4K Ultra HD ブルーレイディスク™プレーヤー

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

お取り扱い店舗

4K Ultra HD ブルーレイディスク™プレーヤー

UBK80S

4K Ultra HD ブルーレイディスク™プレーヤー

Front view
4Kによる高精細な美しい映像表現

4Kによる高精細な
美しい映像表現

フルハイビジョンの4倍の画素数となる4K映像（3840×2160）の再生に対応。
高精細な美しい映像表現を可能にします。また、フルハイビジョン映像も4K信号にアップコンバートして、高精細な映像で楽しめます。

*画像はイメージです。

4K時代のHDRと広色域規格（BT.2020）に対応

4K時代のHDRと
広色域規格(BT.2020)
に対応

最新の｢HDR10｣に対応。従来映像方式では100nitまでしかできなかった明るさを、HDRは1,000～10,000nit*まで拡張。明暗差の大きいシーンや、真昼の太陽などの明るい光源まで、実際に目で見た感覚に近い映像表現を可能にします。
また、次世代映像用の色域｢BT.2020｣によって従来のブルーレイディスク™では表現できなかった豊かな色彩を実現します。

*HDRの規格上の数値です。出力できる最大の輝度はテレビやモニターによって異なります。
*画像はイメージです。

ブルーレイプレーヤー blu-ray player

*画像はイメージです。

K4アップスケーリング

4Kアップ
スケーリング

地上波や､DVD､低解像度のファイルコンテンツなどの低解像度映像もアップスケーリングして、フルHDの高精細で美しい映像で表示させます。

*画像はイメージです。

ブルーレイプレーヤー blu-ray player

4K/60pに対応

HDMI2.0a準拠となる4K/60pの再生に対応。
1秒間に60コマ表示できるので、より滑らかな映像表示を実現します。

*画像はイメージです。

端子
             　

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

付属品

簡易取扱説明書

電池

単四形乾電池(AAA)

リモコン

接続・接続機能

有線ネットワーク

○(10Base-T/100Base-TX)

寸法・重量

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）

430×45.5×205 (突起含まず)

重量（kg）

1.92

出入力端子

HDMI出力(映像+音声)

1(HDMI 2.0a/HDCP2.2)

RJ45

1

光デジタル出力(S/PDIF)

1

USB

1(USB2.0)

その他

JANコード

49-89027-027473

保証期間

1年間

対応フォーマット､コーデック

映像 - 3GP

映像 - DAT

映像 - FLV

映像 - H.265

映像 - M4V

映像 - MKV

映像 - MOV

映像 - MP4

映像 - MPEG2 PS/TS

映像 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

映像 - MPEG-1

映像 - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

映像 - TS

映像 - VOB

映像 - Xvid

音声- AAC (Decoding)

音声- Dolby Atmos (Bitstream/ Decoding)

音声- Dolby Digital (Bitstream/ Decoding)

音声- Dolby Digital Plus (Bitstream/ Decoding)

音声- Dolby TrueHD (Bitstream/ Decoding)

音声- DTS (Bitstream/ Decoding)

音声- FLAC (Decoding)

音声- LPCM (Bitstream / Decoding)

音声- MP3 (Decoding)

音声- MPEG 1/2 L2 (Bitstream/ Decoding)

電源

消費電力(標準値)

17W

電源オフ時

0.5W以下

入力

100-120V 50/60Hz

再生メディア

CD

Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

ブルーレイ

BD-ROM(SL/DL/TL) : BDMV/Ultra HD Blu-ray/BD Live™/Blu-ray 3D BD-R(SL/DL/LTH) : BDMV/BDAV BD-RE(SL/DL) : BDMV/BDAV

DVD

DVD-ROM(SL/DL) : DVD Video DVD-R(SL/DL)/DVD-RW(SL/DL) : DVD Video/AVCREC/AVCHD/DVD-VR(CPRM) DVD+R(SL/DL)/DVD+RW : DVD Video/AVCREC/AVCHD/DVD-VR(CPRM)

USBストレージファイル再生

動画/音声/画像

映像機能

アップスケーリング

○(1080p/4K)

BT.2020/BT.709

HDR

SDR-HDR変換

ノイズリダクション

xvYCC

