione più approfondita. Per questo, il DSP di Meridian svolge un ruolo fondamentale nell'esperienza di ascolto: controlla il suono in tutti i suoi attributi e ne regola le caratteristiche per regalarti un audio migliore.

Alt text

Elaborazione del segnale digitale (DSP)

A differenza del suono analogico che si utilizzava in passato, il suono digitale permette un'elaborazione più approfondita. Per questo, il DSP di Meridian svolge un ruolo fondamentale nell'esperienza di ascolto: controlla il suono in tutti i suoi attributi e ne regola le caratteristiche per regalarti un audio migliore.

L’immagine di un chip DSP

Audio ad alta risoluzione come dovrebbe essere ascoltato

L’High Resolution Audio utilizza frequenze di campionamento a 96kHz e profondità a 24bit per un suono più preciso e un’esperienza di ascolto più piacevole. Goditi la musica come è stata realmente concepita dagli artisti grazie all'audio ad alta risoluzione per una precisione cristallina.

Immagine intera della soundbar LG con il logo LG in basso a destra di un prodotto. Il logo Hi-Res AUDIO è riportato a destra dell’immagine.

Un’esperienza senza precedenti con i contenuti

Goditi la miglior qualità d'immagine con con il miglior sound. Grazie a un surround potente, la soundbar LG S80QY ti permette di provare un’esperienza audio molto più realistica.
Il TV LG mostra una persona che fa bungee jumping, mentre la soundbar LG è collocata sotto al TV.
Film

4K pass-through per non perdere nessun dettaglio

Collega un lettore Blu-Ray all'ingresso HDMI della soundbar S80QY e goditi contenuti in 4K - anche HDR e Dolby Vision - con la massima qualità.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos e il simbolo della doppia D sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories.

Il TV LG è sulla parete e mostra un gioco di corse automobilistiche. La soundbar LG è collocata sul ripiano marrone proprio sotto al TV LG. Un uomo tiene in mano un joystick. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

Gaming di ultima generazione con VRR e ALLM

Abbiamo progettato la soundbar S80QY per offrirti la migliore esperienza di gioco grazie al supporto delle tecnologie VRR e ALLM. Il VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) fino a 120Hz ti permette di eliminare i fenomeni di trascinamento dell'immagine (chiamati in gergo "tearing") per un'esperienza più fluida. La modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM) imposta automaticamente il TV nella modalità gaming per ridurre al minimo l'input lag, garantendoti una risposta ai comandi più rapida.

*Per abilitare queste funzioni, il TV, la soundbar e la console devono supportare il VRR e l'ALLM.

**La console deve supportare il VRR. Il VRR è limitato ai contenuti a 60Hz.

Il televisore LG è posizionato sulla mensola marrone, la Sound Bar LG S80QY è collocata davanti al televisore. Il subwoofer è posizionato sul lato sinistro del TV. Il televisore mostra una scena di concerti. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

Compatibile con la musica in streaming HD

Anche quando il TV è spento, puoi usare la soundbar per riprodurre i tuoi brani preferiti collegando lo smartphone via Bluetooth. Inoltre, la soundbar S80QY è compatibile con Spotify e Tidal Connect, per ascoltare le tue playlist sfruttando direttamente il Wi-Fi di casa. E supporta anche la codifica MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), per una resa audio ancora più elevata sia tramite Bluetooth, sia Wi-Fi.

*Sono necessari contenuti registrati con MQA

Riempi la stanza con un audio estremamente immersivo

Collega la tua soundbar LG S80QY al kit altoparlanti posteriori SPQ8-S per aumentare l'uscita a 5.1.3 canali. Verrai circondato da un suono a 360°, che ti farà sentire come se fossi dentro alla scena del film che stai guardando.

Un TV con due violoncelli sullo schermo, una soundbar, un subwoofer e 2 altoparlanti posteriori all’interno di un grande soggiorno. Una grafica circolare unisce la soundbar LG, il subwoofer e i 2 altoparlanti posteriori.

*Gli speaker posteriori non sono inclusi

Calibra accuratamente il suono in base al tuo ambiente

Il suono è influenzato dall'ambiente circostante, per questo è importante effettuare una calibrazione che tenga conto di come è configurata la tua stanza. E il bello è che la nostra soundbar lo fa automaticamente sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale! Grazie alla funzione AI Room Calibration evoluta, la soundbar analizza con precisione la tua stanza e corregge le distorsioni sonore comparando il segnale in uscita con quello di riferimento.

