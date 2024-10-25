Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Sistema Hi Fi LG XBOOM CK99 Bocina de 5000 W para fiesta de karaoke

Sistema Hi Fi LG XBOOM CK99 Bocina de 5000 W para fiesta de karaoke

CK99

Sistema Hi Fi LG XBOOM CK99 Bocina de 5000 W para fiesta de karaoke

Poderosos 5000W

Aumenta tu experiencia de audio con ritmos de sonido claros e impactantes. Pásala genial en fiestas de cualquier tamaño con el sonido potente de LG XBOOM CK99.

Conoce más sobre el sonido potente y más carácteristicas de LG XBOOM CK99

Escucha el Ritmo, Siente el Ritmo

El flujo de aire de los woofers gigantes se bombea a través de la parte inferior de los conductores y te permite no sólo escuchar un sonido poderoso, tambien podrás sentirlo.

Ilumina tu Fiesta

Impulsa tu fiesta con un nuevo espectáculo de iluminación trasera. La iluminación multi-color se mueve de acuerdo al ritmo de tu música mientras la iluminación trasera llena toda la pared con colores vivos.

Agrega color a tu fiesta con la App LG Audio Bluetooth. Puedes personalizar fácilmente diversos modos de iluminación desde tu teléfono.

Muestra tu DJ interno

Conviértete en un DJ con las funciones de Pro DJ. Gira la rueda de DJ para añadir efectos de sonido, así como rebobinar una parte específica de la pista, simplemente presionando un botón.

Crossfader con control de tempo

Crossfader ya no es exclusivo de los DJ profesionales. La función Crossfader LG XBOOM CK99 hace tu mezcla perfecta. Simplemente al mover un nivel, hace una transición suave entre dos archivos de audio. También se puede controlar la sincronización y el tempo de 2 canciones.

Impulsa tu Fiesta

Aumenta la energía con el Control Party Accelerator. Simplemente deslíza el regulador hacia adelante para experimentar como aumenta la fiesta con sistemas en auge y luces enloquecedoras.

USB Dual con Compartimiento DJ

Reproduce y mezcla desde dos diferentes unidades USB. Con las carácteristicas DJ Sharing, puedes enviar fácilmente las pistas mezcladas a tu teléfono.
Muestra tus talentos cantando con Karaoke Star

Con sólo pulsar un botón, el volúmen de la voz puede ser reducida desde cualquier pista y fuente. Cambiar la clave de la canción para que se adapte mejor a tu rango vocal. Canta tu música favorita sin tener que comprar pistas especiales.

*No Incluye Micrófono

Varias voces traen la diversión

Toma el control de tu voz con 18 diferentes efectos vocales incluso mientras estas cantando, haciendo que cada fiesta sea más divertida.
TV Sound Sync

Disfruta de tus series de TV, deportes y películas con sonido potente. Sin cables necesarios para vincular este producto a tu TV LG compatible. También puedes controlar fácilmente el volumen con el control remoto de la televisión.

Cuanto más mejor

Wireless Party Link permite que dos sistemas LG Party se conecten entre sí para crear un sonido envolvente. Haciéndolo aún mejor, cualquier sistema LG Party compatible puede funcionar para mezclarse y duplicar tu audio.

Multi Jukebox

Hasta tres personas diferentes pueden conectar sus dispositivos a las bocinas a través de Bluetooth y crear una lista de reproducción sobre la marcha, sin interrumpir nunca la fiesta. Escoge cualquier canción disponible, luego simplemente agrégala a la lista de reproducción.

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

  • Tipo de Producto

    Minicomponente

  • Potencia

    5000W

AMPLIFICADOR

  • Potencia de Salida (Frente)

    1250W x 2

  • Potencia de Salida (Subwoofer)

    1250W x 2

  • CD/DVD

    Sí (CD)

  • Tuner

  • AUX 1 In / Out

  • AUX 2 In / Out

  • USB 1

  • USB 2

  • Portable In

  • Bluetooth

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)

    Sí (3.5)

  • Audio Out AUX OUT (Party Link)

    Sí (Trasero)

  • Audio In USB 1

    Sí (Frente)

  • Audio In USB 2

    Sí (Frente)

  • Audio In Portable In

    Sí (Frente)

  • AUX IN (L/R)

    2 (trasero)

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

  • System Connection

    Sí (Subwoofer)

  • Speaker Out Front L/R

    1 /1

  • Speaker Out Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)

    Sí (Passive)

  • Karaoke Function

    Sí (Volumen Mic, Jack de Mic, Eco)

DISPLAY

  • Type

    VFD ( 2 Line)

  • Demo

  • Dimmer

SONIDO

  • User EQ

  • Cluster2 EQ

  • Standard

  • Pop

  • Classic

  • Rock

  • Jazz

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    Bass Blast

  • Football

  • Dangdut

  • Arabic

  • Afro Hip-hop

  • India

  • Regueton

  • Merengue

  • Salsa

  • Samba

  • Axe

  • Forro

  • Funk

  • Sertanejo

  • Juke box

  • DJ Effect

  • Cross Fader

  • Tempo

  • Auto Sync.

  • DJ Loop

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

  • DJ scratch

  • Multi Jukebox

  • Sampler Creator

  • Party Kick Starter

  • Party Kick Starter Sampler creator

  • Auto DJ

  • Childsafe Mode

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Power Requirement (Narrow (50/60Hz))

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement (Wide)

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    320W

  • Power off consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Range FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • MW / 10 kHz

    520 ~ 1710kHz

  • MW / 9 kHz

    522 ~ 1620 kHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Sí/Sí

  • Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set

    Sí/Sí/Sí/Sí

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

  • Vocal effect

  • Voice canceller

  • Key changer

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync

    Sí (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Sí (Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical)

ACCESORIOS

  • Control Remoto

  • Bateria

    Sí AAA

  • Manual Instructivo

    Sí (Simple)

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

  • Antena FM

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Cable de Bocinas

    Sí (Tipo Fijo)

BOCINAS

  • System

    2Way 3Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    1"

  • Woofer Unit

    6" x 2

  • Impedance

    8Ohm

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

SUBWOOFER

  • System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Woofer Unit

    15"

  • Impedance

    8Ohm

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

