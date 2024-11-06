Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Centri di assistenza aria condizionata LG Centri di assistenza aria condizionata LG

Centri assistenza aria condizionata LG

Qui troverai le informazioni relative ai nostri centri di assistenza per i prodotti aria condizionata e a pompa di calore
 
 
 
 
TROVA IL CENTRO ASSISTENZA PIU' VICINO A TE SELEZIONANDO IL PRODOTTO INTERESSATO:
● MONO SPLIT, MULTI SPLIT RESIDENZIALI O COMMERCIALI
● IMPIANTI PROFESSIONALI VRF MULTI V
● POMPE DI CALORE THERMA V E SCALDACQUA
● CHILLER
 
 
 
MONO, MULTI SPLIT RESIDENZIALI O COMMERCIALI
 
Linea residenziale
 
Puoi visualizzare il centro di assistenza per il tuo condizionatore residenziale, cliccando sulla tua regione.
 
Mappa Italia
Mappa Italia
 
 
ABRUZZO BASILICATA CALABRIA CAMPANIA EMILIA ROMAGNA FRIULI LAZIO LIGURIA LOMBARDIA MARCHE MOLISE VALLE D'AOSTA PIEMONTE PUGLIA SARDEGNA SICILIA TOSCANA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE UMBRIA VENETO MALTA PIEMONTE VALLE D'AOSTA LOMBARDIA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE VENETO FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA LIGURIA EMILIA ROMAGNA TOSCANA UMBRIA MARCHE LAZIO ABRUZZO MOLISE PUGLIA CAMPANIA BASILICATA CALABRIA SICILIA SARDEGNA MALTA
IMPIANTI PROFESSIONALI VRF MULTI V
 
Linea professionale
 
Puoi visualizzare il centro di assistenza per il tuo condizionatore professionale, cliccando sulla tua regione.
 
Mappa Italia
Mappa Italia
 
 
ABRUZZO BASILICATA CALABRIA CAMPANIA EMILIA ROMAGNA FRIULI LAZIO LIGURIA LOMBARDIA MARCHE MOLISE VALLE D'AOSTA PIEMONTE PUGLIA SARDEGNA SICILIA TOSCANA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE UMBRIA VENETO MALTA PIEMONTE VALLE D'AOSTA LOMBARDIA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE VENETO FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA LIGURIA EMILIA ROMAGNA TOSCANA UMBRIA MARCHE LAZIO ABRUZZO MOLISE PUGLIA CAMPANIA BASILICATA CALABRIA SICILIA SARDEGNA MALTA
POMPE DI CALORE THERMA V E SCALDACQUA
 
Pompe di calore
 
Puoi visualizzare il centro di assistenza per la tua pompa di calore, cliccando sulla tua regione.
 
Mappa Italia
Mappa Italia
 
 
ABRUZZO BASILICATA CALABRIA CAMPANIA EMILIA ROMAGNA FRIULI LAZIO LIGURIA LOMBARDIA MARCHE MOLISE VALLE D'AOSTA PIEMONTE PUGLIA SARDEGNA SICILIA TOSCANA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE UMBRIA VENETO MALTA PIEMONTE VALLE D'AOSTA LOMBARDIA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE VENETO FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA LIGURIA EMILIA ROMAGNA TOSCANA UMBRIA MARCHE LAZIO ABRUZZO MOLISE PUGLIA CAMPANIA BASILICATA CALABRIA SICILIA SARDEGNA MALTA
CHILLER
 
Chiller
 
Puoi visualizzare il centro di assistenza per il tuo chiller, cliccando sulla tua regione.
 