*AI Room Calibration Pro è un sistema di regolazione automatica del suono che migliora la resa audio della soundbar analizzando l'ambiente in cui è installata

Sound progettato per quello che ti piace

AI Sound Pro analizza i contenuti per regalarti un suono ottimale indipendentemente dal fatto che stia guardando un film, sentendo il notiziario o ascoltando la musica.
La soundbar LG è collocata per terra con il logo LG riportato in basso a destra della soundbar. Il logo di Alexa e i loghi di OK GOOGLE sono riportati sulla soundbar.

Usa l'assistente che preferisci

Le soundbar LG ora sono compatibili con più servizi di intelligenza artificiale (IA). Puoi controllare facilmente la soundbar LG con la piattaforma che preferisci.

*Per alcune funzioni è necessaria la sottoscrizione o l’account di terze parti.

**Google è un marchio registrato di Google LLC.

***Google Assistant non è disponibile in alcune lingue e in alcuni Paesi.

****Amazon, Alexa e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o delle sue affiliate

Eco-sostenibile, dall’inizio alla fine

Dalla produzione alla spedizione, il nostro processo è certificato.

Da sinistra: UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo).

Parti interne realizzate in plastica riciclata

UL ha certificato le soundbar LG come prodotti ECV (Environmental Claims Validation): i componenti superiori e inferiori della struttura sono infatti realizzati in plastica riciclata. La scelta di questi materiali dimostra il nostro approccio ecologista nella produzione delle soundbar.

Vista frontale della soundbar dietro e immagine della struttura metallica della soundbar davanti.

Tessuto jersey realizzato con bottiglie di plastica

Le nostre soundbar sono stati progettate con grande attenzione all'ambiente e ci stiamo impegnando per garantire che per i nostri prodotti vengano utilizzati sempre più materiali di recupero. Per questo il tessuto che abbiamo utilizzato è jersey di poliestere ottenuto dal riciclo di bottiglie di plastica, come certificato dal Global Recycled Standard.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

Imballaggi realizzati con polpa di cellulosa riciclata

Le nostre soundbar sono state certificate da SGS come Eco Product, perché gli imballaggi interni non usano più la schiuma EPS (polistirene espanso) e sacchetti in plastica, ma polpa di cellulosa riciclata. Un’alternativa che rispetta l’ambiente e allo stesso tempo protegge il prodotto.

Logo ECO PRODUCT SGS nell’angolo in alto a sinistra. Simbolo grigio di divieto sull’immagine del polistirene espanso sintetizzato a sinistra e immagine di imballaggi a destra.

*SGS è una multinazionale svizzera che fornisce servizi di ispezione, verifica, test e certificazione.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

  • Canali

    3.1.3

  • Potenza totale

    480W

  • Potenza diffusori frontali

    45W x 2

  • Potenza diffusore centrale

    40W

  • Potenza diffusori up-firing

    45W x 2

  • Potenza diffusore up-firing centrale

    40W

  • Potenza subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • Dolby Digital Plus

  • Dolby TrueHD

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Virtual:X

    No

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

  • IMAX Enhanced

  • LPCM

FORMATI FILE

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Sì / Sì

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    No / No

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Sì / Sì

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Sì / Sì

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Sì / Sì

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    No / No

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Sì / Sì

MODALITÀ AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Meridian

  • Hi-Res Audio Sampling

    24 bit, 96KHz

  • Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

    24 bit, 96KHz

  • Cinema

  • Standard

  • Music

    Sì (con Meridian)

  • Clear Voice

  • Sport

  • Game

  • Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Radio FM

    No

  • AI Room Calibration

  • Soundbar Mode Control

  • TV Sound Share

  • Simplink

    Si

  • Sound Sync

    Ottico

  • Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

    eARC

  • Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

    Sì (SPQ8-S)

  • App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

  • Accensione e spegnimento automatici

    Ottico

CONNESSIONI

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

    No

  • Optical In

    1

  • Bluetooth

    5.0

  • Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Google Multi Zone

  • Compatibile Alexa

  • AirPlay 2

  • Spotify Connect

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    1000 x 63 x 135 ; 4,5

  • Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

    201,7 x 407 x 403 ; 10

  • Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

    1108 x 551 x 257 ; 18,7

NETWORK

  • Cavo Ethernet

    No

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

COLORE

  • Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

    Dark Steel Silver

ACCESSORI

  • Manuale d'uso

  • Telecomando

  • Batterie

  • Garanzia

  • Cavo ottico

    No

  • Cavo HDMI

  • Staffe montaggio a parete

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

