Sistema Hi Fi LG XBOOM CK99 Bocina de 5000 W para fiesta de karaoke
Poderosos 5000W
Poderosos 5000W1
Ilumina tu Fiesta
Ilumina tu Fiesta1
*No Incluye Micrófono
EXPERIMENTA LA SERIE XBOOM
Todas las especificaciones
ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES
-
Tipo de Producto
Minicomponente
-
Potencia
5000W
AMPLIFICADOR
-
Potencia de Salida (Frente)
1250W x 2
-
Potencia de Salida (Subwoofer)
1250W x 2
-
CD/DVD
Sí (CD)
-
Tuner
Sí
-
AUX 1 In / Out
Sí
-
AUX 2 In / Out
Sí
-
USB 1
Sí
-
USB 2
Sí
-
Portable In
Sí
-
Bluetooth
Sí
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
Sí (3.5)
-
Audio Out AUX OUT (Party Link)
Sí (Trasero)
-
Audio In USB 1
Sí (Frente)
-
Audio In USB 2
Sí (Frente)
-
Audio In Portable In
Sí (Frente)
-
AUX IN (L/R)
2 (trasero)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Sí
-
System Connection
Sí (Subwoofer)
-
Speaker Out Front L/R
1 /1
-
Speaker Out Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)
Sí (Passive)
-
Karaoke Function
Sí (Volumen Mic, Jack de Mic, Eco)
DISPLAY
-
Type
VFD ( 2 Line)
-
Demo
Sí
-
Dimmer
Sí
SONIDO
-
User EQ
Sí
-
Cluster2 EQ
Sí
-
Standard
Sí
-
Pop
Sí
-
Classic
Sí
-
Rock
Sí
-
Jazz
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
Bass Blast
-
Football
Sí
-
Dangdut
Sí
-
Arabic
Sí
-
Afro Hip-hop
Sí
-
India
Sí
-
Regueton
Sí
-
Merengue
Sí
-
Salsa
Sí
-
Samba
Sí
-
Axe
Sí
-
Forro
Sí
-
Funk
Sí
-
Sertanejo
Sí
-
Juke box
Sí
-
DJ Effect
Sí
-
Cross Fader
Sí
-
Tempo
Sí
-
Auto Sync.
Sí
-
DJ Loop
Sí
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Sí
-
DJ scratch
Sí
-
Multi Jukebox
Sí
-
Sampler Creator
Sí
-
Party Kick Starter
Sí
-
Party Kick Starter Sampler creator
Sí
-
Auto DJ
Sí
-
Childsafe Mode
Sí
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement (Wide)
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
320W
-
Power off consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Tuning Range FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
MW / 10 kHz
520 ~ 1710kHz
-
MW / 9 kHz
522 ~ 1620 kHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Sí/Sí
-
Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set
Sí/Sí/Sí/Sí
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Sí
-
Vocal effect
Sí
-
Voice canceller
Sí
-
Key changer
Sí
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync
Sí (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)
-
Automatic Power on/off
Sí (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)
ACCESORIOS
-
Control Remoto
Sí
-
Bateria
Sí AAA
-
Manual Instructivo
Sí (Simple)
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
Sí
-
Antena FM
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Cable de Bocinas
Sí (Tipo Fijo)
BOCINAS
-
System
2Way 3Speaker
-
Tweeter Unit
1"
-
Woofer Unit
6" x 2
-
Impedance
8Ohm
-
Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
SUBWOOFER
-
System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Woofer Unit
15"
-
Impedance
8Ohm
-
Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
