LG TONE Free T90S | Cuffie True Wireless Dolby Atmos con ANC, Bluetooth, IPx4, Plug & Wireless | Black

Visuale delle cuffie fuori dalla custodia, in prospettiva
Logo tech radar recommends Award

“Degli auricolari wireless eccellenti che hanno tutto” (TechRadar, 08/2024)
Logo del premio Computer Bild

“Gli auricolari LG Tone Free T90S riproducono la musica in modo piacevolmente caldo ed equilibrato”.
Logo del premio KOPFHOERER.DE

“La cancellazione del rumore degli auricolari LG TONE Free T90S è di altissimo livello”.
logo del premio av magazine.dea

“I nuovi driver degli auricolari LG TONE Free T90S offrono bassi ricchi e decisi”.
Logo del premio Best Buy Home Cinema Choicea

“Un’eccellente opzione di auricolari senza fili”.

Logo del premio Computer Hoy

“...hanno un suono eccellente, ottima cancellazione del rumore e una batteria enorme”.
Logo del premio Andro4all

“...questi auricolari sono diventati una delle nostre scelte preferite dell’anno”.
Logo del premio ON OFF

“...suono di alta qualità e cancellazione attiva del rumore adattiva molto efficace”.
Vista frontale delle TONE Free T90S nere con la custodia aperta. Gli auricolari neri sporgono per motivi di design. Dietro di loro ci sono le TONE Free T90S bianche. L'angolo in basso a destra mostra il logo prime al mondo con Dolby Atmos.

I primi auricolari Dolby Atmos al mondo

con Head Tracking™ su tutti i contenuti

 

*Gli auricolari Dolby Atmos della serie LG T90 sono i primi auricolari wireless al mondo che supportano il Dolby Head Tracking™ su tutti i contenuti e dispositivi.

Breve video di design delle cuffie TONE Free T90s.
Auricolari T90S fluttuanti su un fondo rosso sfumato. In alto ci sono i loghi delle riviste Computer Bild, av magazin.de e KOPHOERER.DE.

T90S: apprezzati dalla critica

Grafene.
Ultra sottile. Ultra resistente.

Per darti un suono che raggiunga gli standard dei dispsitivi ad alta qualità ci vuole un materiale all'altezza. Per questo abbiamo usato il grafene puro per realizzare il diaframma delle unità audio delle TONE Free T90S.

Grafene

Leggero come la carta, resistente come il metallo

Il grafene è una vera rivoluzione per i prodotti audio di alta gamma. È un materiale all'avanguardia che garantisce una qualità del suono senza precedenti prevenendo la deformazione e la distorsione del diaframma. Queste caratteristiche consentono la trasmissione precisa dell'audio ad alta definizione, consentendo anche agli auricolari più piccoli di produrre un suono ricco, chiaro e coinvolgente.

Scopri ulteriori dettagli sul grafene

Scopri in che modo il grafene sta plasmando il futuro dei dispositivi audio.

Informazioni sul grafene

Viene mostrato un motivo esagonale. Fai clic per saperne di più sul materiale del grafene.

Audio Dolby Atmos senza limiti

Goditi il suono Dolby Atmos con Dolby Head Tracking™ su tutti i tuoi dispositivi. Il Dolby Virtualizer e Optimizer ti faranno sentire la differenza con un suono naturale e immersivo.

Gli auricolari neri T90S fluttuano nello spazio infinito. A sinistra, mostra una vista frontale dell'auricolare sinistro. A destra è mostrato l'auricolare destro. Al centro è mostrato il logo degli auricolari Dolby Atmos e accanto ad esso è posizionata la grafica del suono.

*Gli auricolari Dolby Atmos della serie LG T90 sono i primi auricolari wireless al mondo che supportano il Dolby Head Tracking™ su tutti i contenuti e dispositivi.

Dolby Atmos. Su ogni dispositivo. Sempre.

Non ti servono dispositivi o contenuti supportati da Dolby. Con la tecnologia Dolby Atmos incorporata, gli auricolari T90S migliorano qualsiasi contenuto trasformandolo in un'esperienza audio spaziale. Goditi un suono coinvolgente, sia in streaming, sia giocando o ascoltando musica, su qualsiasi dispositivo.

*Gli auricolari Dolby Atmos della serie LG T90 sono i primi auricolari wireless al mondo che supportano il Dolby Head Tracking™ su tutti i contenuti e dispositivi.

