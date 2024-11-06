Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Una donna regola il condizionatore di casa con il cellulare dall’esterno.

Scopri gli elettrodomestici smart con LG ThinQ

Scarica l'app e sfrutta tutte le potenzialità della tecnologia ThinQ per la tua casa smart

Scopri gli elettrodomestici smart con LG ThinQ GOOGLE PLAY Scopri gli elettrodomestici smart con LG ThinQ APPLE APP STORE

Il tuo nuovo assistente domestico

Controlla il tuo elettrodomestico ovunque tu sia

L’app LG ThinQ ti consente di connetterti facilmente al tuo elettrodomestico anche quando sei fuori casa. Puoi verificarne lo stato, controllarlo da remoto e altro ancora.

Tutta la comodità dei comandi vocali

Da oggi il tuo elettrodomestico è ancora più pratico da usare, perché puoi controllarlo con la voce. Quando hai bisogno di qualcosa, dillo al tuo assistente virtuale che hai in casa e l'elettrodomestico risponderà ai tuoi ordini.

Un mondo di possibilità in più

 

L’app LG ThinQ ti apre le porte verso una nuova esperienza d'uso del tuo elettrodomestico. Oltre a controllarlo da remoto, puoi scaricare nuovi programmi di utilizzo, monitorare il consumo di energia e molto altro ancora.

Codice QR e cellulare

Cambia vita con ThinQ

Gestisci tutti i tuoi dispositivi ovunque tu sia: a casa, in viaggio e perfino dalla spiaggia. Clicca sull'icona ( + ) qui in basso per scoprire come installare l’app.

Un cellulare appoggiato sul pavimento su sfondo circolare beige è posto al centro di un cerchio contornato da sei cerchi più piccoli in cui sono racchiuse le immagini degli elettrodomestici

Come installare l’app LG ThinQ

1: Scarica l’app ThinQ
Cerca l’applicazione LG ThinQ su Google Play Store o su Apple App Store dal tuo smartphone o tablet.

2: Accedi
Effettua l’accesso con il tuo account LG. Se non ce l'hai creane uno nuovo in pochi passaggi.

3: Aggiungi un elettrodomestico
Ora sei sulla pagina principale dell’app LG ThinQ. Da qui puoi collegare i tuoi elettrodomestici LG.

4: Seleziona un elettrodomestico
Seleziona l'elettrodomestico che vuoi connettere.

5: Sei pronto!
Gestisci i tuoi elettrodomestici dall’app ThinQ.

La procedura di installazione dell’app LG ThinQ è spiegata in ordine sulle sei schermate di cellulare

Collegamento di uno smart speaker (opzionale) - Google Home

1. Apri l’app Google Home e premi “Aggiungi”.
2. Tocca il simbolo (+) per aggiungere i tuoi elettrodomestici.
3. Cerca LG ThinQ ed effettua l’accesso con il tuo account ThinQ.

SUPPORTO GOOGLE

Collega Google Home

Collegamento di uno smart speaker (opzionale) - Amazon Alexa

1. Apri l’app Amazon Alexa e vai al menu.
2. Premi “Skill e giochi”.
3. Cerca LG ThinQ ed effettua l’accesso con il tuo account ThinQ.

SUPPORTO AMAZON

Collega Amazon Alexa

Logo Google Play
PER UTENTI ANDROID
Logo App Store
PER UTENTI IOS

Connessione semplice e veloce

Come registrare il tuo dispositivo con il codice QR

1: Clicca o tocca “+ Aggiungi un dispositivo”
2: Seleziona “Scansiona QR” dalle opzioni
3: Scansiona il codice QR sul tuo dispositivo
4: Il dispositivo ora è registrato
* I modelli senza codice QR possono essere registrati manualmente inserendo il numero di serie

*La scansione rapida del codice QR può essere utilizzata sugli elettrodomestici dotati di Wi-Fi prodotti da gennaio 2022 in poi.

Dove si trova il codice QR LG ThinQ?