Mappa Italia
Mappa Italia
 
 
ABRUZZO BASILICATA CALABRIA CAMPANIA EMILIA ROMAGNA FRIULI LAZIO LIGURIA LOMBARDIA MARCHE MOLISE VALLE D'AOSTA PIEMONTE PUGLIA SARDEGNA SICILIA TOSCANA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE UMBRIA VENETO MALTA PIEMONTE VALLE D'AOSTA LOMBARDIA TRENTINO ALTO ADIGE VENETO FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA LIGURIA EMILIA ROMAGNA TOSCANA UMBRIA MARCHE LAZIO ABRUZZO MOLISE PUGLIA CAMPANIA BASILICATA CALABRIA SICILIA SARDEGNA MALTA
 
 
Hai bisogno di ulteriore aiuto? Contattaci
 
 
 
 
Quando ci contatti per ottenere assistenza, preparati a fornire alcune informazioni essenziali come nome, cognome e indirizzo, codice modello, numero di serie, data di acquisto e una descrizione completa delle tue richieste. Queste informazioni aiuteranno LG a fornirti un' assistenza più rapida.
×
Abruzzo
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
ALTIERI ANTONIO & C. SAS Via Luigi Genova Rulli, 42 66054 Vasto (CH) Chieti 02.81.48 5454  
ALTIERI ANTONIO & C. SAS Via della Pineta, 80 65129 Pescara (PE) Pescara 02.81.48 5454  
CLIMA CONTROL DI D'AMARIO GIANNI Via Castel Troia, 10 64020 Bellante (TE) Teramo 02.81.48 5454  
EDILENERGIA SRL Via XX Settembre 450 67051 Avezzano (AQ) Aquila 02.81.48 5454  
 
×
Basilicata
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
TERMOSERVICE MATERA S.R.L. Via Dante Alighieri, 30 75100 Matera Matera 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
 
 
×
Calabria
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
CARBONE CLIMATIZZAZIONE SRL Via Dell' Artigianato 87040 Montalto Uffugo (CS) Cosenza 02.81.48 5454  
Giuseppe Perugino Via M. Perugino 152 88022 Curinga Catanzaro 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
 
×
Campania
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
ASSITEC SRL Via Esposito Ferraioli Antonio 3 84016 Pagani (SA) Salerno 02.81.48 5454  
DIEMME ELETTRONICA SAS VIA MICHELANGELO MAINENTI SNC 84078 Vallo della Lucania (SA) Salerno 02.81.48 5454  
ELETTRO SERVICE SAS DI ROCCO GIUSEPPE Via Antonio Sogliano 23/A 80141 Napoli Napoli 02.81.48 5454  
MULTITHERM DI PICCIUOLO JEANN Via Palinuro 27 84098 Pontecagnano Faiano (SA) Salerno 02.81.48 5454  
SYSTEM IMPIANTI di Fruncillo Gaetano Via San Pietro 1 83020 Forino (AV) Avellino 02.81.48 5454  
TECH S.A.S. DI QUAGLIANO SANDRO & C Via Cavarelli 10 84038 Sassano (SA) Salerno 02.81.48 5454  
 
×
Emilia Romagna
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
2G VIDEOCLIMA SRL Via San Cataldo 51 41123 Modena Modena 02.81.48 5454  
A.R.D.A. SERVICE SRL Via Nazionale Adriatica 165 47843 Misano Adriatico (RN) Rimini 02.81.48 5454  
A.V.A. CLIMA SRL Via Grieco 1 40024 Castel San Pietro Terme (BO) Bologna 02.81.48 5454  
ASSISTENZA TERMOTECNICA DI TANA STEFANO & C SNC Via S. Giovenale 78 47922 VISERBA Rimini 02.81.48 5454  
BALDININI FOR CLIMA DI BALDININI MASSIMILIANO & C Via G.Da Serravalle n.2 47822 Santarcangelo di Romagna Rimini 02.81.48 5454  
CLIMATECNICA DI CASALBONI MATTEO via vicinale dei Montali 295 47035 Gambettola Forli' - Cesena 02.81.48 5454  
IMMERCLIMA Via Guicciardi 7/F 42122 Reggio Emilia Reggio Emilia 02.81.48 5454  
PAVANI MICHELE Viale Carducci 1C 44034 Ferrara Ferrara 02.81.48 5454  
SATE & CLIMA SNC DI CLEMENTI ELIA E DI FLAVIO GUIDO Via Coriano, 58 BL. 21/E 47924 Rimini ( RN ) Rimini 02.81.48 5454  
TERMOSERVICE SNC DI BEZZI ENRICO & C. VIA DISMANO 114/N 48124 Ravenna (RN) Ravenna 02.81.48 5454  
×
Friuli Venezia Giulia
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
Elettricità Diego Desco Strada di Guardiella, 52 34128 Trieste Trieste 02.81.48 5454  
MB DI MENOTTI VIOLA & C. S.A.S. IMPIANTI IDRAULICI E TERMOIDRAULICI VIA CANTORE ANTONIO GENERALE, 49 33100 Udine (UD) Udine 02.81.48 5454
TECNOCALOR SNC di DIMASI ANDREA e ROBERTO VIA L. ZANUSSI 28 33033 Codroipo (UD) Udine 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
 