Dolby Head Tracking™

Un suono naturale, che si muove con te.

Indossando gli auricolari T90S sarai sempre al centro della scena. Quando giri la testa, infatti, l'audio si ricalibra per produrre un suono più naturale che ti mette al centro dell'intrattenimento. E se hai dei contenuti Dolby Atmos e un dispositivo compatibile, la tua esperienza verrà ulteriormente migliorata con dettagli e chiarezza incredibili, poiché ogni suono è posizionato esattamente intorno a te per offrirti il massimo coinvolgimento.

Una donna che indossa gli auricolari T90S sorride. Intorno alla sua testa viene mostrata una sfera illustrativa per enfatizzare la funzione Dolby Head tracking™.

*Immagine al solo scopo illustrativo.

Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer

Audio 3D surround

Prova nuove sensazioni grazie a un suono tridimensionale. Gli auricolari T90S espandono la spazialità dell'audio per offrirti un'esperienza di ascolto dal vivo, per un ascolto naturale e senza distorsioni, anche ad alto volume.

Una donna che indossa T90S sorride. Intorno alla sua testa viene mostrata una sfera sonora per enfatizzare la caratteristica spaziale del suono. A destra, viene mostrata l'interfaccia di uno smartphone per illustrare che questa funzionalità è disponibile sull'app TONE Free.

*Per questa funzione è necessaria l'app LG TONE Free sul tuo smartphone. 

UVnano igienizzante

Auricolari puliti. Suono limpido.

Igienizza gli auricolari wireless riponendoli nella custodia di ricarica. I raggi UV integrati raggiungono l'intera superficie dei gommini auricolari, eliminando il 99,9% dei batteri.

Vista dall'alto degli auricolari LG TONE Free T90S con la custodia aperta. Sulla superficie è posizionato un auricolare per mostrare l'illuminazione UVnano. Il testo viene visualizzato accanto agli auricolari.

*“UVnano” è una parola composta formata dall’unione di “UV” e “nano” intesa come unità nanometrica.

*Il test indipendente n. CPSE04372823 del 08/02/2023 condotto da KATR mostra che la base di ricarica UVnano riduce il 99,9% dei batteri escherichia coli, staphylococcus aureus e klebsiella pneumoniae presenti sugli auricolari in appena dieci minuti durante la ricarica. La funzione LED UV funziona solo durante la ricarica. I risultati possono variare a seconda dell'ambiente di utilizzo effettivo.

*La luce LED UV è invisibile a occhio nudo e si attiva solo quando gli auricolari sono chiusi all'interno della base di ricarica. La luce soffusa blu è solo a scopo estetico e appare quando il coperchio della base di ricarica viene aperto.

*Il prodotto sfrutta la tecnologia UV a lunghezze d'onda comprese tra 265 e 285 nanometri.

*Immagine al solo scopo di far comprendere la caratteristica UVnano.

Plug & Wireless

Niente Bluetooth? Nessun problema

Vivi una nuova esperienza sonora con la comodità del wireless: utilizza le tue LG TONE Free per giocare o guardare contenuti video su dispositivi privi di funzionalità Bluetooth. In confezione trovi un cavo per collegare la custodia di ricarica al dispositivo e usarla per trasmettere il suono alle cuffie Bluetooth.

Una donna che indossa gli auricolari T90S per godersi l'intrattenimento in aereo utilizzando la funzione Plug & Wireless.

Cancellazione del rumore adattiva

Abbasso il rumore. Viva l'immersività!

Non importa in quale ambiente ti trovi. Gli auricolari T90S implementano un sistema di riduzione del rumore che si adatta alla situazione, ottimizzando di conseguenza la resa sonora.

 

Immagine a scopo illustrativo in cui si vede che il rumore esterno viene ridotto dagli auricolari.

Immagine con due gommini auricolari. A sinistra c'è quello precedente, a destra è mostrato il gommino del T90S per isolare meglio il rumore.

Stanno bene nelle tue orecchie

I nuovi gommini auricolari aiutano gli auricolari a isolare meglio il rumore, perché riescono a bloccarlo fisicamente. E sono anche progettati per stare saldamente nelle tue orecchie. Prova la differenza!

