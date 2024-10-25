Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora de gas)+Styler Sistema de Vapor TrueSteam™ 3 ganchos

WK22BS6.S3MFBN

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora de gas)+Styler Sistema de Vapor TrueSteam™ 3 ganchos

  • Bundle image
  • Front view
  • Front view
Bundle image
Front view
Front view

Características clave

  • Lavadora y secadora LG WashTower™ en UN SOLO EQUIPO
  • Tecnología AI DD y Sensor AI con inteligencia artificial
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 700 mm x 1,890 mm x 770 mm
  • Refresca
  • Sanitiza
  • Secado delicado
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
WashTower LG_WK22BS6

WK22BS6

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora de gas)
Styler LG_S3MFBN

S3MFBN

Styler Sistema de Vapor TrueSteam™ 3 ganchos

Disfruta de un asistente que lo sabe todo sobre lavado

Botones de ciclo en vista frontal con algunos encendidos y dedo configurando el ciclo en imagen inferior.

Smart Learner™ identifica los hábitos de lavado frecuentes y ofrece estas opciones para una experiencia de uso más simple.

Vista lateral del panel con botones iluminados. Imagen muestra botones de encendido de lavadora y secadora en ciclo normal.

Gracias a Smart ParingTM, la ropa lavada se secará en el ciclo más óptimo. Solo presiona el botón de inicio.

 

Una mano sostiene un teléfono con notificaciones del LG Wash Tower: íconos de torre LG, ciclo terminado y alerta.

Las notificaciones inteligentes en tu dispositivo te ahorrarán la molestia de tener que ir a la lavadora para verificar el progreso de la carga.

*La compatibilidad de los dispositivos domésticos inteligentes con Alexa y el Asistente de Google puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

Nueva solución de lavado integrada en UN SOLO EQUIPO

La innovadora torre de lavado LG WashTower™ es la primera lavadora y secadora en un solo equipo que ofrece la solución perfecta a lo que necesitas en tu vida: rapidez de lavado, practicidad, funciones inteligentes y diseño con estilo.
Dos torres LG WashTower™ en blanco y negro, integradas como lavadora y secadora, presentadas en un moderno cuarto de lavado
La torre LG WashTower™ con inteligencia artificial AI DD identifica ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado, en fondo futurista.

La primera torre de lavado con inteligencia artificial en México

Esta novedosa tecnología de inteligencia artificial AI DD identifica los ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado para las prendas, y te envía alertas al dispositivo móvil.
Se muestran los diversos articulos dentro del LG Styler siendo desinfectados al 99.99%
Desinfecta

Reduce los virus de manera eficiente

¡La forma más saludable de cuidar tu ropa! TrueSteam™ reduce más del 99.9%* de virus y bacterias. Desinfecta fácilmente telas y artículos que sean difíciles o imposibles de lavar.
TrueSteam™ usa 100% de agua, sin aditivos químicos.

*Asthma & allergy friendly® certificado por AAFA (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America).
*Probado por ITEA; elimina el 99.4% del alérgeno del polen.
*Certificado por VDE; reduce el 99.9% de bacterias (E. coli y S. aureus) con el programa sanitario - normal.
*Probado por Kitasato; reduce el 99.99% del coronavirus felino (FCoV) y el 99.9% del virus de la influenza A con el programa sanitario - normal.
*Probado por la Universidad Nacional Jeonbuk/Chungnam; reduce el 99.99% de los virus (hCoV-229E / MHV) con el programa Sanitary - Heavy Duty / Kid's Item.
*El virus FCoV/hCoV-229E/MHV es un tipo de coronavirus y no es un resultado de prueba para el nuevo coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).

Muestra los diversos aromas que LG Styler puede erradicar.
Refresca

Refresca tu ropa con movimiento

Cuidado para trajes, vestidos, suéteres y más con solo presionar un botón. Tú y tus prendas siempre lucirán bien. ¡Elimina olores con movimiento y deja tu ropa tan fresca como flores!
Imágen demostrativa del proceso (movimiento, vapor, secado) que pasa por una prenda.

Sistema de vapor para el cuidado de tu ropa

TrueSteamTM de alta penetración del Styler LG consiste en partículas de agua pura y una percha en movimiento que ayuda a reducir alérgenos, olores y arrugas en tus prendas. El sistema de secado a baja temperatura seca las prendas más rápido que secar con aire, previene las arrugas y el daño causado por el calor.

Dimension (mm)

WK22BS6
CAPACIDAD
22kg/22kg
DIMENSIONES (ANCHO x ALTO x PROFUNDIDAD)
700 x 1890 x 770 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Lavadora y secadora en UN SOLO EQUIPO con tecnología AI DD™ con inteligencia artificial
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
LG ThinkQ con conectividad WiFi

Especificación clave

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

22

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1890 x 770

TurboWash360˚

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Tipo de puerta

Vidrio templado

Color de cuerpo (Secadora)

Acero Gris Oxford

Color de cuerpo (Lavadora)

Acero Gris Oxford

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

22

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

22

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Tipo de pantalla

LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LAVADORA)

ColdWash

No

Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

No

6 Motion DD

Inverter DirectDrive

Vapor

TurboWash360˚

PROGRAMAS (LAVADORA)

Allergiene

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Limpiador Tub Clean (lavadora)

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1890 x 770

Peso (kg)

142

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
TrueSteam
Capacidad
3 ganchos
Beneficio adicional
Refresca, sanitiza y seca

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

[Estilo] Color de cuerpo

Mirror Black Edition

CAPACIDAD

CAPACIDAD

4 artículos 3 ganchos/1 pantalón 5.2kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Tipo de secado

con bomba de calor (Inverter)

Puerta reversible

TrueSteam

PROGRAMAS

Descargado

Secado Suave - Deshumidificar

Secado Suave - Normal

Secado Suave - Lluvia / Nieve

Refrescar - Pesado

Refrescar - Liviano

Refrescar - Normal

Sanitario - Pesado

Sanitario - Artículos Infantiles

Sanitario - Normal

Cuidado Especial - Pantalón con pliegue

Cuidado Especial - Trajes / Abrigos

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

Ciclo de descarga

Monitoreo de energía

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

445 x 1850 x 585

Peso (kg)

78