×
Lazio
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
C.A.T. D INGIULLO S.N.C. Via Giovanni Vitelleschi 21 00193 Roma Roma 02.81.48 5454  
D.S.C. Srl Placido Rizzotto, 1B 00043 Ciampino (RM) Roma 02.81.48 5454  
ELECTRONIC GUARD SNC VIA GIORDANO BRUNO 40 01021 ACQUAPENDENTE VITERBO 02.81.48 5454  
FRATARCANGELI EDOARDO Via Valle Paradiso 5 03027 Ripi (FR) Frosinone 02.81.48 5454  
GI.ZETA SAS DI GREEN F. E ZACCA Via Di Borghesiana 396/398 00132 Roma (RM) Roma 02.81.48 5454  
GVM ENERGY Via Guerriero Nenna, 6A 00053 Civitavecchia (RM) Civitavecchia 02.81.48 5454  
INNOTEC di DE SANTIS SIMONE VIA STAZIONE SUPINO 178 03013 FERENTINO Frosinone 02.81.48 5454  
MD SRL Via Tiburtina, km 25,600 00012 Villanova di Guidonia (RM) Roma 02.81.48 5454  
PROJECT 2020 SRL V.le Giuseppe Mazzini, 7 04100 Latina Latina 02.81.48 5454  
×
Liguria
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
Murialdo Stelvio S.R.L. Piazza Mameli 5/3 17100 Savona Savona 02.81.48 5454  
RIVIERA SERVICE CENTER SAS Via Ansaldi, 49 18038 Sanremo (IM) Imperia 02.81.48 5454  
TECNOGAMMA SNC DI CEVASCO G. E C. Via Struppa, 106/108 R 16165 Genova Genova 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
×
Lombardia
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
A.M. ELETTROTECNICA DI ARGHENINI MASSIMILIANO Via Lago D'Iseo, 32 26900 Lodi (LO) Lodi 02.81.48 5454  
APE SRL Via Buoso da Dovara 14/a 26100 Cremona Cremona 02.81.48 5454  
BALDINA SRL VIA MONTE SANTO 23 21049 VARESE(VA) Varese 02.81.48 5454  
BL SNC DI BERETTA & C Via Schiapparelli 18 20851 Lissone (MB) Monza e Brianza 02.81.48 5454  
BRAGA SERVICE srl VIA SOLFERINO 2 22020 FALOPPIO Como 02.81.48 5454  
CLIMALINE SRL Via Desio, 31 20813 Bovisio Masciago (MB) Milano 02.81.48 5454  
DM SERVIZI SRL CORSO NOVARA 219A 27029 VIGEVANO VIGEVANO 02.81.48 5454  
GARDA CALOR DI FLORIOLI E C SNC VIA GARIBALDI 42 25080 SALO' BRESCIA 02.81.48 5454  
GATTI ROBERTO IMPIANTI Via Grisini 16 27040 Campospinoso (PV) Pavia 02.81.48 5454  
LOMBARDI GIUSEPPE SNC DI LOMBARDI SANDRO E STEFANO Via Poerio n. 18 27029 Vigevano (PV) Vigevano 02.81.48 5454  
MONDOCLIMA SRL Via C. Battisti, 14/a 24062 Costa Volpino (BG) Brescia 02.81.48 5454  
NUOVA EUROFRIGOR SRL Via Campo Bratela, 53 20069 Vaprio D'Adda (MI) Bergamo 02.81.48 5454  
POLETTI CLIMA SRL Via Leone XIII 14 20145 Milano Milano 02.81.48 5454  
PUNTO CLIMA SERVICE SRL Via Artigianato 1 24040 Pontirolo Nuovo (BG) Bergamo 02.81.48 5454  
PUNTO SERVICE SNC Via Paoli, 82 22100 Como Como 02.81.48 5454  
S-TECH SRL Via I Maggio, 21 23873 Missaglia (LC) Lecco 02.81.48 5454  
TREVICALOR Sas di Croda Cristina & C. VIA ROGGIA VIGNOLA 9 24047 Treviglio Treviglio 02.81.48 5454  
ZUCCHI S.R.L. Via Europa 21 23026 Ponte in Valtellina (SO) Sondrio 02.81.48 5454  
×
Marche
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
CLIMACOOL SRL Strada Comunale Bellaluce, 5 61040 Mondavio (PU) Pesaro 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
 
