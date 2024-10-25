Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 12hrs de batería | IPX4

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 12hrs de batería | IPX4

STAGE301

LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 12hrs de batería | IPX4

()
  • front view
  • front-side view
  • top-front view
  • bottom front view
  • bottom-side view
  • side view from right
  • rear-side view
  • rear view
  • top view
  • rear-side view close-up
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Woofer and midranges
  • USP card: Stage ready
  • USP card: Replaceable battery
front view
front-side view
top-front view
bottom front view
bottom-side view
side view from right
rear-side view
rear view
top view
rear-side view close-up
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Woofer and midranges
USP card: Stage ready
USP card: Replaceable battery

Características clave

  • [Woofer y Medios Potente] creados por expertos de Peerless
  • [Sonido AI] La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género
  • [Calibración AI] Calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra.
  • [Iluminación AI] Detecta el género de tu música y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido.
  • [Práctico Diseño] Colócalo inclinado o montado sobre un soporte, listo para cualquier escenario
  • [Batería Reemplazable] para una fiesta sin fin
Más
Logotipo del premio Tech Radar 2025

Tech Radar

La Mejor Bocina para las fiestas

La firma sonora de las nuevas bocinas de LG es cálida, divertida y expresiva

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con gafas de sol, sostiene el xboom Stage 301 en su hombro.

Sonido característico de xboom
optimizado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Stage 301, creado en colaboración con will.i.am.

Experimenta el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

*Este vídeo es solo para demostración.

will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Stage 301

LG eligió a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop.

Todos los “xboom by will.i.am” son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para brindar un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am afinó xboom Stage 301 para lograr un sonido potente y audaz que hará que su fiesta sea única.

Sonido de producto único creado por will.i.am

Experimente la experiencia de usuario de sonido de producto compleja y extraordinaria creada por will.i.am. Cada sonido que acompaña el funcionamiento del nuevo xboom (encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen) ha sido desarrollado por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Potente sonido característico del woofer y los medios, creados por expertos de Peerless

Sube el volumen de tu fiesta con un sonido estéreo amplio y graves potentes. El woofer de 6.5" y los medios de 2.5" creados por Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con un siglo de antigüedad, ofrecen una calidad de sonido excepcional.

*El video es para fines demostrativos

Listo para el escenario en cualquier lugar

El diseño en cuña transforma cualquier espacio en un escenario. Ya sea inclinado o montado sobre un soporte, colócalo de la manera que mejor se adapte a tu espacio.

A la izquierda, el xboom Stage 301 se encuentra en el suelo frente a personas que bailan. En la parte central, el xboom Stage 301 está colocado sobre su soporte junto a una batería. A la derecha, el xboom Stage 301 se encuentra sobre una mesa en una sala de estar.

*El soporte se vende por separado.

Nuevo xboom Stage 301,
lleva tu música a todas partes

Un asa cómoda diseñada para transportarla. Lleva tu música a cualquier lugar.

En la parte superior, will.i.am, con un traje negro, sostiene el xboom Stage 301 sobre su hombro. En el medio, la imagen parcial del xboom Stage 301 sostenida por una mano permanece a la izquierda, mientras que la imagen en primer plano del asa permanece a la derecha. En la parte inferior izquierda, will.i.am, con un traje blanco, está de pie junto al xboom Stage 301 en el suelo. En la parte inferior derecha, will.i.am sostiene el xboom Stage 301 con su mano derecha.

Sonido con AI

La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género

Elige manualmente entre los modos de ritmo, melodía u orientado a la voz según tus preferencias, o deja que la AI establezca el modo más óptimo para ti. La AI analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para que se adapte al género.

will.i.am con traje blanco y gorra blanca sostiene el xboom Stage 301 con ambos brazos en la cara.

Calibración de AI

Calibración de AI para un sonido envolvente

La AI calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, ya sea en un área amplia o en una habitación pequeña.

*El video es para fines de demostración

La iluminación con AI se sincroniza con la música

Iluminación diseñada para sincronizarse con tu música. La AI analiza diferentes géneros y ajusta la iluminación para que coincida con tu lista de reproducción. La iluminación de doble barra agrega colores vibrantes a tu fiesta.

*El video es para fines demostrativos

Karaoke y mezclas de DJ para más emoción

Sube al escenario con versátiles funciones de karaoke y electrizantes mezclas de DJ en la aplicación LG ThinQ. Usa las perillas para controlar fácilmente el volumen del micrófono y del instrumento.

A la izquierda, la vista superior del xboom Stage 301 con sus perillas y botones marcados. A la derecha, se encuentran colocados dos teléfonos móviles con las pantallas de la aplicación xboom mostradas.

Batería reemplazable para una fiesta sin fin

Disfruta de una fiesta todo el día con 12 horas de tiempo de juego y una batería de repuesto. Simplemente cambia la batería reemplazable cuando lo necesites para que la diversión dure 24 horas.

*Las baterías adicionales se venden por separado.

*Detalles de la prueba de la batería

- Fuente de audio: 12 pistas de prueba para música norteamericana y europea en repetición

- Modo: reproducción Bluetooth

- Dispositivo fuente: Samsung Galaxy A24, con un volumen del 20 %, Clear Voice EQ activado y sin iluminación

- Tipo de prueba: prueba interna

Resistente al agua IPX4

Clasificación IPX4 para resistir el agua. Es seguro llevarlo a cualquier evento que implique salpicaduras.

Se muestra una piscina al aire libre y una multitud de personas detrás. El xboom Stage 301 está ubicado frente a la piscina con algunas salpicaduras de agua sobre él.

*IPX4 protege contra salpicaduras de agua desde cualquier dirección durante un mínimo de 10 minutos.

En un círculo con los colores del arcoíris, xboom Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 están colocados en el sentido de las agujas del reloj. Junto a xboom Stage 301, la imagen de su botón Auracast está colocada en un círculo.

Conecta varios altavoces y amplifica el ambiente con Auracast™

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compartirlo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante con solo presionar un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

*Solo los modelos Stage301, Bounce y Grab Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 se pueden conectar entre sí.

**La representación es para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 