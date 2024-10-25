We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ahorro de Energía y Enframiento Rápido
El Compresor Dual Inverter™ ajusta constantemente su velocidad para mantener los niveles de temperatura deseados. De esta manera, el Compresor Dual Inverter™ ahorra más energía que un compresor convencional. Expulsando el aire a mayor distancia y en menos tiempo.