 
×
Molise
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
×
Piemonte
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
ALBA COMPRESSORI DI DEFILIPPA SERGIO Via Alba, 22/C 12050 Castagnito (CN) Cuneo 02.81.48 5454  
BVTRADE SRL VIA ROMA, 80 15067 Novi Ligure (AL) Alessandria 02.81.48 5454  
CENTRO CLIMA SAS Via Castelgomberto nr. 96 scala A 10137 Torino Torino 02.81.48 5454  
CLIMATEK SERVIZI SRL Via Savigliano 113 12037 Saluzzo (CN) Saluzzo 02.81.48 5454  
COMFORTLINE DI RINELLA MATTEO via Torino 19 12040 Vezza D'Alba (CN) Cuneo 02.81.48 5454  
SETTIMOCLIMA SRL Corso Giuseppe Trattini 64 10154 Torino Torino 02.81.48 5454  
×
Puglia
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
CAMPANA CLIMA SRL Via salvatore matarrese 2/L 70124 bari (BA) Bari 02.81.48 5454  
CLIMATEC SRL UNIPERSONALE CORSO UMBERTO 280 74012 CRISPIANO (TA) Taranto 02.81.48 5454  
CLIMATECH SERVIZI SRL DI CAPONE MARCELLO Via Tramacere 13 73010 Lequile (LE) Lecce 02.81.48 5454  
GALIZIA ASSISTENZA SRL VIA DE GASPARI 4B 72018 SAN MICHELE S.NO BRINDISI 02.81.48 5454  
SC CLIMA SRLS VIA TRINITÁ, S.N.C. 71010 SERRACAPRIOLA Foggia 02.81.48 5454  
STARTUP SRL SP 231 KM 31.300 SNC 76123 Andria (BAT) Barletta Andria Trani 02.81.48 5454  
×
Sardegna
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
CLIMAENERGY SAS DI MIRKO RUIU VIA G.GARIBALDI 58A 07026 Olbia Olbia-Tempio 02.81.48 5454  
I.T.C. DI BECCHERE GIAN CARLO VIA REPUBBLICA, 21 08013 Bosa Oristano 02.81.48 5454  
L.D. CLIMA DI LUIGI DELUSSU Via Bronte 5 09030 Elmas (CA) Cagliari 02.81.48 5454  
RI.EL.CO.TERM.SNC VIA RUINADAS 16A 07026 Olbia (SS) Sassari 02.81.48 5454  
Tecno Art di Luigi Utzeri VIA DELL'ERICA 1 09043 Muravera (SU) Provincia del Sud Sardegna 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
×
Sicilia
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
AIR SYSTEM SERVICE S.R.L. VIA NAPOLI 5A - 7A 95012 Aci Castello Catania 02.81.48 5454  
DE PASQUALE IMPIANTI SRL Contrada Berbaro 77/C 91025 Marsala Trapani 02.81.48 5454  
DI FONZO F.DO & FIGLI SNC VIA R. LORIA 4/6 90142 Palermo (PA) Palermo 02.81.48 5454  
EURO IMPIANTI DI BONFIGLIO FRANCESCO Via Comunale Sperone SNC 98158 Messina (ME) Messina 02.81.48 5454  
MG Impianti srl VIA SANTA BARBARA 4B 98061 Brolo (ME) Messina 02.81.48 5454  
