Bocina Bluetooth portátil LG XBOOM Go XG8T de grado militar y batería de 15 horas de duración + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Negro

XG8TOB.BUDS
Front view
front xboom
perspective view
Front view
front xboom
perspective view

Características clave

  • Woofer de 8 pulgadas y tweeters de 3 pulgadas
  • 60W para potente sonido
  • Sound Boost dale un boost al sonido
  • Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno
  • Auracast
  • Cancelación de Ruido Avanzada
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view

XG8T

Bocina Bluetooth portátil LG XBOOM Go XG8T de grado militar y batería de 15 horas de duración
Vista frontal de la LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Negro

BUDS

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Negro
LG XBOOM Go XG8T está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con la iluminación naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.


Ready to Boost

Ilumina el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

Siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go

Experimenta el extraordinario sonido de LG XBOOM Go que ofrece graves profundos y una gran potencia.



Préndete con un gran sonido

Tus canciones favoritas se renuevan. El woofer y los tweeters te dan agudos y graves ricos y vibrantes.


Ambienta tu fiesta con una salida de 60 W

Cuando tu fiesta se prende, necesitas que la potencia esté a la altura. La potencia de 60 W llega para respaldar la fuerza detrás de esos ritmos intensos.
will.i.am con traje blanco y gafas de sol está mirando hacia el lado derecho apuntando el auricular a su oreja con su dedo índice izquierdo.

LG xboom Buds, rediseñados por will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds, creados en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta un sonido de nivel superior, plasmado en un estilo único.

La base de los xboom buds se coloca completamente abierta con dos auriculares flotando encima.

La base de los xboom buds se coloca completamente abierta con dos auriculares flotando encima.

will.i.am como arquitecto experimental de LG para los xboom Buds

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. También es un pionero en inteligencia artificial, con experiencia como director de Innovación Creativa en Intel y fundador de la plataforma de radio impulsada por inteligencia artificial RAiDiO.FYI. Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido con calidad inigualable.

En la imagen superior, will.i.am está trabajando en un estudio de grabación con un chaleco rojo y mirando una pantalla que se encuentra frente a él. En la imagen inferior, will.i.am también está trabajando en un estudio mirando una pantalla con ventanas verdes.

En la imagen superior, will.i.am está trabajando en un estudio de grabación con un chaleco rojo y mirando una pantalla que se encuentra frente a él. En la imagen inferior, will.i.am también está trabajando en un estudio mirando una pantalla con ventanas verdes.

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad de graves

120 x 84 mm

Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

1.57" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

USB

1

GENERAL

número de canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

60W + 60W

ECUALIZADOR

Sound Boost

Estándar

Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Entrada Adaptador AC

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

3

Duración de la batería (horas)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

50 W

Modo de espera

0.5 W

CONVENIENCIA

multipunto

Wireless party link (modo dual)

Wireless party link (modo múltiple)

Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de bateria

Altavoz de teléfono

Candado de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Bocina

370 x 151 x 147 mm

Caja de carton

442 x 262 x 212 mm

PESO

Peso neto

3.0 kg

Peso bruto

4.9 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

AC Adaptor

Correa

Especificación clave

ANC

Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

10Φ

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IPX4

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

10Φ

Tipo de unidad

Dinámica

ETC

Graphene-coated Diaphragm

SOLUCIÓN DE SONIDO

ANC

Modo Ambiente

# de Mic

6

ECUALIZADOR

Ecualizador personalizado

ecualizador LG

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

SBC

CONECTIVIDAD

BLE

Servicio de emparejamiento rápido de Google

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

Auracast

Microsoft Swift Pair

DURACIÓN DE LA BATERÍA (HORAS)

Audífonos (ANC desactivado)

10

Total (auriculares + estuche de carga)

30

TIEMPO DE CARGA (HORAS)

Estuche de carga

2.5

Audífonos

1

CONVENIENCIA

Carga rápida

Emparejamiento múltiple

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IPX4

Aplicación complementaria

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

Multipunto

Puerto de carga tipo USB-C

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Estuche de carga

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

Audífono

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

PESO

Peso neto del estuche de carga

36.0 g

ACCESORIO

Gancho para la oreja

Geles de silicona normales

Guía de configuración rápida (QSG)

Información de seguridad y tarjeta de garantía

