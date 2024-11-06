Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Fatta su misura per te

Grazie all'intelligenza artificiale integrata in webOS, il tuo TV si adatta ai tuoi gusti e alle tue preferenze.

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot e AI Voice recognition vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

****Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Ancora una volta LG è il primo della classe per un sistema smart TV integrato

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più

Logo webOS Re:New Program su uno sfondo nero con una sfera circolare gialla, arancione e viola nella parte inferiore.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

Il tuo TV riceverà nuove funzioni nel corso degli anni a venire.

Cinque rettangoli di diversi colori sono sfalsati verso l'alto, ciascuno etichettato con un anno da "webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Le frecce rivolte verso l'alto si trovano tra i rettangoli, etichettati da "Aggiornamento 1" a "Aggiornamento 4".

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2023 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

My Profile

Uno spazio interamente per te

Ciascun membro della tua famiglia può creare un proprio profilo, in modo da personalizzare la schermata principale e ricevere consigli in base a ciò che guarda.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Potrebbero essere visualizzati contenuti ridotti o limitati a seconda della regione e della connettività di rete.

***Si possono creare e visualizzare un massimo di 10 profili sulla home screen

Quick Card

Accesso diretto ai tuoi interessi

Ti basta un click, et voilà: con le Quick Card puoi accedere rapidamente ai giochi, alle tue playlist preferite, alle app per il lavoro da remoto e altro ancora.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Le funzionalità, i menu e le app supportati riportati sopra potrebbero variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

Sports Portal

Dedicato agli appassionati di sport

Tuffati nell’azione da Sports Portal, la home di tutti i tuoi sport preferiti con partite in diretta, momenti salienti, classifiche e altro ancora su un unico schermo.

Sports Alert

Sempre aggiornato sulle partite

Imposta le tue squadre preferite per ricevere delle notifiche sulle prossime partite, sui gol e sui risultati in tempo reale, anche mentre stai guardando altro.

Modalità Sport

L'immagine giusta per goderti al meglio le partite

Abbiamo creato una modalità apposita per gli eventi sportivi, in modo da offrirti la migliore luminosità, contrasto, acustica e un'azione più fluida.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I servizi e i campionati supportati possono variare a seconda della regione e del Paese.

***È necessaria una connessione internet.

****La funzione Sports Alert è disponibile solo per le squadre e i giocatori registrati nel menu Le mie squadre. 

Multi View

Per chi vive in multitasking

Se uno schermo non è sufficiente, dividilo in 2… o addirittura in 4! Puoi usare il TV come doppio monitor per il tuo PC, oppure visualizzare il browser in una finestra affiancata e altro ancora.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Quando si usa il Multi View, le impostazioni dell’immagine e dell’audio sono uniche per tutte le sorgenti utilizzate.

***Il supporto per la modalità a 2 o 4 finestre varia in base al modello e al Paese. La modalità Multi View a 3 o 4 finestre è disponibile solo con le serie M4 e G4.)

AI Picture Wizard

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

*AI Picture Wizard è disponibile sulle serie di TV OLED evo M4, OLED evo G4, OLED evo C4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, QNED86, QNED87 e 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Il tuo assistente è sempre pronto.

Anche quando il TV è spento, puoi chiedere informazioni come l'orario, il meteo, i risultati sportivi e gli appuntamenti che hai su Google Calendar.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate. 

**La funzione Always Ready (Pronto all'uso) è disponibile sulle serie di TV LG OLED evo M4, G4, C4, LG OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, QNED86, QNED87 e 86NANO80.

Un Telecomando Puntatore con il pulsante centrale da cui è emanata una luce rosa neon attorno per evidenziarli. Dal telecomando arriva un segnale rosa con un fumetto rosa sopra al telecomando puntatore.

Telecomando puntatore con AI

Facile come un mouse, veloce come una bacchetta magica

Rendi la tua Smart TV ancora più facile da usare! Con il Telecomando puntatore navighi fra i cotenuti con un gesto del polso e puoi perfino usare i comandi vocali chiedendo ciò che ti serve all'Intelligenza Artificiale.

*Il supporto, le funzionalità e le caratteristiche del Telecomando Puntatore possono variare a seconda della regione e alla lingua supportata, anche per lo stesso modello.