NOVATEC GROUP SRL VIA TENENTE MINNITI 7 92024 CANICATTI' Canicattì 02.81.48 5454  
POLARIS SRL Via Franchetti 37 95123 Catania Catania 02.81.48 5454  
TECNO INSTAL SAS Via Cadorna 261 97100 Ragusa (RG) Ragusa 02.81.48 5454  
VERNENGO SERVIZI S.R.L. Fondo Chiusa Grande 9/D 90146 Palermo (PA) Palermo 02.81.48 5454  
×
Toscana
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
ASAA DI ESPOSITO SALVATORE VIA POZZO VECCHIO 57031 Capoliveri (LI) Capoliveri 02.81.48 5454  
BM SERVICE S.N.C. DI MAURIZIO BUCHETTI E BORIS MARI Via Smeraldo, 18/A 58100 Grosseto (GR) Grosseto 02.81.48 5454  
CLIMA CENTER SRL Via Vittorio Barbieri, 8 50141 Firenze (FI) Firenze 02.81.48 5454  
GAGLIARDI SRL VIA MASSETANA ROMANA 52 53100 SIENA SIENA 02.81.48 5454  
GRUPPO SB SRL Via Toscoromagnola, 240 56025 Pontedera (PI) Pisa 02.81.48 5454  
ITALCLIMA SNC DI NOCENTINI Via Luigi Borgioli 31/37 59100 Prato Prato 02.81.48 5454  
LISI ANTONIO SRL via Palmiro Togliatti 23 52018 Castel San Niccolo’ (AR) Arezzo 02.81.48 5454  
S.A.R.E.T. DI MAGNANELLI LORENZO & C. S.A.S. Via industria 10 58022 Follonica (GR) Grosseto 02.81.48 5454  
TERMOCLIMA SAS DI MARRAGHINI LUIGI & C. Via 2 Giugno, 43 52010 Capolona (AR) Arezzo 02.81.48 5454  
×
Trentino Alto Adige
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
×
Umbria
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
PUNTO CLIMA s.n.c di Biscarini Marco e Bettolini Luca Vocabolo Ripe, 76 06055 Marsciano (PG) Perugia 02.81.48 5454  
S.A.RI.CO. S.R.L. Via T.A. Edison, 38 06135 Perugia (PG) Perugia 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
×
Veneto
 
Centro di assistenza Indirizzo CAP Città Provincia Telefono  
DIELLE SERVICE SRL VIA VEGLIA 24 31014 COLLE UMBERTO (TV) Treviso 02.81.48 5454  
EG SERVICE VIA VITTORIO VENETO 95/B 35019 Tombolo (PD) Padova 02.81.48 5454  
ENERGY SYSTEM SNC Via Monte Grappa 12 35030 Selvazzano Dentro (PD) Padova 02.81.48 5454  
EG SERVICE presso Eden Working Viale delle Nazioni, 10 37135 Verona (VR) Verona 02.81.48 5454  
VIT GIOVANNI SNC Via San Martino, 26 30026 Portogruaro (VE) Venezia 02.81.48 5454  
 
 
×
Valle d'Aosta
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
×
Malta
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
