Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor gaming UltraGear OLED 39" | Serie GS95QE | 21:9 Curvo, WQHD HDR400, 240Hz, 0.03ms
39GS95QE EU (E).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Monitor gaming UltraGear OLED 39" | Serie GS95QE | 21:9 Curvo, WQHD HDR400, 240Hz, 0.03ms

39GS95QE EU (E).pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
39GS95QE-B

Monitor gaming UltraGear OLED 39" | Serie GS95QE | 21:9 Curvo, WQHD HDR400, 240Hz, 0.03ms

(0)
front view
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Accessories

IF DESIGN AWARD 2024

iF DESIGN AWARD

Gaming Monitor

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

L'OLED si mette in gioco



*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Mettiti al centro del gioco

Ti presentiamo il monitor gaming 39" con curvatura 800R, per essere sempre al centro del gioco.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Display

OLED 39" 21:9 Curvo WQHD (3440x1440)

HDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Luminosità 275~1300nit / Antiriflesso

Velocità

Refresh rate 240Hz

Tempo di risposta 0.03ms GtG

WQHD a 240Hz da HDMI 2.1 e DP

Tecnologia

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Vista dall'alto della curvatura con raggio 800R.

Immergiti nel gioco

La curvatura da 800R assicura un'immersione totale nel gioco, per un'esperienza di gioco coinvolgente.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Quando giochi alla tua scrivania, la curvatura da 800R è la soluzione ideale per essere sempre al centro del gioco, in quanto mantiene luminosità e colori costanti, senza distorsioni, nonostante l'ampio raggio di curvatura.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Il presupposto circa la visione dipende dalla distanza dallo schermo e dalla postura dell'utente.

34" 21:9 WQHD

Vedi di più, vinci di più

Con il formato 21:9 Curvo WQHD (3440x1440) vedi di più sulla stessa schermata e ottieni un vantaggio competitivo sui tuoi avversari: infatti offre il 34% di spazio in più rispetto ad un 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Luminosità 275~1300nit

OLED, ancora più luminoso

Contrasto infinito e nero perfetto, ora ancora più luminoso. La nuova generazione di OLED LG consente di godere di immagini dai colori vividi, per un'immersione totale.

Pannello OLED più luminoso.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La luminosità del monitor è paragonato a quella del modello precedente, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

*Luminosità: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Tecnologia Micro Lens Array+

L'evoluzione dell'OLED

I nostri UltraGear™ OLED sono dotati di tecnologia MLA+, che assicura una luminosità del 37,5% più alta rispetto ad un display OLED tradizionale.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

Un'esplosione di colori

L’HDR TRUE BLACK 400 fa rivivere ogni scena, sia luminosa che scura, con colori dai dettagli ancora più ricchi, anche grazie alla copertura al 98,5% dello spazio colore DCI-P3.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*1.500.000:1 è il rapporto di contrasto al 25% APL.

*APL (Average Picture Level) è un valore percentuale che fa riferimento al rapporto tra il livello del nero e quello del bianco.

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 1] Spegni la modalità Smart Energy Saving.

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 2] Imposta la Game Mode come Gamer 1

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 3] Imposta la luminosità a 100.

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 4] Imposta la luminosità massima su Alta.

Immagine della GUI - SMART ENERGY SAVING.
Immagine della GUI - Gamer Mode.
Immagine della GUI - Luminosità
Immagine della GUI - Luminosità massima
Immagine della GUI - SMART ENERGY SAVING.
Immagine della GUI - Gamer Mode.
Immagine della GUI - Luminosità
Immagine della GUI - Luminosità massima
Immagine della GUI - SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 1] Spegni la modalità Smart Energy Saving.

Immagine della GUI - Gamer Mode.

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 2] Imposta la Game Mode come Gamer 1

Immagine della GUI - Luminosità

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 3] Imposta la luminosità a 100.

Immagine della GUI - Luminosità massima

Come ottenere un OLED più luminoso

[Opzione 4] Imposta la luminosità massima su Alta.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Il consumo energetico può aumentare quando le opzioni sopracitate sono selezionate.

*Il fenomeno del burn-in può accadere quando qualsiasi opzione tra quelle sopracitate è selezionata.

