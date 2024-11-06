Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Guarda tantissimi canali in streaming. Gratis.

LG Channels è il nostro servizio esclusivo di contenuti in streaming totalmente gratuito che ti offre un’ampia selezione di canali dal vivo e on-demand.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

L’icona di una mano che tiene una carta di credito presenta una barra e sotto il testo “Nessun pagamento”. L’icona di un abbonamento sulla TV è attraversata da una barra e sotto c’è il testo “Nessun abbonamento”. L’icona di un set-top box è attraversata da una barra e sotto c’è il testo “No set-top”.

Contenuti gratuiti

Nessun costo. Nessun contratto. Nessun cavo.

Cosa devi fare per iniziare a guardare i contenuti su LG Channels? Niente! Devi solo selezionare il canale che preferisci e goderti lo spettacolo.

Una LG TV ha una sovrapposizione del programma TV visualizzato sul programma TV attualmente in riproduzione.

Canali dal vivo

Il film sta per iniziare: mettiti comodo

Proprio come dei classici canali TV, sugli LG Channels trovi tanti programmi in diretta. Apri la pratica guida elettronica e scegli ciò che ti interessa, senza mettere in pausa il canale precedente.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

I poster dei spettacoli TV esclusivi sono mostrati in una griglia angolata.

Canali locali

Trovi anche tanti canali italiani

Dai film comici ai classici degli spaghetti western, sugli LG Channels trovi diversi canali dedicati al cinema italiano d'altri tempi. 

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione.

**I contenuti possono variare senza preavviso. I diritti delle immagini sono dei rispettivi detentori.