Mostra il frigorifero e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Frigorifero

Mostra la cantinetta e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Cantinetta vino

Mostra la WashTower™ e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

WashTower™

Mostra la lavatrice/asciugatrice e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Lavatrice/asciugatrice

Mostra la Mini Wash1 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Mini Wash 1

Mostra la Mini Wash2 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Mini Wash 2

Mostra la lavatrice con carico dall’alto e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Lavatrice con carica dall’alto

Mostra lo Styler e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Styler

Mostra l’aspirapolvere e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Aspirapolvere

Mostra il robot aspirapolvere e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Robot aspirapolvere

Mostra il condizionatore1 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Condizionatore 1

Mostra il condizionatore2 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Condizionatore 2

Mostra il condizionatore portatile e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Condizionatore portatile

Mostra il purificatore d’aria1 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Purificatore d’aria 1

Mostra il purificatore d’aria2 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Purificatore d’aria 2

Mostra il purificatore d’aria3 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Purificatore d’aria 3

Mostra il purificatore d’aria4 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Purificatore d’aria 4

Mostra il purificatore d’aria5 e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Purificatore d’aria 5

Mostra il deumidificatore e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Deumidificatore

Mostra la gamma/ forno e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Forno

Mostra il piano cottura e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Piano cottura

Mostra il forno a microonde e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Forno a microonde

Mostra la lavastoviglie e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Lavastoviglie

Mostra il purificatore d’acqua e la posizione dell’adesivo del codice QR.

Purificatore d’acqua

Domande ricorrenti (FAQ)

Hai un dubbio? Clicca sul ( + ) qui sotto per consultare la lista di domande ricorrenti che abbiamo raccolto per te.

Vedrai sullo schermo un riquadro di ricerca contrassegnato con

D. Come posso aggiungere un prodotto all’app LG ThinQ?

Puoi ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿aggiungere un prodotto LG all’app ThinQ utilizzando la funzionalità Aggiungi.

1. Sulla schermata Home, tocca “+ Aggiungi un dispositivo” > “Seleziona dispositivo”
2. Seleziona il prodotto dall’elenco.

 

 

 

 

*La schermata mostrata sulle istruzioni potrebbe differire da quella effettivamente visualizzata sull’app. La disponibilità di prodotti e servizi può variare in base ai modelli che possiedi, all’area geografica e al paese in cui risiedi o alle versioni dell’app e del prodotto.

image

D. Quando provo ad aggiungere un condizionatore, appare un messaggio che dice che la password per la rete “LG_AC_~~~” non è corretta.

 

La password per la rete “LG_AC_XXXX” consiste negli ultimi quattro caratteri indicati nel nome stesso della rete ripetuti due volte, senza spazio. Ad esempio, se la rete si chiama "LG_AC_34Wr", la password sarà "34Wr34Wr".
Fai anche attenzione ai caratteri maiuscoli e minuscoli, perché la password distingue i diversi tipi di caratteri.

 

 

*Se usi uno smartphone o un tablet Apple, fai attenzione che potresti aver attivato la funzionalità che inserisce automaticamente le lettere maiuscole dopo un punto o all'inizio della parola stessa. In questo caso assicurati di inserire la password con le maiuscole e minuscole corrette.
*La schermata mostrata sulle istruzioni potrebbe differire da quella effettivamente visualizzata sull’app. La disponibilità di prodotti e servizi può variare in base ai modelli che possiedi, all’area geografica e al paese in cui risiedi o alle versioni dell’app e del prodotto.

 

image

D. Quando provo ad aggiungere un prodotto, compare un’immagine del router con il messaggio “Nessuna connessione di rete”

 

Ti consigliamo di verificare una delle seguenti soluzioni:
- Prima di aggiungere un prodotto all'app ThinQ, controlla che il tuo smartphone sia collegato a Internet.
Se hai ancora problemi di connessione a Internet, verifica la connessione del router.
- Questo messaggio potrebbe comparire se il router è molto distante. Se non puoi spostarti o avvicinarti al router, installa un amplificatore di segnale Wi-Fi e riprova.
- Prova a riavviare il router (staccando la spina e riattaccandola oppure resettandolo).

 

 

*Se non riesci a procedere al passaggio successivo per aggiungere il prodotto, chiudi l’app e ripeti la procedura.
*La schermata mostrata sulle istruzioni potrebbe differire da quella effettivamente visualizzata sull’app. La disponibilità di prodotti e servizi può variare in base ai modelli che possiedi, all’area geografica e al paese in cui risiedi o alle versioni dell’app e del prodotto.

 

image

I prodotti LG ThinQ per te

Gli elettrodomestici compatibili con LG ThinQ sono progettati per rispondere alle tue esigenze e migliorarti la vita.