Refresh rate 240Hz

Gioca alla velocità della luce

Il nuovo monitor UltraGear™ di LG offre la velocità ultrarapida di 240 Hz di frequenza di aggiornamento per un'esperienza di gioco ancora più competitiva.

Display OLED con refresh rate 240Hz.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Incredibile velocità
Tempo di risposta 0.03ms GtG

Grazie ai pixel autoilluminanti del pannello OLED puoi godere di un tempo di risposta di soli 0,03ms GtG, per un'esperienza di gioco realmente priva di reverse ghosting.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Gamer-centric design

Design pensato per i gamer

Esalta la tua postazione di gioco. Il design senza cornici su 4 lati e l'illuminazione ambientale sul retro ti assicurano la massima immersività, mentre la base regolabile in altezza, inclinazione, swivel e pivot ti consente di giocare nella posizione più confortevole possibile.

Design esagonale con stand a L.

Immagine front ambientata.

Immagine back ambientata.

Icona regolazione swivel.

Swivel

Icona regolazione tilt.

Tilt

Icona regolazione altezza.

Altezza

Icona design borderless 4 lati.

Borderless design

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Esperienza di gioco incredibilmente fluida

L'immagine mostra la fluidità del gioco. A sinistra è presente l'effetto di tearing, a destra no.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

La certificazione VESA AdaptiveSync assicura bassa latenza ad alte frequenze di aggiornamento, per un'esperienza di gioco più fluida, priva di effetti di tearing e stuttering.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

LG UltraGear™ OLED è stato testato e certificato da NVIDIA come monitor compatibile con G-SYNC®: garantisce una perfetta sincronizzazione tra GPU e pannello, eliminando gli effetti di tearing e stuttering, per un'esperienza di gioco fluida.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

La tecnologia AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro assicura una maggiore fluidità di movimento anche nel corso delle azioni ad alta risoluzione più concitate, riducendo l’effetto di tearing e gli scatti.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Le prestazioni della specifica sono paragonate a quelle di un modello privo di queste tecnologie di sincronizzazione.

*Ritardi o errori possono avvenire in base alla connessione internet.

Certificato VESA Clear MR13000

La certificazione VESA ClearMR 13000 assicura un'esperienza di gioco fluida, con motion blur ridotto anche nelle scene più movimentate.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Antiriflesso e basso riverbero

Niente distrazioni, guarda solo la tua partita

Grazie al trattamento antiriflesso e basso riverbero, LG UltraGear™ OLED riduce i riflessi nello schermo, garantendo un'esperienza visiva impeccabile anche in condizioni di forte luce ambientale, pur mantenendo un'eccezionale qualità delle immagini.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Live Color Low Blue Light

Con la tecnologia LG Live Color Low Blue Light puoi giocare e mantenere il confort dei tuoi occhi.

*I display LG OLED sono certificati come Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Numero di certificato: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*Le specifiche sopracitate possono variare in base alle condizioni d'uso e all'ambiente.

QHD OLED@240Hz da HDMI 2.1 e DP.

QHD OLED a 240Hz da HDMI 2.1 e DP

Connettività avanzata per veri gamer

LG UltraGear™ OLED è in grado di elaborare video in QHD con frequenza di aggiornamento fino a 240Hz da HDMI 2.1 e DisplayPort 1.4.

*Supporta una frequenza di aggiornamento rapida fino a 240Hz. Per funzionare correttamente, è necessaria una scheda grafica che supporti HDMI 2.1 e il cavo HDMI 2.1 (incluso nella confezione).

*La scheda grafica è venduta separatamente.

PBP & PIP

Più spazio per il multitasking

Questo monitor supporta fino a 2 PBP e PIP, consentendoti di vedere da due sorgenti su un solo schermo.

Lo schermo diviso per PC e laptop.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.

*Le prestazioni reali possono variare in base al PC e ai programmi eseguiti.

Jack cuffie a 4 poli.

Jack cuffie a 4 poli

Plugin per effetti sonori coinvolgenti

Divertiti a giocare mentre usi la chat vocale collegandoti con l’uscita cuffie a 4 poli. Inoltre, l’esperienza sarà ancora più coinvolgente grazie all’audio 3D di DTS Headphone:X.

*Cuffie vendute separatamente.

