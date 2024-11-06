Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Asciugatrice 10kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter | Serie V9 Classe A+++ | Eco Hybrid, Condensatore autopulente, Wi-Fi
EL_RH10V9AV4W.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Dove comprare

Supporto

  • Per te 50€ di Cashback. Registra il tuo acquisto su lgforyou

Asciugatrice 10kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter | Serie V9 Classe A+++ | Eco Hybrid, Condensatore autopulente, Wi-Fi

EL_RH10V9AV4W.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
RH10V9AV4W

Asciugatrice 10kg Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter | Serie V9 Classe A+++ | Eco Hybrid, Condensatore autopulente, Wi-Fi

(0)
Vista frontale della Asciugatrice 10kg A+++ Pompa Di Calore Bianca RH10V9AV4W

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Asciugatrice DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer con logo.

Asciugatrice DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

 

Massime prestazioni nel pieno rispetto dell'ambiente.

Vivi un nuovo stile di vita e inizia a risparmiare energia.

Funzionamento di DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Estende la gamma di velocità dell'aria, da molto veloce a lenta, senza necessità di accendere o spegnere la macchina.

 

I 10 anni di garanzia del motore Inverter si aggiungono ai 10 anni di garanzia del compressore DUAL Inverter per darti la massima affidabilità.

*10 anni di garanzia sia sul motore Inverter che sul compressore Dual Inverter (Manodopera e intervento non sono inclusi nella garanzia).
*Nei primi 2 anni la lavasciuga è coperta dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Dual Inverter e sul motore Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio e il costo della manodopera sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Si mostra l’azione di igienizzazione, dissoluzione e rimozione degli allergeni.
Allergy Care

Massima igienizzazione

Il ciclo Allergy Care riduce il 99,9% degli acari della polvere responsabili di allergie o problemi respiratori.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care certificato da BAF (British Allergy Foundation) riduce del 99,9% gli acari della polvere domestica.

Certificato BAF

Riduce il 99.9% degli acari della polvere.

Pulizia costante

Doppio filtro

Pulizia costante

Il doppio filtro permette all'asciugatrice di mantenere prestazioni elevate filtrando la lanugine dei vestiti.

Massime prestazioni
Sensore asciugatura

Massime prestazioni

Rileva l'umidità dei vestiti e regola automaticamente il tempo di asciugatura.

Il condensatore si pulisce da solo

Addio pulizia manuale del condensatore! Il sistema di pulizia automatica sfrutta dei getti di acqua a pressione per pulire il condensatore: così le prestazioni di asciugatura saranno sempre al top e tu avrai meno pensieri.
Il condensatore si pulisce da solo GUARDA IL VIDEO

*Il livello di pulizia del condensatore può variare in base all'ambiente di utilizzo.
*La frequenza con cui viene eseguita la pulizia automatica del condensatore può variare in base alla quantità di bucato e alla quantità di umidità iniziale.

Asciugatura delicata

Ci prendiamo cura dei tuoi capi

I vestiti nell'asciugatrice si asciugano grazie al calore, ma se le temperature di asciugatura sono troppo alte i tuoi capi rischiano di danneggiarsi! La nostra asciugatrice utilizza temperature costanti e meno aggressive per evitare i rischi di restringimento o infeltrimento dei tessuti, in modo da mantenere il più possibile inalterate le caratteristiche dei tuoi capi.

  • Asciugatrice tradizionale
  • Asciugatrice LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

*Il risultato dell'asciugatura può essere influenzato dalla trama del tessuto.

LG ThinQ®

Per una vita più smart

Tutto sotto controllo ovunque ti trovi

Collega l'asciugatrice al Wi-Fi e sfrutta tutte le potenzialità dell’app LG ThinQ sul tuo smartphone: puoi avviare il ciclo di asciugatura e ricevere le notifiche una volta che il bucato è asciutto, ovunque ti trovi.

Asciugatura perfetta ogni giorno

Hai a disposizione tanti programmi per asciugare i tuoi vestiti nella maniera più idonea, mantenendo il loro aspetto impeccabile.

L'accoppiata perfetta con la lavatrice

Grazie al collegamento al Wi-Fi di casa, l’asciugatrice si sincronizza con la tua lavatrice LG e imposta automaticamente il ciclo di asciugatura più adatto al bucato appena fatto.

*Le immagini sono solo a scopo illustrativo e potrebbero differire dai prodotti reali. Il funzionamento varia a seconda dell'ambiente di utilizzo.

Pratica e personalizzabile in base alle tue esigenze

  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Vetro temperato

  • Tempered Glass cover of dryer
    Cestello capiente

  • Reversible Door - swing right or left
    2 in 1

  • Stainless Steel Drum in dryer interior
  • Design
    Design

  • Pedestal Installation : Washer and Dryer
    Colonna

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    10

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600 × 850 × 690

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A+++

  • Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

  • Condensatore autopulente

  • Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • Oblò reversibile

    No

  • Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    660 x 920 x 702

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600 × 850 × 690

  • Peso (kg)

    58

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    63

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Vetro temperato

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    10

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Tipologia

    LED

  • Indicatore numerico

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • Tipologia di asciugatrice

    Asciugatrice standard

  • Condensatore autopulente

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

  • Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

  • Indicatore svuotamento acqua

  • Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • Motore inverter

  • Oblò reversibile

    No

  • Sensore di asciugatura

  • Illuminazione del cestello

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • Cestello a bolle

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A+++

PROGRAMMI

  • Allergy Care (asciugatrice)

  • Cotone

  • Cotone+

  • Delicati

  • Programma scaricato

  • Piumino

  • Easy Care

  • Tessuti misti

  • Rapido 30

  • Asciugatura su ripiano

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

  • Asciugamani

  • Aria calda

  • Lana

OPZIONI

  • Antipiega

  • Pulizia condensatore

  • Pulizia cestello

  • Livello asciugatura

    Pronto stiro / Pronto armadio / Extra

  • Diminuisci durata

  • Aumenta durata

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

  • Blocco bambini

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Illuminazione del cestello

  • Avvio da remoto

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

  • Controllo dei consumi

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

ACCESSORI

  • Kit tubo di scarico

  • Ripiano per asciugatura

  • Staffe per colonna bucato

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (ASCIUGATURA)

  • Classe di efficienza di condensazione

    A

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    10

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry) (kWh)

    1.78

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry1/2) (kWh)

    0.91

  • Consumo energetico annuo (kWh)

    210

  • Efficienza di condensazione a pieno carico (%)

    91

  • Efficienza di condensazione a mezzo carico (%)

    91

  • Rumorosità (dBA)

    62

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0.49

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0.49

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    272

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    142

  • Efficienza ponderata di condensazione (%)

    91

  • Durata ponderata programma (min)

    198

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806091531100

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

Trova in negozio

Trova questo prodotto presso un rivenditore vicino a te.

I nostri consigli