Un bicchiere di latte bollente riscaldato in modo uniforme.

Riscaldamento e scongelamento uniformi

Regalati un tocco uniforme

Distribuisci il calore in modo uniforme con la regolazione precisa della temperatura.(Scostamento della temperatura 23 ℃ → 3 ℃)

Guarda il filmato completo

*Campione testato: LG medie dimensioni da solo (NeoChef™: MS32XX tradizionale: MS4042).
**Testato da Intertek.

Pizza riscaldata rapidamente nel microonde

Cottura rapida

Hai poco tempo?

Con una potenza di 1200W NeoChef™ riduce i tempi di cottura (1,6 volte).

Guarda il filmato completo

*Solo medie dimensioni.
**Campione testato di popcorn: LG piccole dimensioni da solo (NeoChef™: MS25XX vs tradizionale MS235).
***Campione testato di pollo: LG medie dimensioni a convezione (NeoChef™: MJ39XX vs tradizionale: LRE3085ST).

Immagini di piatti diversi

Cottura versatile

Aggiungi un tocco di gusto e di varietà

Vuoi friggere, cuocere alla griglia o addirittura preparare dello yogurt fresco? NeoChef™ offre tantissime funzioni per tutte le esigenze.

Guarda il filmato completo

*Campione testato: LG piccole/medie dimensioni da solo (MS25XX / MS32XX). Metodo di prova: test interno di LG.

Immagine di un piatto con spiedini di verdure

Cucina sana

Meno calorie. Più gusto.

La funzione di assorbimento del calore consente di preparare piatti più salutari (72% di olio in meno, meno grassi)

Guarda il filmato completo

*I modelli con piatto Crispy sono dotati della funzione Healthy Fry. Campione testato: LG medie dimensioni a convezione (MJ39XX). Metodo di prova: test interno di LG.

Una bistecca cotta alla perfezione

Grigliate da leccarsi i baffi

La rosolatura perfetta a casa tua

Con la funzione di cottura alla griglia, i tuoi amici si chiederanno dove hai nascosto il barbecue (percentuale di uniformità 93,2%).

Guarda il filmato completo

*Campione testato: LG Grill medie dimensioni (MH72XX) vs tradizionale (MH7949). Metodo di prova: test interno di LG.

Immagine di una cucina con NeoChef™