Gaming GUI

Interfaccia da gaming per una personalizzazione totale

I giocatori possono usare On-Screen Display e OnScreen Control per personalizzare la configurazione del monitor: dalla regolazione delle opzioni di base alla registrazione delle “User Defined Key” per impostare le scorciatoie.

*Per scaricare l'ultima versione di OnScreen Control, visita il sito LG.COM.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Proteggi il tuo schermo con OLED Care

OLED Care aiuta a prevenire il burn-in del display, che si verifica quando un'immagine statica ad alto contrasto è stata visualizzata per lungo tempo e viene cambiata con una nuova immagine.

*Questa funzione è disponibile solo con il joystick a 4 direzioni.

*Potrebbe non prevenire lo stampaggio o il burn-in con questo metodo.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reagisci più velocemente agli avversari. Con Dynamic Action Sync puoi ridurre il ritardo delle immagini e cogliere i momenti più decisivi in tempo reale.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer garantisce la massima visibilità perfino nelle scene più scure, rilevando automaticamente la zona più buia e illuminandola per permetterti di scovare i nemici.

Crosshair

Il mirino è fissato al centro per ottimizzare la precisione.

Contatore di FPS

Il contatore di FPS consente di verificare la fluidità del gioco. Che tu stia montando, giocando o guardando un film, ogni frame è cruciale. Con il contatore di FPS avrai sempre dati in tempo reale.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La funzione Crosshair non è disponibile quando il contatore di FPS è attivo.

*Il contatore FPS può visualizzare un valore che supera la frequenza di aggiornamento massima del monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Perfetta resa cromatica con la calibrazione hardware

Ottieni la massima resa cromatica con la calibrazione hardware e il software LG Calibration Studio, sfruttando al meglio l’ampio spettro cromatico e l’uniformità del display OLED QHD di LG.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo. 

*Il software e il sensore di calibrazione NON sono inclusi nella confezione. Per scaricare il software LG Calibration Studio più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI/PESO

  • Dimension con Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    887.8 x 491.2~611.2 x 309.9 mm

  • Dimension senza Stand (W x A x P) [mm]

    887.8 x 404.4 x 198.0 mm

  • Dimensioni con imballo (W x A x P) [mm]

    985 x 338 x 550 mm

  • Peso con Stand [kg]

    10.4 kg

  • Peso senza Stand [kg]

    7.0 kg

  • Peso con Imballo [kg]

    16.0 kg

CARATTERISTICHE

  • HDR 10

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • Effetto HDR

  • Calibrazione Colore di fabbrica

  • Calibrazione Hardware

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Reader Mode

  • Color Weakness

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

  • Crosshair

  • Contatore FPS

  • User Defined Key

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Illuminazione RGB LED

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Altre Caratteristiche

    VESA ClearMR 13000, VESA Adaptive Sync, Pixel Sound (Cinematic Sound OLED), Live Color Low Blue Light

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • HDMI

    2x (2.1)

  • DisplayPort

    1x (1.4 DSC)

  • USB Upstream

    1x (3.0)

  • USB Downstream

    2x (3.0)

  • Uscita SPDIF (Uscita Ottica)

  • Uscita Cuffie

    Sì (4 poli audio+mic)

POWER

  • Consumo Energetico (Tip.)

    52.2W

  • Consumo Energetico (Sleep Mode)

    <0.5W

  • Consumo Energetico (DC Off)

    <0.3W

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo di Alimentazione

  • Adattatore

  • HDMI

    Sì (2.1)

  • DisplayPort

  • USB A/B

DISPLAY

  • Dimensione Schermo [Pollici]

    39"

  • Dimensione Schermo [cm]

    99.1 cm

  • Risoluzione

    WQHD (3440x1440)

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    OLED

  • Formato

    21:9 Curvo (800R)

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    96 PPI

  • Luminosità (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    275 cd/m² / picco 1300 cd/m² (@HDR 3% APL)

  • Color Gamut (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 98.5%

  • Numero di Colori

    1.07 miliardi

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrasto (Tip.)

    1500000:1

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Tempo di Risposta

    0.03 ms GtG

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Angolo di visione

    178°/178°

  • Raggio di Curvatura

    800R

SOFTWARE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

  • Dual Controller

INFORMAZIONI SUL PRODOTTO

  • Design Borderless

    Design borderless 4 lati

  • OneClick Stand

  • Appendibile a Parete [mm]

    100x100 mm

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli