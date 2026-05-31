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Aire Acondicionado LG Tipo Ventana, 5,000 BTU/h Ton, Frío, (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Aire Acondicionado LG Tipo Ventana, 5,000 BTU/h Ton, Frío, (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

W051CE1
Vista frontal de Aire Acondicionado LG Tipo Ventana, 5,000 BTU/h Ton, Frío, (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) W051CE1
Window air conditioner installed in a living room with a sofa and plants
Close-up of control panel of window air contidioner
Angled view of window air conditioner
Side view of window air conditioner
Top-down front view of window air conditioner
Wide front view of a window air conditioner with installed accessories
Side-open view of a window air conditioner showing installed accessories
Right-side rear view of a window air conditioner with exhaust vents
Left-side rear view of a window air conditioner with exhaust vents
Back view of window air conditioner
Vista frontal de Aire Acondicionado LG Tipo Ventana, 5,000 BTU/h Ton, Frío, (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) W051CE1
Window air conditioner installed in a living room with a sofa and plants
Close-up of control panel of window air contidioner
Angled view of window air conditioner
Side view of window air conditioner
Top-down front view of window air conditioner
Wide front view of a window air conditioner with installed accessories
Side-open view of a window air conditioner showing installed accessories
Right-side rear view of a window air conditioner with exhaust vents
Left-side rear view of a window air conditioner with exhaust vents
Back view of window air conditioner

Características clave

  • Operación 3 en 1: Modo frío, Ventilador y Deshumidificador
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 283 mm x 440 mm x 326 mm
  • Panel Intuitivo
  • Funcionamiento silencioso
  • Kit de instalación
  • Voltaje (115V, 60Hz)
Más

Adapta tu espacio

Gran rendimiento, tamaño compacto

Experimenta el enfriamiento ideal de LG en un tamaño compacto y con un equipo fácil de instalar. Disfruta de la vista sin un equipo voluminoso.

Aire acondicionado de ventana LG instalado en una sala de estar luminosa, con una flecha que indica la altura de ventana requerida.

Aire acondicionado de ventana LG instalado en una sala de estar luminosa, con una flecha que indica la altura de ventana requerida.

Funcionamiento 3 en 1

3 modos de operación diseñados para tu comodidad

El modo Frío es ideal para enfriar y deshumidificar en días calurosos. El modo Ventilador circula el aire para crear un ambiente agradable, mientras que el modo Seco proporciona una atmósfera confortable en los días húmedos y lluviosos.

Ilustración de los modos de enfriamiento, ventilador y deshumidificación de un aire acondicionado de ventana LG, representada con hielo, flujo de aire y gotas de agua.

Ilustración de los modos de enfriamiento, ventilador y deshumidificación de un aire acondicionado de ventana LG, representada con hielo, flujo de aire y gotas de agua.

Modo Frío

Modo Ventilador

Modo Seco

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa.

Funcionamiento silencioso, ahorro de energía

Reduce el ruido del ventilador, ahorra energía.

El modo de ahorro de energía te ayuda a dormir plácidamente al reducir la frecuencia de funcionamiento del ventilador y el ruido, manteniendo tu habitación fresca, silenciosa y cómoda.

Aire acondicionado de ventana LG funcionando silenciosamente por la noche en un dormitorio, mostrando los modos de ahorro de energía y enfriamiento en la pantalla.

Aire acondicionado de ventana LG funcionando silenciosamente por la noche en un dormitorio, mostrando los modos de ahorro de energía y enfriamiento en la pantalla.

Panel de control intuitivo

Fácil Operación

Funciona con una pantalla LED y un panel de control de selección sencilla, con ajustes de temperatura ascendentes y descendentes, y selección de velocidad del ventilador.

Control remoto

Práctico Control remoto

Utiliza el control remoto con todas las funciones sin levantarte de la cama, el espacio de trabajo o el sofá.

Kit de instalación

Instalación sencilla

Esta unidad incluye nuestro kit de instalación sencillo y práctico, para que puedas instalar tu aire acondicionado con facilidad.

Filtro

Filtro fácil de limpiar, lavable y reutilizable.

La alerta de limpieza del filtro te avisa cuándo es el momento de limpiarlo. Simplemente retira el filtro para lavarlo.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué características de eficiencia energética debo buscar en un aire acondicionado de ventana?

