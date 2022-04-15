『着たお洋服を毎回クリーニングに出すって大変じゃないですか。だけど家の洗濯機で洗ってしまうと生地が痛んだり、型崩れしちゃう。ケアが難しいヴィンテージならなおさらです。LG Stylerがあればそんな悩みが解決するかなと思い、導入することにしました。実際に使ってみて、本当に驚きました。仕上がったニットがフワフワで、すごく気持ち良くって。食事後についた匂いも落としてくれるから、帰宅後はLG Stylerに直行です(笑)』

『見た目もミラー付きでスタイリッシュだし、置いてみたら圧迫感なくスッキリ。黒色の家具やインテリアとも相性がいいですね。それに、家に遊びに来た友人がみんな口を揃えて「使いたい！」って言うぐらい、評判もいいんですよ』