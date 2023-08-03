Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG WebCam VC23GA

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

お取り扱い店舗

LG WebCam VC23GA

VC23GA

LG WebCam VC23GA

Front view

よりスマートで
インタラクティブなテレビ体験

LG WebCamを使用すると、高解像度カメラ、内蔵デュアルマイク、マルチビュー機能を使用して、ビデオ会議、フィットネスなどのwebOS体現を強化できます。洗練されたデザインは、テレビにぴったりとフィットし、カメラを使用していないときに閉じることができるプライバシースライダーも備えています。

フルHDビデオをキャプチャ

LG WebCamはあなたのビデオ通話に革命をもたらします。クリアかつスムーズで高品質のビデオをキャプチャできます。

プライバシー優先

LG WebCamは、使用しないときにカメラのレンズを覆うプライバシースライダーを備えています。

LGテレビとペアリング

LG WebCamは、webOS 22およびwebOS 23対応のLGテレビと互換性があります。

まるで直接会っているかのような

電話会議も、プライベートなビデオ通話も、簡単にできます。別のデバイスを必要とせずに、多数の発信者がいる場合でも、すべての発信者を大画面で確認できます。

繊細なデザイン
簡単なインストール

LG WebCamは、LGのTVにフィットする、簡単に取り外し可能でスリムな薄型のデザイン。視覚的な影響が少なく非常に便利なTVアクセサリです。

マイク内蔵

LG WebCamはマイクを内蔵しているため、ビデオ通話時にサードパーティのアクセサリーは必要ありません。

USB 接続

LG WebCamはUSB 2.0接続を備えており、さまざまな接続可能なデバイスと互換性があります。
