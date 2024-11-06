Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Centri di assistenza telefonia e LG Gram LG

Centri telefonia e LG Gram

Qui troverai le informazioni relative ai nostri centri di assistenza per i prodotti telefonia, i computer portatili LG Gram, e le cuffie LG
 
 
 
Puoi ricercare il centro di assistenza per la raccolta del tuo dispositivo di telefonia, dei computer portatili LG Gram, e delle cuffie LG, cliccando sulla tua regione:
 
Hai bisogno di ulteriore aiuto? Contattaci
 
 
 
 
Quando ci contatti per ottenere assistenza, preparati a fornire alcune informazioni essenziali come nome, cognome e indirizzo, codice modello, numero di serie, data di acquisto e una descrizione completa delle tue richieste. Queste informazioni aiuteranno LG a fornirti un' assistenza più rapida.
×
Abruzzo
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
MARINANGELI FABRIZIO (telefonia) VIA ROCCO CARABBA 27 67100 L'AQUILA AQ 0862 310279 0862 413083  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
 
×
Basilicata
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
PHONE SERVICE DI RICCARDI VITO (telefonia) VIA SANTO STEFANO 51 75100 MATERA MT 0835 330314 0835 330314  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
 
×
Calabria
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
AUDIOVIDEO SNC DI VARRESE & COSTAN. (telefonia) VIA A.DE GASPERI 4/B 89900 VIBO VALENTIA VV 0963 45571 0963 45571/2  
A.T.L. SNC DI ANDREA LATELLA & C. (telefonia) P.ZZA UMBERTO I 6 88900 CROTONE KR 0962 20751 0962 20751  
PROTEL DI LICANDRO SARINO (telefonia) VIA RAVAGNESE INF. 5 89133 REGGIO CALABRIA RC 0965 641436 0965 641436  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
×
Campania
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
MARCUS ELETTRONICA DI DE CHIARA R. (telefonia) VIA BRIGATA AVELLINO 174 83100 AVELLINO AV 0825 782162 0825 782161  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
 
×
Emilia Romagna
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
LAB. LELLI ODO & C. SNC (telefonia) VIA CESENATICO 5442 47521 CESENA FC 0547 311028 0547 329001  
LINKS TELEFONIA SNC (telefonia) VIA ADRIATICA 15/G 47838 RICCIONE RN 0541 692292 0541 699462  
OSCAR ELETTRONICA S.R.L. (telefonia) VIA ROMEA 122/A 48121 RAVENNA RA 0544 64555 0544 479071  
PUCCINI VALERIO (telefonia) VIA FRANCESCO SANGIORGI 7/A 40026 IMOLA BO 0542 681313 0542 361017  
ELETTROCLINICA S.A.S. (telefonia) VIA BEROALDO 59/E 40127 BOLOGNA BO 051 6330362 051 6330433  
NIKAM SNC (telefonia) VIA G. VERGA 45 44100 FERRARA FE 0532 900938 0532 900938  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
×
FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
×
Lazio
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
SENTEC (per i portatili LG Gram) VIA EDOARDO D'ONOFRIO 9 LOCALE 22 00155 ROMA RM 06 40801634 N/D  
LOGYC 2.0 DI DI SORA G. (telefonia) VIA TOMMASO LANDOLFI 313 03100 FROSINONE FR 0775 260104 0775 260104  
 
 
 
×
Liguria
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
IGC ELETTRONICA (telefonia) VIA PISACANE 60R 16129 GENOVA GE 010 588913 N/D  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
 
×
Lombardia
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
TELCENTER DI TIZIANO ANGELINIS (telefonia) VIA TONALE 2H 23100 SONDRIO SO 0342 514374 0342 514374  
MITAR TELECOM SERVICE SNC (telefonia) VIA DASTE E SPALENGA 3 24125 BERGAMO BG 035 402280 035 19967646  
ALCO ELECTRONIC SERVICE SAS (telefonia) C.SO SEMPIONE 198 20025 LEGNANO MI 0331 442512 0331 740902  
MICROMEDIA S.A.S. DI ZANESI E C. (telefonia) VIA GHISLERI 24/B 26100 CREMONA CR 0372 590120 0372 437609  
D.M. SERVICE SNC (telefonia) VIA MICHELANGELO 38 46100 CERESE DI VIRGILIO MN 0376 368111 N/D  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
×
Marche
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
×
Molise
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
ELECTRONIC SERVICE SNC (telefonia) VIA AMERICA 27 86039 TERMOLI CB 0875 83640 0875 83640  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
 
×
Piemonte
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
A.B. DI MARCUZZI LORETTA (telefonia) VIA ARNULFO 16/A 13900 BIELLA BI 015 351072 015 351072  
ALPILAB SNC (telefonia) C.SO GIOVANNI XXIII 11 12100 CUNEO CN 0171 690384 0171 648063  
TELEFONTEST S.A.S. DI PAVANELLO MAS (telefonia) VIA ISONZO 9 15121 ALESSANDRIA AL 0131 55850 0131 445914  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
×
Puglia
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
NEW CELLULAR S.A.S. (telefonia) VIA F. CAVALLOTTI 143 74100 TARANTO TA 099 4520009 099 4520009  
TECHNOTEL DI MARCO RIZZO (telefonia) VIA COLOMBO CRISTOFORO 22 72100 BRINDISI BR 0831 562968 0831 562968  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
×
Sardegna
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
LA VIDEO ELETTRONICA SNC (telefonia) VIA SARDEGNA 91 09170 ORISTANO OR 0783 300026 0783 301598  
3A ASSISTANCE S.N.C. (telefonia) V.LE S. AVENDRACE 202 09122 CAGLIARI CA 070 2046234 N/D  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
×
Sicilia
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
×
Toscana
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
ASSISTENZA CB CARE SNC (telefonia) VIA FRANCESCO FERRUCCI 180 59100 PRATO PO 0574 442985 0574 472044  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
 
×
Trentino Alto Adige
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
AB ELETTRONICA DI ANDREA BERGAMO (telefonia) P.ZZA DEL TRIDENTE - VIA BRENNERO 11 - 262G 38100 TRENTO TN 0461 830184 0461 830184  
MARCOLONGO GIANFRANCO & C. SNC FILIALE (telefonia) VIA DE GASPERI 124 38100 TRENTO TN 0461 923565 N/D  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
×
Umbria
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
AD SERVICE DI APOSTOLICO DANIELE (telefonia) VIA VASARI G. COMPARTO B 06034 FOLIGNO PG 0742 21024 0742 21024  
OMEGA SNC (telefonia) VIA FRACASSINI 27/29 06129 PERUGIA PG 075 5057809 075 5057806  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
 
×
Veneto
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
MARCOLONGO G. FRANCO SNC (telefonia) VIA TOMMASO CAMPANELLA 1 37133 VERONA VR 045 8402682 045 527377  
TELESERVICE SAS DI G.PIANI & C. (telefonia) VIA GIOVANNI XXIII 2 31058 SUSEGANA TV 0438 435355 0438 686944  
ELECTRONIC SERVICE SNC (telefonia) VIA LUSIANA 2 36061 BASSANO DEL GRAPPA VI 0424 581945 0424 582028  
Per portatili LG Gram: Contattaci
 
×
Valle d'Aosta
 
Non disponibile. Contattaci
 
 
 
 
×
Malta
 
Centro di raccolta Indirizzo Numero civico CAP Città Provincia Telefono Fax    
RV ELECTRONICS LTD RV ELECTRONICS LTD AT2 M9083 MARSA MALTA ZZ 00356 21314765 00356 21315118  
 
 
 
 