Design ergonomico

Dedicati alle tue orecchie

Gli auricolari T90S sono stati progettati scientificamente per garantire una vestibilità su misura. Ti motivano durante l'allenamento e ti aiutano a concentrarti meglio durante il lavoro, dandoti meno fastidio quando li indossi.

3 microfoni e VPU

Fatti sentire

I tuoi interlocutori ti sentiranno forte e chiaro, grazie al sistema a 3 microfoni e al sensore a conduzione ossea (VPU, ovvero Voice Pick-up Unit) che rilevano i rumori esterni e la tua voce, oltre che il movimento della mandibola. In più, i microfoni ad alto rapporto segnale-rumore permettono di ridurre i rumori ambientali.

*Il rapporto segnale rumore del microfono è salito da 65dB a 68dB.

Vista ravvicinata degli auricolari TONE Free T90s
Tecnologia da indossare

Per il tuo comfort

Prenditi una pausa da ciò che ti circonda. Grazie al design ergonomico, gli auricolari stanno comodamente nelle tue orecchie, permettendoti di ascoltare la tua musica per ore senza fastidio.

Un rendering di un orecchio.

Scansione 3D

Analisi della forma delle orecchie di 300 persone

Un rendering di un orecchio con tre punti bianchi e neri per mostrare i punti di riferimento.

Individuazione dei punti di riferimento

Creazione del modello sulla base della scansione 3D

Un rendering di un orecchio con l'auricolare all'interno per mostrare l'adattamento virtuale.

Vestibilità virtuale

Test di vestibilità in ambiente virtuale

Un rendering di un orecchio con punti e linee neri per mostrare l'analisi ergonomica.

Analisi ergonomica

Verifica della pressione nell'orecchio

Logo di postech ed Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.
Un collage di persone che utilizzano gli auricolari T90S nella vita quotidiana. A sinistra, dall'alto in basso, una donna guarda la TV con le T90S e un uomo usa il suo laptop con le T90S. Dall'alto in basso, un uomo indossa le T90S mentre utilizza il suo tablet PC e la donna sta guardando un video dal suo smartphone in metropolitana.
Algoritmo di separazione di voce/rumore

La tua voce arriva forte e chiara

Da sinistra a destra: una donna sta parlando al telefono all'aperto indossando le T90S, le T90S filtrano il rumore di fondo e l'altra donna può sentire chiaramente solo la voce dell'altra persona.

Quando parli, voce e rumore si uniscono

Le T90S analizzano l'ambiente

Da sinistra a destra: una donna sta parlando al telefono all'aperto indossando le T90S, le T90S filtrano il rumore di fondo e l'altra donna può sentire chiaramente solo la voce dell'altra persona.

Le T90S separano la voce dal rumore

L'algoritmo interno permette di riconoscere ciò che deve essere eliminato

Da sinistra a destra: una donna sta parlando al telefono all'aperto indossando le T90S, le T90S filtrano il rumore di fondo e l'altra donna può sentire chiaramente solo la voce dell'altra persona.

Ascolta la voce più chiaramente

Il tuo interlocutore ti sentirà meglio, perché la voce arriverà con meno rumori di fondo.

Modalità Sussurro

Sappiamo quanto tieni alla tua privacy e ti aiutiamo a proteggerla. Attiva la funzione Sussurro dall'app TONE Free e porta l'auricolare destro vicino alla bocca come fosse un microfono: i tuoi interlocutori ti sentiranno perfettamente anche se parli a bassa voce.

Modalità Ascolto

Quando hai bisogno di destreggiarti nel traffico cittadino, la modalità Ascolto ti permette di rimanere sempre consapevole di ciò che ti circonda, facendoti ascoltare i suoni ambientali mentre indossi le cuffie. Dall'app puoi anche regolare l'intensità dei suoni ambientali.

Modalità Conversazione

Questa modalità amplifica la voce della persona con cui stai parlando, così da permetterti di conversare comodamente senza togliere gli auricolari.

Un'immagine della funzione Multi Point e Multi Pairing. L'interfaccia del widget TONE Free è mostrata in basso a sinistra. Gli auricolari T90S neri sono al centro dell'immagine. A destra sono mostrati l'interfaccia di uno smartphone e un laptop.

