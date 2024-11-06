Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
DUALCOOL Prestige Climatizzatore Inverter 12000 BTU, Riscaldamento, Ionizzatore, Wi-Fi ThinQ®
5401569702.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

DUALCOOL Prestige Climatizzatore Inverter 12000 BTU, Riscaldamento, Ionizzatore, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

5401569702.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
F12MT

DUALCOOL Prestige Climatizzatore Inverter 12000 BTU, Riscaldamento, Ionizzatore, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

(0)
Front View
Accedi agli incentivi fiscali a te dedicati!

Incentivi Fiscali

Scopri come risparmiare installando un condizionatore LG.
Calcola gli incentivi fiscali di Conto Termico a te dedicati!

Incentivi Fiscali SCOPRI DI PIÙ
Drop an asset here.

Risparmio energetico

La tecnologia Inverter è in grado di modulare la potenza erogata in base alle effettive necessità; questo permette di mantenere la temperatura costante evitando sprechi di energia, a favore di maggiore efficienza e massimo risparmio energetico.
Drop an asset here.

Compressore DUAL Inverter e 10 anni di garanzia

La tecnologia Inverter di LG assicura massima efficienza e prestazioni eccellenti, per un climatizzatore che raffredda in modo più rapido, dura più a lungo e funziona in maniera più silenziosa. Il compressore è garantito 10 anni, per godere dei vantaggi del climatizzatore LG per un periodo di tempo ancora più lungo.

10 anni di garanzia del compressore

Verifica del ciclo di vita del prodotto di 10 anni ottenuta dall'istituto TÜV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland, Test di invecchiamento accelerato per la valutazione dell'affidabilità nel tempo e Test del tasso marginale elevato.

Controlla il consumo energetico

Con il pulsante della funzione Controllo attivo dell'energia di LG, puoi regolare i consumi energetici secondo tre impostazioni (80%, 60%, 40%). Basta premere un pulsante per controllare l'efficacia del raffreddamento e ridurre il consumo dell'energia.
Drop an asset here.

Massima silenziosità

I climatizzatori LG assicurano una rumorosità ridotta grazie allo speciale ventilatore Skew Fan e al compressore Inverter, che eliminano i rumori non necessari e consentono un funzionamento il più possibile silenzioso del prodotto.

Ionizzatore

Sono oltre tre milioni gli ioni che purificano non solo l'aria che passa attraverso il climatizzatore, ma anche le sostanze nocive e gli odori che circondano l'unità. È stato dimostrato che lo ionizzatore rende inattivi oltre il 99 dei batteri entro 60 minuti.

Design elegante

Il design dei climatizzatori LG è elegante ed unico, per un prodotto che non rappresenta più solo un condizionatore d'aria, ma un oggetto che valorizzerà la tua casa.

*ll prodotto reale potrebbe differire dall'immagine mostrata qui sopra.

Riscaldamento rapido

L'oscillazione automatica del deflettore regola il flusso d'aria in base all'ambiente circostante, consentendo la distribuzione uniforme di aria calda in ambiente, per un riscaldamento rapido.

Jet Cool

Il design ottimizzato dell'uscita dell'aria produce un flusso d'aria più potente, che raffredda rapidamente l'ambiente.

Auto Cleaning

L'efficiente funzione Auto Cleaning previene la formazione di batteri e muffe sullo scambiatore di calore, creando un ambiente più gradevole e confortevole.

Controllo a step flusso aria verticale

È possibile scegliere tra 6 posizioni preimpostate in grado di soddisfare le diverse esigenze in termini di direzione del flusso dell'aria.

Controllo totale dei flussi d'aria

I climatizzatori LG distribuiscono aria fresca in ogni angolo della stanza, consentendo un'emissione dell'aria in modo rapido ed efficace in varie direzioni.

Gold Fin™

La finitura Gold Fin™ rende la superficie più resistente alla corrosione, ottimizzando la durabilità dello scambiatore di calore per periodi di tempo prolungati.

 Filtro doppia protezione

Il filtro doppia protezione cattura le particelle di polvere superiori a 10㎛.

Controllo smart per una vita smart

Con un semplice comando vocale, grazie alla compatibilitá di LG ThinQ con Google Assistant puoi controllare il tuo climatizzatore LG: solo con la tua voce potrai impostare accensione e spegnimento, modalitá operativa e temperatura.

Con LG ThinQ puoi accedere a distanza al tuo condizionatore LG, sia in casa che fuori casa, con la massima praticità. Così la tua vita diventa più semplice, più smart e più confortevole.

Ora puoi controllare facilmente il funzionamento, il consumo di energia e la pulizia dei filtri direttamente dal tuo smartphone. Il controllo del tuo condizionatore d'aria LG è a portata di mano.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ è ora rinominato LG ThinQ.
*I prodotti con caratteristiche smart e assistente vocale possono variare a seconda del paese e del modello. Verificare con LG la disponibilità del servizio.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI GENERALI

  • Capacità di raffrescamento nominale/min (W)

    3500

  • Consumo energetico annuale in raffrescamento nominale/min (W)

    833

  • Lunghezza massima tubazioni UE/UI (m)

    20

  • Capacità di riscaldamento max (W)

    7320

  • Capacità di riscaldamento nominale/min. (W)

    4000

  • Consumo energetico annuale in riscaldamento nominale/min (KWh)

    785

  • Dimensioni unità interna L x A x P (mm)

    875 x 295 x 235

  • Capacità di raffrescamento max (W)

    4250

  • Dimensioni unità esterna L x A x P (mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Peso unità esterna (kg)

    43

  • Tipo prodotto

    Monosplit

  • Tensione di ingresso nominale (V / Hz)

    220~240 / 50

  • Tipo refrigerante

    R32

  • Potenza sonora (Raffrescamento) (dB(A))

    65

  • Potenza sonora (Riscaldamento) (dB(A))

    65

RAFFRESCAMENTO

  • Flusso d'aria principale

  • Gestione flusso d’aria (Sinistra / Destra)

  • Gestione flusso d’aria (Su / Giù)

  • Comfort Air

  • Velocità ventola

  • Raffrescamento rapido

PURIFICAZIONE DELL’ARIA

  • Ionizzatore

DEUMIDIFICAZIONE

  • Deumidificazione

    1.7 l/h

RISCALDAMENTO

  • Riscaldamento a bassa temperatura

  • Riscaldamento rapido

RISPARMIO ENERGETICO

  • Controllo Attivo della Capacità

  • Dry Contact

  • Energy Display

  • Classificazione energetica

    Raffrescamento: A+++ / Riscaldamento: A+++

  • Monitoraggio consumi energetici

  • Risparmio energetico (Raffrescamento)

PRATICITÀ D'USO

  • Riavvio automatico

  • Modalità ventilazione

  • Rumorosità ridotta

  • Programmazione On / Off (24ore)

  • Telecomando

  • Programmazione

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Wi-Fi con app LG ThinQ

  • Controllo vocale (dispositivo di terze parti)

DESIGN

  • Display

FILTRO

  • Filtro antiallergico (Allergy Filter)

  • Prefiltro

UNITÀ ESTERNA

  • Codice modello unità esterna

    F12MT U24

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

I nostri consigli