A.

La eficiencia energética es un factor clave a considerar al adquirir un aire acondicionado de ventana. Las unidades de ventana de LG están equipadas con altos índices EER (Relación de Eficiencia Energética) y certificaciones Energy Star, lo que garantiza un menor consumo de energía y una reducción en las facturas de servicios públicos. Funciones como el temporizador, el modo de suspensión y el modo de ahorro de energía le permiten gestionar la refrigeración según su horario y sus preferencias.

*ENERGY STAR es el símbolo de eficiencia energética respaldado por el gobierno, administrado por la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de los EE. UU. (EPA).

*La EPA establece las especificaciones de eficiencia energética para los productos, y aquellos que cumplen con dichas especificaciones reciben la etiqueta ENERGY STAR.

*Puede haber diferencias en la funcionalidad según el producto y la región; por favor, verifique las especificaciones del producto antes de realizar la compra.

Q.

¿Qué tan fácil es instalar un aire acondicionado de ventana?

A.

La instalación de un aire acondicionado de ventana es un proceso sencillo, ya que LG diseña sus unidades pensando en una instalación fácil para el usuario. Los aires acondicionados de ventana de LG incluyen un kit de instalación fácil de seguir, el cual contiene soportes, burletes e instrucciones. Esta facilidad de instalación le permite poner en marcha su aire acondicionado de ventana LG rápidamente y disfrutar de un espacio fresco y confortable sin complicaciones.

*Es posible que existan diferencias en los componentes incluidos en el kit de instalación según el producto y la región; por favor, verifique las especificaciones del producto antes de realizar la compra.

*Para garantizar la seguridad del usuario y la correcta instalación del producto, asegúrese de verificar que se cuente con todo el equipo necesario y que se sigan los procedimientos adecuados antes de iniciar la instalación. Para obtener información detallada, consulte el manual de instalación incluido con el producto y respete las normas y precauciones de instalación establecidas.

Q.

¿Qué funciones inteligentes ofrecen los aires acondicionados de ventana de LG?

A.

Los aires acondicionados de ventana de LG incorporan tecnologías inteligentes, tales como LG ThinQ (requiere conectividad Wi-Fi), compatibilidad con control por voz mediante asistentes virtuales e integración con aplicaciones móviles. Estas funciones le permiten controlar su aire acondicionado de forma remota, programar ciclos de enfriamiento y monitorear el consumo de energía desde su teléfono inteligente.

*Esta función está disponible únicamente en los productos que requieren conectividad Wi-Fi. La funcionalidad puede variar según el producto y la región; por favor, verifique las especificaciones del producto antes de realizar la compra.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

    440x283x326

  • Tipo de producto

    Ventana

  • Peso del productio(kg)

    17.0

  • Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    115, 60

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R32

  • Tipo de HVAC

    Solo Frío

  • Tipo de producto II

    On/Off

  • Presión sonora(refrigeración) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    0 / 55 / 0 / 0 / 0

ENFRIAMIENTO

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (izquierda y derecha)

    Manual

  • Velocidad del ventilador

    2 pasos

  • Aire Confort

    N/A

PURIFICADOR DE AIRE

  • Pantalla del purificador de aire

    N/A

  • Ionizador

    N/A

  • Sensor PM 1.0

    N/A

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Deshumidificación

    N/A

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Pantalla de energía

    N/A

  • Grado energía

    N/A

  • Ahorro de energía (enfriamiento)

  • Gestor kW

    N/A

CONFORT

  • Reinicio automático

  • Modo de ventilador

  • Alarma de filtro

  • Switch funcionamiento forzado

    N/A

  • Bajo nivel de ruido

    N/A

  • Reserva encendido/apagado (24 horas)

  • Control remoto

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

    N/A

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    N/A

FILTRO

  • Filtro para alérgenos

    N/A

  • Filtro para micropolvo

    N/A

  • Filtro micropolvo

    N/A

DISEÑO

  • Color (cuerpo)

    blanco

  • Pantalla

    88LED

CUMPLIMIENTO

  • Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

    2026-01

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nombre del modelo del producto

    W051CE1

  • Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

    Window type

HIGIENE

  • UV Nano

    N/A

  • Limpieza del intercambiador de calor

    N/A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8851434642265

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

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