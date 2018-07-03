We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG-V500 (LG G Pad 8.3) 修理受付終了のご案内
07/03/2018
LG-V500 (LG G Pad 8.3) 修理受付終了のご案内
2018年7月4日
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社
平素よりLG製品をご愛用いただき、誠にありがとうございます。
このたび、 LG-V500 (LG G Pad 8.3)の最終製造から4年を迎える為、
修理受付を終了する事になりました。
何卒ご理解を賜ります様、よろしくお願い申し上げます。
修理受付終了日：2018年7月27日(金)
■本件に関するお問い合わせ先
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン カスタマーセンター
0120-407-722 (無料)
050-3188-3900 (有料)
受付時間 9:00 ~ 18:00 (年末年始および当社指定日を除く)
今後とも弊社製品をご愛顧のほど、よろしくお願い申し上げます。
- 前の
LG-E960 (Nexus4) 修理受付終了のご案内 11/09/2017
- 次へ
LG-D620J(G2 mini)修理受付終了のご案内 11/11/2018
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/jp/ja/support/announcement/JPNTC180704123960.html isCopied
paste