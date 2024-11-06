Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Ricette straordinarie pronte in un lampo!

MWO-NeoChef-CookBook-List-02-1-MICROWAVE-D

Zuppa di pollo

Zuppa di pollo

Pollo al curry

Pollo al curry

Riso allo zafferano

Riso allo zafferano

Veg.Briyani

Veg.Briyani

Patate al forno

Patate al forno

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

Pasta

Pasta

Mandioca

Mandioca

Zuppa di cipolle alla francese

Zuppa di cipolle alla francese

Risotto

Risotto

Patate cotte con la buccia

Patate cotte con la buccia

Pomodori ripieni

Pomodori ripieni

Borsch

Borsch

Terrine di carne

Terrine di carne

Pelmeni

Pelmeni

Trota con verdure

Trota con verdure

Foglie di vite

Foglie di vite

Kabsa

Kabsa

Risolatte

Risolatte

MWO-NeoChef-CookBook-List-03-1-GRILL-D

Pancia di maiale stufata

Pancia di maiale stufata

Calamari saltati al curry

Calamari saltati al curry

Espetinho de Carne

Espetinho de Carne

Salgadinhos

Salgadinhos

Cosce di pollo alle prugne

Cosce di pollo alle prugne

Filetto di maiale in crosta di bacon con melanzane

Filetto di maiale in crosta di bacon con melanzane

Manzo alla Stroganoff

Manzo alla Stroganoff

Koulibiac di salmone

Koulibiac di salmone

Zucchine ripiene

Zucchine ripiene

*Le ricette al grill sono disponibili solo per i prodotti dotati di grill.