**È necessaria una connessione internet.

***AI Concierge è fornito solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

Una TV LG mostra l'immagine di una donna e di un cane in un vasto campo. Nella parte inferiore dello schermo, il testo "Consiglia nuove parole chiave ogni volta che premi il pulsante del microfono sul telecomando" viene visualizzato accanto a un'immagine circolare rosa-viola. Le barre rosa mostrano le seguenti parole chiave: Film con cani, Cane, Autunno, Relax, Amicizia. Di fronte alla TV LG, il telecomando LG Magic è puntato verso la TV con cerchi concentrici viola neon attorno al pulsante del microfono. Accanto al telecomando viene visualizzata l'immagine di un dito che preme un pulsante e il testo "Pressione breve".

AI Concierge

L'Intelligenza Artificiale al tuo servizio

Più cerchi contenuti e più l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV potrà consigliarti delle keyword sulla base dei tuoi gusti, delle tendenze del momento o dei consigli che possono tornarti utili.

*“For you keword” sull’AI Concierge è fornito solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

**I consigli sulle parole chiave si basano sulla cronologia di ricerca e variano in base all’app e all’ora del giorno.

Vengono visualizzate immagini del prima e del dopo di una LG TV una a fianco all’altra. La schermata “Prima” presenta un’immagine scura con un popup per l’AI Help Desk. L’utente scrive nella chat: “Lo schermo è scuro”. La risposta dice: “Ciao, sembra ci sia un problema con lo schermo. Lo risolvo velocemente. Ottimizzando le impostazioni dello schermo puoi vedere le immagini più chiare e più nette”. L’utente fa clic sul tasto “Optimize” (ottimizza). La schermata “Dopo” ha un’immagine più brillante e netta. Il popup della chat AI Help Desk dice: “Ottimizzando le impostazione dello schermo. Modalità immagine = vivace. Risparmio energetico = max. Riduci luce blu = on. L’ottimizzazione delle impostazioni è completata”.

Accessibilità

AI Chatbot rende la TV più accessibile.

I nostri TV sono pensati per abbattere le barriere. Grazie all'AI Chatbot integrato e ai menu rapidi, puoi controllare facilmente tutte le impostazioni di accessibilità del tuo TV.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Il servizio può variare a seconda della regione e del Paese.

***È necessaria una connessione internet.

****AI Chatbot è fornito solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

Home Hub

Controlla la tua casa smart da un unico posto.

Home Hub ti consente di controllare il tuo ecosistema smart direttamente dal TV, inclusi dispositivi mobili, soundbar e IoT come illuminazione smart, riscaldamento, ventilazione, aria condizionata...

*LG supporta i dispositivi Wi-Fi "Matter". I servizi e le funzionalità supportati da “Matter” possono variare a seconda dei dispositivi collegati. La connessione iniziale per ThinQ e Matter deve avvenire tramite l’app ThinQ sul tuo smartphone.

**L’utilizzo della funzione vocale in vivavoce senza telecomando è possibile solo con i processori α9 con AI e α11 con AI. Può variare a seconda dei prodotti e delle regioni.

Una LG TV montata su una parete in un soggiorno, su cui sono raffigurati un leone e un cucciolo di leone. Un uomo seduto in primo piano con uno smartphone in mano che mostra la stessa immagine dei leoni. Un’immagine di tre barre curve rosse al neon viene visualizzata appena sopra lo smartphone rivolto verso la TV.

Connettività con lo smartphone

Invia le tue app direttamente al TV

Guarda i contenuti dal tuo iPhone o dal tuo smartphone Android sul grande schermo del TV in tutta semplicità grazie alla compatibilità con Apple AirPlay e Chromecast.

"*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Apple, il logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit sono marchi di Apple Inc., registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi.

***Supporto per AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast integrato e può variare in base alla regione e alla lingua.

****LG supporta i dispositivi Wi-Fi "Matter". I servizi e le funzionalità supportati da "Matter" possono variare a seconda dei dispositivi collegati. La connessione iniziale fra ThinQ e Matter deve avvenire tramite l'app mobile ThinQ.

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 e B4 sono messi in fila, su uno sfondo nero con sottili vortici di colore. L’emblema “OLED TV numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni” si trova nell’immagine. L’esclusione di responsabilità recita: “*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.”

NUOVA GAMMA LG OLED

Da 11 anni, sempre al top

Da 11 anni, sempre al top Scopri di più