Multi Point & Multi Pairing

Associali più velocemente a più dispositivi

La tecnologia Multi Point permette di tenerli connessi a due dispositivi differenti e commutare l'audio fra di loro in maniera automatica. Con il Multi Pairing puoi abbinarli a un massimo di 5 dispositivi, così quando vorrai passare da uno all’altro non dovrai ripetere il processo di associazione.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia dell'applicazione può variare in base a vari fattori.

App LG TONE Free

Controllo totale

Scarica l'app LG TONE Free per il tuo smartphone e sfrutta al meglio le tue nuove cuffie TONE Free. Puoi anche salvare le impostazioni su profili differenti, controllare l'autonomia residua e molto altro ancora.

Batteria

Tutta l'autonomia di cui hai bisogno

Si ricaricano rapidamente e poi le usi praticamente per tutto il giorno. La batteria integrata ti dà fino a 9 ore di ascolto di musica (con cancellazione del rumore disattivata), mentre quella nella custodia ti offre fino ad 27 ore aggiuntive.

*Fino a 9 ore di autonomia, più fino ad altre 27 ore dalla custodia, per un totale di 36 ore.

*La durata della batteria dipende dalle impostazioni del dispositivo, dalle condizioni ambientali, dall'utilizzo e da molti altri fattori.

*In base ai test di qualità interni LGE, le batterie degli auricolari e la batteria della base durano rispettivamente 9 e 36 ore quando le funzionalità cancellazione del rumore, modalità ambiente e Dolby Atmos sono disattivate.

Plug & Wireless

Niente Bluetooth? Nessun problema

Vivi una nuova esperienza sonora con la comodità del wireless: utilizza le tue LG TONE Free per giocare o guardare contenuti video su dispositivi privi di funzionalità Bluetooth. In confezione trovi un cavo per collegare la custodia di ricarica al dispositivo e usarla per trasmettere il suono alle cuffie Bluetooth.

Snapdragon Sound™ logo.

Snapdragon Sound™

Offre una qualità audio Bluetooth simile a quella di una connessione cablata, con un audio ad alta risoluzione a 24 bit e 96 kHz. Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound combina il miglior audio con una connettività superiore per la musica, chiamate vocali cristalline e bassa latenza per i giochi.

*Nella confezione c'è un cavo AUX bianco o nero.

*Tutti i vantaggi della tecnologia Snapdragon Sound sono fruibili quando sia il dispositivo sorgente sia gli auricolari la supportano. La modalità Plug & Wireless beneficia dei miglioramenti della tecnologia Snapdragon Sound™ anche se il dispositivo sorgente non dispone della relativa certificazione.

*Snapdragon Sound è un prodotto di Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. e/o delle sue filiali.

*Snapdragon e Snapdragon Sound sono marchi o marchi registrati di Qualcomm Incorporated.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • 3D Sound Stage

  • Cancellazione attiva del rumore (ANC)

  • Audio Meridian

  • Plug&Wireless

  • UVnano

  • Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

    IPX4

Tutte le specifiche

SPEAKER

  • Tipologia dell'unità

    Dynamic

SOLUZIONE AUDIO

  • Cancellazione attiva del rumore (ANC)

  • Modalità Ambient

  • Talk Thru

  • Numero di microfoni

    4

EQUALIZZATORE

  • Equalizzatore personalizzato

  • Equalizzatore LG

  • Equalizzazione Meridian (Naturale, Immersiva)

  • Audio Meridian

  • Dolby Atmos

  • 3D Sound Stage

CODEC AUDIO

  • AAC

  • apt-X Adaptive

  • SBC

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

  • Google Fast Pair Service

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.4

AUTONOMIA (ORE)

  • Auricolari (con ANC spento)

    9

  • Totale (auricolari + custodia)

    36

TEMPO DI RICARICA (ORE)

  • Custodia di ricarica

    2.5

  • Auricolari

    1

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • Ricarica rapida

  • Multi point

  • Multi pairing

  • Swift Pair

  • UVnano

  • Comandi vocali (Google assistant, Siri)

  • Resistenza all'acqua / schizzi

    IPX4

  • Ricarica wireless

  • Plug&Wireless

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Custodia di ricarica

    65,0 x 29,9 x 32,6 mm

  • Auricolare

    21,6 x 21,9 x 24,2 mm

PESO

  • Peso della custodia di ricarica

    43,0 g

  • Peso

    5,7 g

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di ricarica

  • Copriauricolari in silicone ipoallergenico

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806084703620

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

